These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Pics Are Actually Wildly Intriguing (Best Of All Time)

Life might not be as dramatic and impactful as it seems in movies and TV shows, but it can pique your curiosity, nonetheless. The world is full of small things that can amuse and intrigue us—even if just for a moment.
‘Mildly Interesting’ is a legendary online group with tens of millions of followers from all around the globe who share photos of—yup, you guessed it—mildly interesting things. Our team here at Bored Panda has curated a list of the very best mildly interesting and surprisingly fascinating pics of all time to share with you. Keep scrolling to enjoy them. It’s a feast for the eyes and a reminder to always keep your camera or phone on you!
#1 The “Op” Of This Lost Cat Poster Came Back And Posted An Update On The Harold Situation
#2 The Guy Who Does The Grass For My Building Left A Rectangle Of Wild Flowers So The Bees Can Use Them
#3 My Uber Driver Offered A Conversation “Menu” For His Ride
#4 My Dog And I Have The Same Hair
#5 Our Cat Mia, Rests Her Front Paws On Her Tail To Keep Them Off A Cold Surface
#6 I Got A Warning For Leaving My Laptop Unattended In The Library
#7 I Built The ~$800 LEGO Millennium Falcon Set Out Of Parts I Already Had
#8 These Wild Burros Hang Out In My Neighborhood Often
#9 Today’s 1 Euro Coin From Greece Depicting 2400 Year Old Greek Coin
#10 Nappies In Sweden Have A Father On The Packaging
#11 This Purely Golden Bee Landed On My Car Today
#12 The Feeder I Got From The Store Already Had A Sleeping Hummingbird On It
#13 My View Of The New Volcano Eruption In Iceland
#14 I Just Moved In This House And There Is A Great Egret Who Just Comes In The House!
#15 My Hotel Phone In Iceland Has A Special Button That Will Wake You Up If There Are Northern Lights In The Sky
#16 I Have A Hereditary Gap In My Eyebrow
#17 Last Night My Wife’s Uber Had A Duck In It
#18 The Difference In Appearance Of This Nuthatch After I Found It vs. After A 2 Hour Nap In A Shoebox
#19 Dad’s Relay Torch From The ‘84 Olympics
#20 My Airplant Flowered!
#21 My Grandparents Have A Glassed-Over Well In Their Kitchen
#22 This Tree Looks Like Straight Up Broccoli
#23 My Adopted Street Cat Before And After Being Neutered At Age 13
#24 I Made A Blanket That Rolls Up To Look Like Sushi
#25 Was At The Beach And Found A Shell With Barnacles On It That Makes It Look Like An Anatomically Correct Heart
#26 Mounted Police Taking Pictures At The Beach
#27 The Corrosion On This Water Tap Looks Like A Map
#28 My Child That Was Born Last Week Has Natural Blonde Highlights
#29 My Kitten’s Nose Turns A Darker Shade Of Pink When She’s Sleepy
#30 The Deer Where I Live Have Zero Survival Instincts Around Humans. They Will Just Walk Up To You And Hang Out
#31 My Copper Wire Off Ebay Arrived With Six Different Collectable Princess Diana Memorial Stamps From 1998
#32 My Friend Met A Stranger At A Wedding That Looked Just Like Him And Was Wearing The Same Thing
#33 This Bird Just Flew Onto My Finger And Then Flew Away Again
#34 This Window That Makes My Back Yard Look Like It’s In 4 Different Seasons
#35 My Friends Giant Sunflower
#36 Restaurant I Ate Framed The Hole Someone Punched In The Men’s Room Wall
#37 My Grandfather’s Retirement Home Has An Emotional Support Skunk That Comes In
#38 I Built A Miniature Audience Out Of Ads I Got In The Mail
#39 Underground Nest Of Garter Snakes At A Friend’s House
#40 These Water Jugs Look Like They’re Getting Married
#41 [homemade] Grandmas Delicious 21 Layer Jello
#42 Took My Kitchen Knives To Be Sharpened And They Gave Me A Band-Aid With My Receipt
#43 My Wounds After A Surgery To Help My Heart Were Covered By Heart Shaped Gauze
#44 This Caterpillar That Looks Like An Anime With Wet Eyes My Nephew Found Today
#45 Power Line Fell And Melted Sidewalk Into A Boiling Glass Puddle
#46 Lightning Struck My Home Gym And Left This Artifact Inside The Mirror
#47 There’s A Free-Roaming Turtle With A Diaper At My Local Gym
#48 My Antidepressant Is Actually 12 Smaller Pills In A Trench Coat
#49 The Squirrels In My Neighborhood Carved My Pumpkin For Me
#50 An Mri Room Under Construction, Coated With Copper Wallpaper
