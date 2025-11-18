Woman Buys Her Late Grandfather’s Car Only To Discover A Heartwarming Recording

A woman who bought her grandparents’ car unexpectedly discovered she had purchased a time capsule containing a deeply special message.
Julianna Harvey shared a heartwarming conversation she had with her late grandfather during a drive twenty years ago. The chat had been recorded onto the 2003 Cadillac CTS’ built-in recorder when she was a little girl, without her remembering.
“My pop-pop passed away in Dec. of 2022, and I just recently bought my grandparent’s car and found this recording of us from almost 20 years ago!” Julianna wrote, sharing the audio that immortalizes their adorable conversation.
“Hello! Is that you, Julie?” her grandfather can be heard saying into the recorder. “Did you want to talk to pop-pop while we’re driving around in the car? Do you want to make a new message?”
“Cat got your tongue? Did you forget how to speak, did you?” the grandfather continued after a young Julianna showed her enthusiasm about the plan, only to be suddenly overcome by shyness and remain quiet the next moment.
Her grandfather, who passed away in December 2022, had used the Cadillac’s built-in recorder to capture a tender chat with his granddaughter
“I don’t have a big mouth!” Julianna, now 23, later protested after being teased by her pop pop.
The discovery of the tender recording made thousands of netizens reach for the tissue box.
“Sweet to think he was recording to save your voice for him, but instead, you get his voice,” a TikTok user wrote.
“I’m in literal tears. This feels straight out of a movie and he sounds so sweet,” another user said.
“‘Hello? Is that you Julie? You wanted to talk to pop-pop while we’re driving around in the car’ He’s there babe,” somebody else commented.
“I wish I could hear my grandpa’s voice again,” a separate person expressed.
Julianna shared a series of photos with her grandfather after a follower asked her for a “pop pop reveal”
“Wow. I would be beside myself. I can’t even remember what my papa and grandpa’s voice sounded like,” another one wrote.
Then, an additional user shared a similar experience she had after one of her family members passed away.
“I have a voicemail from 2017 before my papa passed, and occasionally I’ll listen to it… so bittersweet to hear their voice yet remember they are no longer here. I’m sure you were so happy to find this!”
In a separate post, Julianna, who is the mother to one-year-old Dylan James Jr., made a “pop pop reveal” after one of her followers asked her to share photos with her grandpa.
“He was the best! I found out I was pregnant the night after he passed,” she wrote.
There is no right or wrong way to cope with the death of a loved one. Grieving individuals may find it helpful to talk about their family member with friends or colleagues in order to remember them, the American Psychological Association notes.
Additionally, sharing stories or listening to your loved one’s favorite music can help you cope with their loss.
It’s also important to accept your feelings, whether they be sadness, anger, or exhaustion. If you feel stuck or overwhelmed by these emotions, it may be helpful to talk with a licensed psychologist or other mental health professional.
