23 Of The Best Drone Photos Of 2016

Drones are the next big thing when it comes to photography and shooting video. Once an exclusive feature for the big companies, aerial photos are now becoming mainstream. As the drone photographers’ community grows rapidly it comes as no surprise that they’ve decided to hold their very own photography contest. Here we bring you the best 9 of the 3rd Annual International Drone Photography Awards carried out by Dronestagram.

As you’ll see below drone photos allow for quite a bit of diversity, from gorgeous natural landscape shots to everyday city scenes that are given a whole new perspective when observed from a bird’s eye view. Interesting patterns and surreal scenarios emerge in these stunning pictures and here are the best photos submitted for the drone photo contest.

More info: dronestagr.am (h/t: demilked)

#1 1st Prize Winner – Category Travel: Basilica Of Saint Francis Of Assisi, Umbria, Italy

Image source: fcattuto

#2 2nd Prize Winner – Category Travel: Cable Beach

Image source: Todd Kennedy

#3 1st Prize Winner – Category Nature Wildlife: Kalbyris Forest Denmark

Image source: mbernholdt

#4 3rd Prize Winner – Category Travel: Summer Camp Of Gran Canaria, Spain

Image source: Karolis Janulis

#5 Vilnius, Lithuania

Image source: Karolis Janulis

#6 3rd Prize Winner – Category Nature Wildlife: Piton De La Fournaise, Volcano

Image source: DroneCopters

#7 Moving Water Under The Venice Pier

Image source: stephcout

#8 3rd Prize Winner – Category Sports Adventure: Chugach Mountain Range, Alaska

Image source: High Angle Shot

#9 1st Prize Winner – Category Sports Adventure: Moab Rock Climbing

Image source: maxseigal

#10 2nd Prize Winner – Category Nature Wildlife: Swarm Of Sheep

Image source: thedon

#11 Kutno, Poland

Image source: skywalk

#12 Lanzarote

Image source: mountaindrone

#13 Brighton Beach

Image source: Kev P

#14 Bieszczady Mountains, Poland

Image source: skywalk

#15 Fishermen. Elektrėnai, Lithuania

Image source: Karolis Janulis

#16 The Playground

Image source: mbernholdt

#17 Rumsiskes, Lithuania

Image source: Karolis Janulis

#18 2nd Prize Winner – Category Sports Adventure: Complejo Acuático Norte De Santander

Image source: losmanesdeldrone

#19 Kamogawa, Chiba

Image source: shiro

#20 Gysinge

Image source: airpixels

#21 La Jolla Cove

Image source: kdilliard

#22 Road To Saint Anne Lake

Image source: thedon

#23 Abreulandia, Tocantins

Image source: naldo mundim

