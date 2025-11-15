50 Hilarious Boyfriends And Husbands Who Make Sure That Their Relationships Are Never Boring (New Pics)

Good relationships don’t just happen. They take commitment, compromise, and most importantly, effort. The recipe, of course, can vary depending on the type of partnership you’re baking. Some like theirs sweeter while others prefer it spicier. But there is one element that I believe makes every romantic dish better. Humor.
Continuing one of our legendary installments, we at Bored Panda put together a new list of jokes that boyfriends and husbands have delighted their significant others with. We’re talking clever puns, surprising pics, and even well-done crafts. These guys are definitely raising the bar for the rest of us!
Scroll down to check out their gags, and catch up on the series if you missed our earlier posts here, here, and here.
#1 Our Baby Announcement Photo. My Wife Looked So Obnoxiously Thin 24 Hours After Delivery That I Joked I Looked Like The One Who Had Just Delivered. So We Decided To Swap
Image source: tyleryoungblood
#2 This Is Adorable
Image source: alystockton
#3 Being Cooped Up Has Us All Crazy
Image source: hamstertalk
#4 Today Is A Big Day For My Husband
Image source: dennis1798
#5 My Wife And I Graduated From Med School Today
Image source: Neuromancy_
#6 I Annoy My Wife By Doing This Every Time She Posts A Landscape Photo
Image source: riceisright56
#7 That One Time We Met Jason Momoa And My Husband Came Up With This Great Idea. Two Years Later And I Haven’t Washed My Hair
Image source: PickleBurp13
#8 When Your Husband Finds Your Hairbrush
Image source: igorandmaddy
#9 Husband Got A Label Maker
Image source: BryttaBee
#10 My Friend Finished Wrapping His Wife’s Presents. Left One A Perfume, Right One A Sweater
Image source: mowa111
#11 What My Husband Sends Me While I’m At Work
Image source: larebear2
#12 I Went Outside To Pick My Wife A Rose. I Think I Found The Perfect One
Image source: razor10000
#13 The House Was Way Too Quiet Yesterday While The Foster Kittens Were Out Having Playtime And My Boyfriend Was Supposed To Be Watching Them
Image source: mishalaluna
#14 A Year Ago I Started Sending My GF These Photos Whenever She Asked If The Baby Was Ok
Image source: BitwiseShift
#15 Wife Said She Wanted A Small Coffee Table
Image source: jcmatthews66
#16 God Speed. I’m Counting On You
Image source: ruffmuff
#17 On The Left Is The Photo I Posted Of My Boyfriend And I, On The Right Is His Response
Image source: Zeehammer
#18 Looking Through My Husband’s Military Coins And Found This Gem
Image source: Fancy-Satisfaction-1
#19 My Father Took The Time To Do This To My Mother Ladies And Gentlemen
Image source: hornyobama123
#20 Trying To Lure My Wife To Come Hang Out
Image source: dpu80
#21 I Told My Husband I Just Wanted Some “Crappy Earrings” For Christmas. He Delivered
Image source: freehorse
#22 My Wife Has Had This Photo Frame Hanging On The Wall For Too Long Without Any Pictures In It. I Did This While Wife Slept. I’ll Let You Know Tomorrow If I’m Still Married
Image source: baritone39355
#23 Wife Said I Was Too Fat To Be A Fireman & I Should Be A Firetruck. Joke’s On Her, Now She Has To Go Trick-Or-Treating With Me
While the flashing lights on my costume give the neighborhood children seizures
Image source: jefferson_wilkenson
#24 My Husband Started 17th Grade (His Masters Program) On The Same Day My Daughter Started 5th Grade. They’re Both Ecstatic About Back To School
Image source: Snipsthetips
#25 Target Husband
Image source: ninnuh
#26 My Husband Had A Baseball Display Case Customized For Our Dog’s Foreign Body Removal
Image source: Fryeer
#27 I Asked My Husband To Take On Some Christmas Cards This Year. My Sister Just Sent Me This Picture Of What He Wrote
Jessica & David
Wow can you believe it’s Cheermas once again? Wow. I mean come on! Merry merry cheer pow BANG! May all the cheer cheer spirits enter your body and make your body feel warm and fuzzy as they take control. Submit to the Cheercheer. They are the true masters. Submit. We love you 100% of the time!! Kisses and hugs to you and may Santa home invade you.
XO Carly, Johnny, Forest & Emery
Image source: sorrygordon
#28 My Boyfriend Is A Seller On Amazon. This Is What I Came Home To
Image source: ThingsWeSasy
#29 My Fiancé And I Had Our Ultrasound On 5/5 But Because Of The Quarantine We Couldn’t Celebrate. So I Made This. She Did Not Find It As Humorous As I Did
Image source: Kostrom
#30 My Wife Can’t Stand It When I Do This
Image source: guysir
#31 We Had Family Photos And My Wife Doesn’t Want This Hanging In Our Entrance
Image source: EtuMeke
#32 When My Wife Talks About Having Another Baby, I Like To Remind Her How Painful Breastfeeding Was. Works Everytime
Image source: EverettTokio
#33 Went To A Party Dressed As Myself 10 Years In The Future. Nobody Realized It Was A Costume & They Avoided Me All Night
Folks kept trying to rescue my wife from me. Joined some smokers on front lawn, the party’s host saw me out there, came out to apologize for the noise.
Image source: Worldly-Steak-2926
#34 My Wife And I Decided To Mess With Our Contractor
Image source: MoridinXP
#35 Asked My Husband To Take A Photo Of Me With One Of Our New Peeps
Image source: bethrotull73
#36 Our First Child Recently Turned A Year Old. I Had To Acknowledge My Wife’s Sacrifice As Well
Image source: John_McCuddles
#37 My European Boyfriend Surfing In Australia
Image source: dcsarq
#38 Wife And I Are Out Of Work During The Shutdown And She Was Beginning To Drive Me A Little Crazy, So I Installed The Sims On Her Laptop
I’m on my 3rd day of total freedom
Image source: _Street_Shark
#39 Made Some Labels For My Wife’s Contact Lenses
Image source: dwkeith
#40 Husband Says It’s A Navy Seal
Image source: Kaitlin_Orsted
#41 The Live Distracted Boyfriend Meme
Image source: stupidpopmemes
#42 My Sister Asked For A Nintendo Switch For Xmas. Her Boyfriend Must Have Misunderstood
He killed it, lucky for her my parents got her the real thing. Her BF waited to make sure she got the real one before giving her the gag gift.
Image source: WildInSix
#43 Not Sure Why My Husband Bought Me This Book
Image source: petunia-pineapple
#44 I Don’t Know What To Do. My Browser History Just Revealed That My Wife Is Cheating
Image source: klam00
#45 Twinsies (Our Grandson Is Convinced My Husband Really Is Shaggy)
Image source: ImJustSomeChick
#46 When We First Met She Was Over Me Playing Mw3 So Much So I Bought Her A T Shirt For X-Mas
Now every year for 10 years I have bought her my favorite game t-shirt every year much to her delight!
Image source: Astrix13
#47 My Boyfriend Thought It Would Be Funny To Bring Our Cat Into The Pool. This Picture Is The Result. Please Enjoy
Image source: themysteriousgap
#48 Wife Was Not A Fan Of My Taste In Boat Names
Image source: CountryBoyCanSurvive
#49 My Husband Brought Home A Label Maker
Image source: melissakate8
#50 Me_irl
Image source: cokegeek
Follow Us