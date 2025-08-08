Woman Reaches Breaking Point After Coworker Grabs Food From Her Birthday Brunch Plate

Part of basic table manners is never to take food from someone’s plate, unless they give you permission. Doing so shows a lack of respect, regardless of your relationship with the person. 

This woman, however, saw no problem with doing it to her coworker, who tolerated her behavior for months. Things got out of hand one night as they were celebrating and her rude habits persisted. 

Unfortunately, the commotion resulted in a dramatic end to their friendship, all because boundaries were rightfully set. Scroll through for the full story. 

The lack of basic manners can cause strife in relationships

Woman Reaches Breaking Point After Coworker Grabs Food From Her Birthday Brunch Plate

Image credits:  Christopher Lee / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

A woman had an unpleasant habit of taking food off her coworker’s plate

Image credits: Davey Gravy / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

It all came to a head one night as they were celebrating

Image credits: Aleksandra Sapozhnikova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Instead of apologizing, the ill-mannered woman decided to cut ties

Image credits: CSTO1991

Many young people today no longer believe in table manners

The 28-year-old Samantha, who was mentioned in the story as the rude coworker, is one of the many Gen Z kids who apparently no longer subscribe to traditional table manners. 

An April report by Yahoo! UK featured a survey by restaurant group Prezzo, which revealed that Gen Z diners have become more casual when dining out. So much so that 60% of them believe that conventional table etiquette is no longer relevant. 

Further statistics show that 77% of Gen Z people don’t care if elbows are on the table, and 60% aren’t bothered by how others hold their knife and fork. 38% also admitted to using their phones while at the table. 

As cultural expert Noël Wolf told Yahoo, one reason for this shift could be that many people prefer having quick meals to keep up with a fast-paced life. Because of this, they tend to “prioritize efficiency over table manners.” 

Changing times aside, it is never acceptable to take food off someone’s plate without asking. In fact, 37% of survey respondents consider it a dating turn-off. Yet, there will be people like Samantha who will continue to do it and see nothing wrong with their behavior. 

Woman Reaches Breaking Point After Coworker Grabs Food From Her Birthday Brunch Plate

Image credits: Mohamed hamdi / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Boundaries are necessary in dealing with people who lack manners, especially for repeat offenders. Having a friendship with someone guilty of such actions makes it complicated, which is why experts like licensed psychotherapist Laurel Healy, LCSW, emphasize that it is about doing what is best for the relationship. 

“It’s important to be specific about what we want, to own our feelings, and to emphasize what we value about the person,” Healy told Very Well Mind, who advises communicating boundaries firmly but kindly. 

While Samantha clearly has her issues, it may have helped if the author hadn’t snapped, especially in public. It may have also helped if she had voiced her concerns early on, rather than bottling her emotions and letting them explode that night. 

However, her reaction was also understandable since it’s been an ongoing problem for months. Ultimately, their friendship likely wasn’t meant to be. 

The author provided a bit of context to her story

Woman Reaches Breaking Point After Coworker Grabs Food From Her Birthday Brunch Plate

Many people agreed she wasn’t in the wrong, but also urged her to stand up for herself

The woman later admitted to having boundary issues she needs to work on

