30 Times Tenants Realized Just How Egotistical Their Landlord Really Was (New Pics)

When you’re a tenant, the future is shrouded by mystery. Will the owner of the property fix that leaking pipe? Or will they decide to sell it and force you to move out with little notice?
To help each other prepare for what’s to come, members of the subreddit r/Renters are regularly sharing their experiences of living under another person’s roof. And while some of them are positive, a fair number aren’t.
So, to show you what landlords are capable of, we put together a list of the most infuriating ones.
#1 How About You?
Image source: michael___wave
#2 Owner Is Tearing Out Our Gardens And Putting In Grass And River Gravel
We chose this building because we were allowed to garden there. Have been here for 10 years. I am chronically ill and unable to work so we are low income. I have $25/month to spend on myself and for the past 8 years have spent most of it on plants.
4 days ago we got a notice on our doors that the owner has decided he wants a more uniform look, and will be replacing everything with grass and gravel. I just wanted to share my garden with someone before it is gone.
Image source: Gem_Snack
#3 Landlord Taped All Building Fire Alarm Pull Stations Closed
My building has been undergoing preparations for painting over the past week. Day 1 involved meticulously taping all the fire alarm pull stations.
This is against some sort of code… right?
Image source: X4e7o2o
#4 My Landlord Entered My Apartment Without Notice (Illegal) To Tell Me To Clean My Lint Trap
Image source: reddit.com
#5 Our Landlord Keeps Saying There’s Nothing Wrong With Our Shower
Image source: Cheddar18
#6 Is This Legal? (CA)
My landlord posted this in the hallway that connects all of our units. He can’t deny us A/C?!?!! And our lease said nothing about that. Where can I report him? He’s usually never here and we have long time tenants. But he’s being very unreasonable.
Image source: Agitated-Cucumber356
#7 Landlord Keeps Entering My Apartment Without Notice
Image source: dollarstoresethrogen
#8 Landlord Suggests We Move Instead Of Repairing Leaky Ceilings
Image source: No_Tension8376
#9 Landlord Kicked In My Door When I Was Out Of Town
Moved my stuff into my sublease and then had to go out of town and came back to find out that the landlord had kicked in my front door, not notified me about it and left it completely unlocked with all my stuff in the room. I’m at a loss.
Image source: sammagz
#10 LOL My Landking Told Me “I Just Had Bought A Brand New Dryer For Your Unit The Week Before You Moved In” I Beg To Differ Sir 😭
Image source: freedagang762
#11 How Much Do You Tip Your Landlord?
Image source: H5N1BirdFlu
#12 This Is Wild
Image source: UploadedMind
#13 Ceiling Caved In After A Year Of Telling Our Landlord That The Ceiling Has Been Sagging
Image source: dondafreak
#14 I Found A Camera, That A Landlord Tried Hiding In The Laundry Room Of A Rental, That Faces A Mirror In My Entryway That I Sometimes Change Clothes In Front Of
Image source: reddit.com
#15 Minneapolis MN, Landlord Painted Over Window In Kitchen, Is This A Safety Violation?
My landlord painted white over a ton of my apartment right before I moved in, and as a result I can’t open like half of the cabinet space nor can I open a window in the kitchen that I’m almost certain is supposed to be there for ventilation, especially since smoke/heat tends to build up in there very quickly because it’s small/congested. I’m wondering if anyone knows if this could be considered a safety violation or where I could look to find out – I’m pretty new to renting
Image source: mbpaddington
#16 I Came Back From Thanksgiving To Find That My Landlord Had Revarnished/Painted The Stairs Up To My Apartment. They Are Still Wet, I Was Given No Notice, And There Is Only One Staircase
Image source: KingOfTheKains
#17 As A Former Landlord These Types Are The Problem In The Renter World
The greediness. Rest of his post says he still making money too, not losing any. People ask for this then regret the decision once they allow someone to live and not pay rent on time or even have the amount they’re asking. Some people don’t realize how easy they got it till it gone.
Image source: Calm-Step-3083
#18 Update: No Hot Water In Kitchen
So I guess I’m going to contact a lawyer or something to see if there is anything I can do about this? The deposit includes the last months rent and I’ve paid for the first month. Only here 4 months total because it’s so close to school. I guess I’m going to pay for this next month and see what I can do legally. Will be doing my dishes in the shower from now on 😄 Thank you for everyone who validated me thinking this is not okay. Also yes it is pre furnished and this was not the first surprise I’ve had in the month since moving in. Issue is that the landlord lives in the room across from me (has its own kitchen and stuff) so it complicates things. Also really don’t time to focus this as a student who just moved down for this semester.
Image source: BowlerOk4295
#19 Being Told It’s A $100 Fee To Apply, And When I Say I’d Be Happy To Pay That After Touring, She Says The Fee Is Required To Even See The Place
Image source: un_gaslightable
#20 My Landlord Installed A Second Doorknob. You Can’t Open The Door Without Turning Both Of Them
Image source: chubbypaws
#21 My Rent Has Gone From $1500-$2000-$2500 In The Last 3 Years
Image source: RBReich
#22 Apartment A/C Went Out During Recent Texas Heat Wave And Management Doesn’t Want To Fix It
About 3 days ago our apartments air conditioning stopped working and we put in a maintenance request for it to be fixed. For the past days every day we have put in a request to fix it but they say our air conditioning system is working. We have tried to let them know that the apartment feels really hot and the system will work for 30 after they work on it and then will completely stop working.
Yesterday our property manager let us know that they will not be coming out unless our thermostat shows that the temperature is at 90 degrees inside despite us telling them that the thermostat is not accurate. I have a pregnant wife and 2 other kids and the apartment has become inhospitable to the point where we needed to go stay elsewhere with family so that my wife and kids don’t have to deal with these conditions. The manager says air conditioning is not something that it’s important or an emergency to fix in Texas. I have a thermal imaging thermometer and it shows that the apartment is at 95 degrees indoors with our kids room being the hottest at 97 degrees.
Image source: emirrdz06
#23 Inflation Is Tough! $2800 To $4500 For A 750sqft Apartment In The North End Of Boston (MA)
Image source: Outrageous_Reason425
#24 Absolutely Floored At The Income Requirement (Ca)
Received this after viewing a unit. Absolutely sickening.
Image source: hungo_bungo
#25 My Landlord Refuses To Get Over Here And Turn Down My Water Heater
Image source: Crustacean2B
#26 Landlord Hired A Guy To Power Wash The Stairs
Image source: PigenMann
#27 My Landlord Is Keeping All Of My Deposit Over One Broken Tile That His Maintenance Guy Broke Moving A Dishwasher
Image source: LegalThrowAway8656
#28 Landlord’s Outrageous Requests
My landlord sent this last night at 8 pm. Is this even allowed? I am getting back into town Thursday after being gone for months and I am essentially moving back in with how much I have. Not to mention there’s no time specified and I have a virtual interview that day. I am fuming, especially since they didn’t even clean it well before we moved in & now expect us to clean for them ??
Image source: Bitterbaby-11
#29 My Landlord Didn’t Pay The City Water Bill, Now My Complex Doesn’t Have Water
Image source: KingOfTheKains
#30 $280 For Snaking Hair Out If Drain, Reasonable?
Image source: True-Construction377
Follow Us