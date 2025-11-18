“Looks Like A Diaper”: Woman Goes Viral For Disastrous Wardrobe Malfunction In Greece

A picture-perfect moment in Greece quickly turned into a wardrobe disaster for a British tourist.
Meet Ula Josephine, a graphic designer and travel enthusiast who loves exploring the world on a budget. She is currently soaking up the sun on the beautiful island of Spetses in Greece, according to The Sun.
While she was on the island doing typical island things, a wardrobe malfunction unexpectedly became part of her itinerary, ruining what should have been a chic Instagram-worthy moment.
A British travel-lover, Ula Josephine, faced a wardrobe disaster while on the picturesque island of Spetses
Image credits: @ulala.biz / TikTok
Image credits: @ulala.biz / TikTok
“When we try to be ‘that girl,’” read the caption of the TikTok video.
The content creator was eager to capture a stunning holiday clip, walking through a traditional Greek restaurant and showcasing both her stylish look as well as the charming atmosphere.
But instead, her outfit took center stage in an unplanned fashion faux pas.
The graphic designer with a passion for budget travel was soaking up the sun and exploring Greece
“POV: Trying to take that aesthetic Greece shot but there’s a wardrobe malfunction,” read the text on the clip.
Ula was dressed in a white tee paired with a vibrant green skirt, effortlessly accessorized with black sandals and a matching bag.
Her friend behind the camera was following her as she walked on the Grecian-style cobblestone.
With her blonde hair pulled back in a sleek bun, Ula began her confident walk, but disaster struck when her skirt started slipping down.
What was meant to be a chic TikTok video at a traditional Greek restaurant turned into a comedic wardrobe malfunction
Image credits: @ulala.biz / TikTok
Before she knew it, she was flashing more than just her sunny smile to the unsuspecting diners.
In a frantic (and funny) attempt to save her dignity, the viral tourist scrambled out of the restaurant, trying to keep her skirt up.
She dashed to the side of the road while laughing with her friend, who also couldn’t stop giggling behind the camera.
The video, captioned “When we try to be ‘that girl,’” showed Ula’s outfit mishap in all its glory
“F—…that’s very classy of me,” Ula sarcastically said.
The comments section of the video quickly filled up with a mix of hilariously blunt observations and unfiltered critiques.
“Whole outfit is kinda whack actually,” one said, while another wrote, “It looks like a diaper at the back.”
Despite the fashion fiasco, the TikToker laughed off the incident and turned the wardrobe fail into a viral moment
The transparent skirt didn’t escape scrutiny either, as someone quipped, “Oh no my see-through skirt is falling and it’s going to show my underwear that everyone can already see.”
“What’s the actual point of wearing the green thingy on top?” another asked.
Some comments took a harsher turn, with remarks like, “Looks like you’re wearing granny pants on show” and “The whole outfit needs to be binned babe sorry x.”
