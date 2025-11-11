Black And White Snake Tattoos By Mirko Sata

Tattoos are cool, and tattoos of snakes are cooler. But as you can see from these pictures, tattoos of snakes in black and white are quite possibly the coolest of all. The man behind the pen is Mirko Sata, a Milan-based tattoo artist who works at a parlour called Satatttvision. These serpentine tattoos are his specialty and he often only does them in black and white. By using such simple colors, Sata creates a stark contrast between the dark and the light and the final result looks all the more stunning without other colors to dilute the simplicity.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr

Black And White Snake Tattoos By Mirko Sata
