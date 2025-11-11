23 Of The Best Drone Photos Of 2016

Drones are the next big thing when it comes to photography and shooting video. Once an exclusive feature for the big companies, aerial photos are now becoming mainstream. As the drone photographers’ community grows rapidly it comes as no surprise that they’ve decided to hold their very own photography contest. Here we bring you the best 9 of the 3rd Annual International Drone Photography Awards carried out by Dronestagram.
As you’ll see below drone photos allow for quite a bit of diversity, from gorgeous natural landscape shots to everyday city scenes that are given a whole new perspective when observed from a bird’s eye view. Interesting patterns and surreal scenarios emerge in these stunning pictures and here are the best photos submitted for the drone photo contest.
More info: dronestagr.am (h/t: demilked)
#1 1st Prize Winner – Category Travel: Basilica Of Saint Francis Of Assisi, Umbria, Italy
Image source: fcattuto
#2 2nd Prize Winner – Category Travel: Cable Beach
Image source: Todd Kennedy
#3 1st Prize Winner – Category Nature Wildlife: Kalbyris Forest Denmark
Image source: mbernholdt
#4 3rd Prize Winner – Category Travel: Summer Camp Of Gran Canaria, Spain
Image source: Karolis Janulis
#5 Vilnius, Lithuania
Image source: Karolis Janulis
#6 3rd Prize Winner – Category Nature Wildlife: Piton De La Fournaise, Volcano
Image source: DroneCopters
#7 Moving Water Under The Venice Pier
Image source: stephcout
#8 3rd Prize Winner – Category Sports Adventure: Chugach Mountain Range, Alaska
Image source: High Angle Shot
#9 1st Prize Winner – Category Sports Adventure: Moab Rock Climbing
Image source: maxseigal
#10 2nd Prize Winner – Category Nature Wildlife: Swarm Of Sheep
Image source: thedon
#11 Kutno, Poland
Image source: skywalk
#12 Lanzarote
Image source: mountaindrone
#13 Brighton Beach
Image source: Kev P
#14 Bieszczady Mountains, Poland
Image source: skywalk
#15 Fishermen. Elektrėnai, Lithuania
Image source: Karolis Janulis
#16 The Playground
Image source: mbernholdt
#17 Rumsiskes, Lithuania
Image source: Karolis Janulis
#18 2nd Prize Winner – Category Sports Adventure: Complejo Acuático Norte De Santander
Image source: losmanesdeldrone
#19 Kamogawa, Chiba
Image source: shiro
#20 Gysinge
Image source: airpixels
#21 La Jolla Cove
Image source: kdilliard
#22 Road To Saint Anne Lake
Image source: thedon
#23 Abreulandia, Tocantins
Image source: naldo mundim
Follow Us