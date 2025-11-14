Students’ Ad States Black Mirror’s Season 6 is Reality And It All Makes Sense Now

People have been saying that 2020 looks like some kind of dystopian book or TV series for quite a while now. We started the year with Australian bushfires ravaging the world, then went straight on to the coronavirus pandemic, and now, people are flooding the streets all across America to protest the killing of George Floyd. While all of it really sounds more like a screenplay for a TV series, it is the reality of 2020.
As real life slowly becomes stranger than fiction, fans of the cult series Black Mirror are spotting similarities between the show and reality. Inspired by the chaos that surrounds us, students of a company called Brother Ad, which teaches advertising, created an ad that basically states that the whole world is now the 6th season of Black Mirror.
However, it’s still unknown when the show is returning to screens. Black Mirror’s creator Charlie Brook saddened fans all over the world by saying that season 6 of the dystopian show was on hold. “At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on any of those Black Mirror episodes,” he explained. “I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.” Despite his decision to put the show on hold, people on the Internet started pointing out that 2020 looked much like the dystopian show with robot dogs patrolling the parks in Singapore, Apple and Google partnering up to create contact tracing apps, and people rioting all over the world in protest of George Floyd’s killing.
These haunting ads could have been perfect for the newest season of the series; however, it’s still unknown when the show will be released
In light of recent events, it seems like these students decided to embrace the concept of dystopic 2020 and designed a clever yet shockingly haunting poster for the show, saying the things happening now are season 6 “live now, everywhere.” Just reading it sends shivers down your spine.
The ad appears so real and fitting that many of us didn’t even have a doubt that it was a real poster for the show. However, it hasn’t been affiliated with Netflix, which means that the creators of the show will have to work extra-hard to show us something we haven’t seen before with the newest season.
The ads look so real, that many people were led to believe it was made by Netflix
