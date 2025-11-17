37 Best Solo Travel Destinations To Keep In Mind For Your Next Trip

Well, well, well. Look who’s contemplating venturing into that one-of-a-kind experience that is solo travel. Bravo! I still fondly remember my first backpacking solo trip — after months of planning a three-week tour in Bulgaria, I booked the flight with trembling hands and anxious parents telling me not to do it. Ever regretted it? Not for a second. I admit the first few days were hard; everything startled me for no reason. But it will pass as soon as you get used to this totally new place you’re visiting — that’s my promise to you.
Traveling alone is something everyone should experience to truly discover the meaning of “freedom” or perhaps, more accurately, “controlled chaos.” You get to be your own boss, the captain of your ship, the one who decides whether to hit the snooze button or leap out of bed. Oh, the places you can go when you don’t have to negotiate, compromise, or wait for others! Imagine being able to impulsively cancel a museum trip in favor of a spontaneous donut-tasting experience. No judgments, no meeting each other halfway, just pure, unadulterated, glazed goodness.
So, where do we start? Which are the best countries for solo travelers? Here’s a spoiler: There’s a lot of solo traveling potential out there. Debating about the best places to travel solo is like asking what the best flavor of ice cream is. Obviously, lots make up the list! Except maybe licorice. Sorry, licorice fans.
Still, we decided to reminisce about our past routes and handpicked all our favorite places to travel on our own, including underrated solo travel destinations you may have overlooked while looking for your next adventure. Did you find a gem in our list of the best solo travel destinations that stole your heart? Maybe a place so good you’d sell your grandmother to go back there right now? (Please don’t sell your grandmother.) If so, hit that upvote button to make it rank higher, and feel free to share your personal stories and tips if you have any!
#1 Scotland
From the haunting beauty of the Highlands to the historic charm of its cities, Scotland is a warm, tartan-clad hug. Wander through the atmospheric streets of Edinburgh, hike the wild trails of the Isle of Skye, and warm up with a tasting tour of Scotland’s finest whiskies. Scotland is a dram of delight you won’t forget in a hurry.
#2 Iceland
Known as the “land of fire and ice,” Iceland tops our list as one of the best countries for solo travelers. With its crime rate as low as its temperatures, Iceland offers a safe and breathtaking experience for adventurers. Do you fancy bathing in geothermal pools, witnessing the majesty of the northern lights, or hiking on a glacier? Then Iceland is your go-to place.
#3 Switzerland
The very picture of alpine perfection, Switzerland treats its visitors to a postcard-perfect landscape of serene lakes and emerald valleys. With efficient trains crisscrossing the country and fondue pots bubbling away in cozy mountain huts, you’ll wonder if you’ve stepped into a charming storybook. The well-organized transport system and the country’s safety make it an excellent destination.
#4 Austria
In Austria, melody fills the air, Baroque architecture frames every street, and Alpine vistas invite adventure. Don’t miss out on the halls of opulent Habsburg palaces, and be sure to ascend the snow-dusted peaks of the Alps, or cozy up in a Viennese coffee house with a slice of heavenly Sachertorte. Clean, safe, and with easy-to-navigate cities, Austria will strike a chord with every solo traveler.
#5 New Zealand
If you’re a traveler with a soft spot for outdoor activities, New Zealand is your new nirvana. Known for its pristine landscapes, the iconic Hobbiton, and friendly Kiwi culture, this country sets the bar incredibly high for solo travel destinations.
#6 Japan
Embrace the blend of tradition and hypermodernity in the land of the rising sun. Japan’s impeccable public transportation and welcoming culture make it one of the best solo travel destinations. Stroll through cherry blossom gardens, discover ancient temples, and indulge in sushi-making classes!
#7 Norway
Norway is the kind of land that invites you to embrace your wild side. Bask in the spectral beauty of the northern lights, sail through the crystalline fjords, or hike through the enchanting wilderness. Norway’s advanced public transportation, emphasis on outdoor activities, and friendly locals make it a safe choice. Remember to pack your spirit of adventure and your warmest clothes!
#8 Canada
The world’s second-largest country offers solo travelers an array of experiences across its vast landscapes. Wander through the cobbled streets of Quebec City, hike the awe-inspiring Rocky Mountains in Alberta, or engage with the multicultural vibe of cities like Toronto and Vancouver. With its welcoming locals, outstanding natural beauty, and safe cities, Canada is an excellent choice for solo travel.
#9 Ireland
Emerald landscapes, charming locals, and irresistible joviality define Ireland, making it a captivating destination for solo travelers. Meander along the Wild Atlantic Way, discover the haunting beauty of the Cliffs of Moher, or simply enjoy a frothy pint of Guinness in a traditional pub. In Ireland, the “craic” (fun) is always ninety!
#10 Germany
Germany mixes a potent cocktail of majestic castles, dynamic metropolises, and profound history, compelling any traveler to go deeper into its past. Scale the heights of the Zugspitze, lose yourself in Berlin’s thriving arts scene, or sit back with a hearty stein of beer and watch the world go by in a biergarten. If you’re into affordable accommodation, Germany’s hostel culture is insanely good.
#11 Czech Republic
The Czech Republic is a land of fairy tales, with Gothic castles, charming squares, and romantic landscapes. Explore Prague’s historical treasures, sample the best of Bohemian beer, or lose yourself in Český Krumlov’s enchanting cobblestone streets. The Czech Republic offers every traveler the magic of discovery and the joy of wanderlust.
#12 Italy
Italy’s history, culture, and gastronomy go far beyond the overcrowded Rome, Venice, and Florence. Plan a visit to Bergamo and Brescia (Italian Capitals of Culture in 2023), taste the unique flavors of Puglian cuisine in Bari, or lose yourself in the Baroque splendor of Lecce, often dubbed the “Florence of the South.” Don’t overlook the smaller towns, where the authentic side of this boot-shaped country lies. Italy is a love affair waiting to happen.
#13 Spain
Spain is a feast for the senses that any traveler should savor. Dance the night away in Seville, savor tapas in Barcelona, or journey through time in the historic heart of Madrid. A country known for its friendly locals, vibrant nightlife, and world-class museums, Spain will win your heart in no time.
#14 Denmark
Known as the world’s happiest country, Denmark offers a delightful vacation to its visitors. Explore design-centric Copenhagen, set sail on a Viking longship in Roskilde, or venture to the enchanting cliffs of Bornholm. A beacon of Scandinavian design and “hygge” (cozy contentment), Denmark’s emphasis on friendliness and sustainability makes it a fascinating, unmissable destination.
#15 Finland
Finland, the land of a thousand lakes and endless forests, invites the solo traveler to experience “sisu” — the unique Finnish concept of stoic determination. Relax in a traditional sauna, hunt for the mesmerizing northern lights, or enjoy the thrill of solitude in the sprawling Finnish wilderness. With its high safety standards and English proficiency, Finland is a fantastic option.
#16 Portugal
This underrated gem is a trove of medieval castles, golden beaches, and delectable pastries. With friendly locals, relatively low costs, and the enchanting cities of Lisbon and Porto, Portugal is a wonderful option for your next solo trip.
#17 Netherlands
With its delightful blend of culture and coziness, the Netherlands is a welcoming stage for the solo explorer. Find your inner artist in Amsterdam’s world-class museums, cycle alongside the city’s iconic canals, or walk through fields of tulips under the Dutch sky. The country’s well-established infrastructure, widespread English proficiency, and the Dutch’s open-mindedness make the Netherlands one of the most accessible places for solo travel. Remember to try the cheese!
#18 Croatia
Croatia is a gem shining brightly on the Adriatic, a mosaic of medieval cities, idyllic islands, and sapphire waters. Walk the ancient city walls of Dubrovnik, savor the world-class cuisine of Istria, or surrender yourself to the tranquil beauty of the Plitvice Lakes. Croatia is the picture-perfect backdrop for your solo travel story.
#19 Slovenia
Tiny but mighty, Slovenia packs in picturesque lakes, enchanting caves, and inviting vineyards. Marvel at the ethereal beauty of Lake Bled, explore the mysteries of Postojna Cave, or sip the day away in Maribor, Slovenia’s wine region. This green heart of Europe is the hidden gem you’ve been looking for.
#20 Greek Islands
The Greek Islands are a sun-drenched paradise where history, culture, and natural beauty converge. Visit the streets of Mykonos, take a moment for yourself watching the sunset in Santorini, and step back in time at the Palace of Knossos in Crete. These islands are a dreamy escape, tailor-made for the traveler seeking calm and inspiration.
#21 Malaysia
What if we told you there’s a place that offers a melting pot of cultures, gastronomic delights, and natural wonders? Welcome to Malaysia, where you’ll find all this and much more! Traverse the sky-high walkways of Kuala Lumpur, savor the culinary treats of Penang, or get up close with wildlife in Borneo. Malaysia’s diversity is its strength, offering a unique experience to every solo traveler.
#22 Belgium
Belgium is a delightful blend of historic cities, mouthwatering sweet treats, and famous beers. Take a walk through the medieval streets of Bruges, devour chocolates and waffles, and take a brewery tour in Brussels. Belgium is a charming stop on any solo journey, ready to please your palate and senses.
#23 Bhutan
Known as the “last Shangri-La,” Bhutan is a serene and spiritual haven. Scale the Tiger’s Nest Monastery, marvel at Thimphu’s majestic dzongs, and immerse yourself in the Gross National Happiness philosophy. Bhutan offers an insightful journey into the harmony of culture and nature.
#24 Costa Rica
A dazzling display of biodiversity, Costa Rica invites solo travelers to get up close and personal with nature’s spectacle. Whether you’re bravely zipping through the canopies in the verdant cloud forests, testing your mettle against the Pacific’s surf, or relaxing in volcanic hot springs, Costa Rica ensures travelers never feel alone with friendly locals and the “Pura Vida” lifestyle.
#25 Chile
Strung out along the edge of a continent, Chile is a wild beauty that offers variety and surprises at every turn. Traverse the otherworldly landscapes of the Atacama Desert, sip your way through vineyards, or wander through the vibrant streets of Santiago. Chile is an underrated adventure that’s awaiting your arrival.
#26 Australia
Australia is a vast wonderland that promises a cocktail of experiences. Start with Sydney’s sun-soaked beaches and iconic opera house, the otherworldly beauty of the Great Barrier Reef, or navigate the outback to taste the country’s more rugged side. Australia’s well-established backpacking trail, friendly locals, and English-speaking environment make it a favorite among solo travelers.
#27 England
England has bewitched travelers for centuries with its vibrant blend of history, culture, and natural beauty. Roam through royal castles, delve into world-class museums in London, and enjoy the quintessential afternoon tea experience. England’s charm, like its iconic drink, is timeless and ever-warming.
#28 Dominica
Known as “the Nature Island,” Dominica is a haven for eco-travelers seeking a getaway from the crowds. Trek through lush rainforests, snorkel in the Champagne Reef, and dwell in the rhythm of Creole music and dance. Dominica is a soothing balm for the soul, far from the madding crowd.
#29 Uruguay
Nestled between its more famed siblings, Argentina and Brazil, Uruguay is South America’s best-kept secret. Walk down the cobblestone streets of Colonia del Sacramento, indulge in the sun-soaked beach life of Punta del Este, or get lost in the rhythm of the candombe drums in Montevideo. Uruguay, with its laid-back charm and exceptional wines, is an underrated solo travel destination with the potential to become your new favorite.
#30 Vietnam
Vietnam, an irresistible fusion of natural beauty and cultural complexities, serves up a hearty dish of experiences. Cruise through the ethereal landscapes of Halong Bay, traverse bustling street markets teeming with tantalizing flavors, or immerse yourself in the ancient charm of Hoi An. The Vietnamese are fairly known for their hospitality, and the country is familiar with backpackers, making it a great choice for solo travelers.
#31 Rwanda
Despite a turbulent past, Rwanda has emerged as a beacon of progress and natural splendor. Trek through Volcanoes National Park to meet the majestic mountain gorillas, discover Kigali’s vibrant cultural scene, or bask in the serenity of Lake Kivu. Rwanda is a testament to resilience and revival that no traveler should miss.
#32 Cuba
Cuba is a vibrant tapestry of colonial architecture, rhythmic music, and natural wonders. Dance your way through Havana’s energetic salsa scene, time travel in the vintage cars adorning the streets, and soak up the sun on Varadero’s white-sand beaches. Cuba is a solo travel destination that pulsates with life at every corner.
#33 Taiwan
Offering an irresistible mix of cosmopolitan cities, lush landscapes, and an incredible food scene, Taiwan is a treasure trove of authenticity. Navigate the bustling streets of Taipei, hike the breathtaking Taroko Gorge, or soak in the tranquility of Sun Moon Lake. Taiwan is an underrated East Asian gem with a flavor all its own.
#34 Albania
Tucked away in the Balkans, Albania offers travelers a chance to delve into an often overlooked corner of Europe. Unearth the secrets of ancient Illyrians, kick back on the sun-kissed Riviera, or find yourself amid the untouched beauty of the Accursed Mountains. Albania whispers tales of the past, stories of the present, and promises of an unforgettable journey.
#35 Thailand
Popular among backpackers, Thailand is a patchwork of bustling cities, serene temples, and idyllic islands. Embrace the bustling energy of Bangkok, where grand palaces rub shoulders with vibrant markets, or meditate in the serenity of a hilltop temple in Chiang Mai. Affordable and backpacker-friendly, it’s one of the best places to travel solo, especially for first-timers.
#36 Guatemala
Guatemala is a feast of ancient ruins, vibrant markets, and diverse landscapes. Stand in awe of Tikal’s Mayan temples, experience indigenous culture in Chichicastenango’s bustling market, or find your zen on the shores of Lake Atitlan. Guatemala is an off-the-beaten-track gem for the adventurous type.
#37 USA
The USA is a vast land of contrasts, offering an array of experiences. Witness the bustling city life of New York, explore the untamed wilderness of Yellowstone, or catch some waves in sunny California. From the bright lights of Vegas to the tranquility of Vermont’s fall foliage, the USA is a treasure chest of diverse experiences.
