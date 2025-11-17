Mom Walks In On Sister Breastfeeding Her Child, Calls The Police When She Figures Out Why

Family members are often the first ones to come to one’s help during difficult times. However, what some consider helping, others might find completely inappropriate.
Redditor u/Economy-Writing-332 recently asked the AITA community if she’s a jerk for calling the police on her sister when she was “just trying to help”. The siblings both had recently given birth, and OP’s sister agreed to babysit her nephew; but things took a turn for the worse when the redditor walked in on her sister breastfeeding her baby.
Family members can help deal with troubles in life, but sometimes, they become the trouble themselves
This woman called the police on her sister after walking in on her breastfeeding her child
Formula might be the only choice for some mothers
Research suggests that mother’s milk is the best option when it comes to infant nutrition. However, it also emphasizes that it is not always possible to get, suitable or adequate, which is why the decision to breastfeed or use a formula remains a personal choice. Statistics show that globally, nearly 40% of children are breastfed. In the US, by the age of three months, roughly three-fourths, or 2.7 million, infants rely on formula for at least some portion of their nutrition.
According to the research, infant formula is made trying to mimic the nutritional profile of breast milk as accurately as possible. With cow or soy milk as the most common base, supplemental ingredients are added, such as iron, nucleotides, and compositions of fat blends, among other things, in order to get all the necessary health benefits. It also pointed out that the Food and Drug Administration rules require infant formula to satisfy the quality factors of normal physical growth and a sufficient biological quality of protein component—adequate amounts of protein in a form that can be used by infants.
Formula might be the only option for those unable to produce breast milk themselves or attain donor breast milk. Estimates suggest that roughly 5-10% of women are physiologically unable to breastfeed, yet many more might not be making enough of it or face problems related to lack of nutrients necessary for the baby.
According to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, of the mothers who are able to and choose to breastfeed, around 60% do not do it for as long as they intend to. There are numerous reasons influencing the duration, such as issues with lactation and latching, concerns about infant nutrition and weight, and mother’s concern about taking medications while breastfeeding, among others.
Recently people have faced severe shortage of formula products
Nowadays, the situation with baby formula has become quite a headache for parents and caretakers in the US. The Center for American Progress pointed out that people nationwide face high prices and severe shortages, with roughly 43% of formula products out of stock nationwide, as of May, 2022. It suggested that safety concerns over the past years, as well as supply chain issues, and challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic have raised infant formula prices to “alarming highs and driven stock frighteningly low”.
Bloomberg revealed that in the last month of spring 2022, the out-of-stock rates went from 45% to 70% and beyond, reaching 74% by the end of the week ending May 28. Soon after, as many as ten states, including Arizona, California, Florida, and Washington, just to name a few, reached out-of-stock rates at 90% or greater.
With a shortage this severe, it’s no surprise that the OP was upset with her sister throwing formula away. In the comments under her post, fellow redditors also pointed out that it was likely hundreds of dollars the sibling sent down the drain, not to mention the fact that it was food for the baby, which they no longer had. That might be the reason quite a few people didn’t consider the OP a jerk for calling the police on her sister, while some thought everyone was at fault here.
The OP revealed she wasn’t sure what the sister did with the formula
