“Here’s To Safety Without Bigotry”: Debate Over Lesbian Who Confronted Alleged Trans Lady At Gym

A viral showdown unfolded at a Gold’s Gym after a lesbian woman had a heated confrontation with someone reportedly identifying as a transgender woman.
Popular LA singer Tish Hyman had her gym membership revoked over the heated tussle.
“#goldsgym terminated my membership after the MAN was escorted out by police,” she wrote online.
The 42-year-old Bronx native has been vocal on social media ever since Gold’s Gym revoked her membership on Sunday.
She was filmed having a loud screaming match in the middle of the gym with an unidentified gymgoer dressed in an all-black outfit and earrings.
In another video shared on TikTok in October, Tish seemingly explained how the issue began.
She said she felt “violated” when the fellow gym-goer was looking at her while she had no clothes on.
“Today I was nak*d in the locker room. I turn around, and there’s a man there in boy clothes, lip gloss, standing there looking at me. I’m butt nak*d,” she said.
“So the first thing I think is, maybe there’s a worker in here, maybe I missed a sign,” she continued. “I say the word ‘sir’ to say ‘sir, what are you doing in here.’ He goes, ‘don’t f***ing talk to me. I’m a woman. I have a right to be in here.’”
The singer-songwriter said the response made her “pissed.”
“I feel violated,” she said.
Tish went on to tell her viewers that she was a lesbian and insisted she wasn’t transphobic.
“I’m a lesbian. I’ve been a lesbian my whole life. I treat people how I want to be treated regardless of whatever they [sic] s**ual orientation is or whatever they decide. So I’m not transphobic…” she said.
“Why do you think it’s ok for men to be in the women’s restroom? And when is the cut off point? Is it you cut off your pen** and you can come in here? Why aren’t women making the laws?” she went on to say.
“And if you really want to f***ing be safe and feel good, why don’t we just make trans restrooms?” she continued. “Because it ain’t right.”
Since the altercation began, the singer said she and others have filed complaints against the gym-goer for using the women’s locker room.
During one particular gym session this month, Tish claimed the accused gym-goer followed her into the women’s room and called her “a b****.”
“I ran out into the locker room crying and screaming. This is why we can’t be quiet because people need to know what’s happening. Thank you to the men who helped me today,” she said.
She shared the message alongside the video of herself distressed while another man confronted the gym-goer in question.
Tish said in a follow-up tweet that the gym had terminated her membership “after the MAN was escorted out by police.”
“Then [they] had me escorted out by officers afterwards. It was EMBARRASSING! I left but not before making sure everyone KNEW that they were allowing MEN in the locker room !!!!!” she added.
When it comes to Gold’s Gym’s policy on participating in the GGFC (Gold’s Gym Fitness Competition), the company’s policy says trans athletes who meet a certain criteria, which includes identifying as trans in their everyday life for two consecutive years, having valid documentation, and so on, can participate in a Division other than what matches their s** assigned at birth.
However, no clear corporate policy on transgender members accessing locker rooms was found.
The viral tussle turned into controversy online, with many netizens taking different sides.
“Keep speaking up Tish!!!! I cannot believe we are still dealing with this absolute nonsense. Protect women’s spaces!!!” one demanded.
“Thank you for standing up even if they punished you for it,” another said.
“As a trans woman myself. If you consider yourself trans, fine but if you you still carry yourself to look like a whole a** grown MAN , stay your a** out of women bathrooms,” one said.
“This may rub some nonbinary trans people the wrong way but atp I don’t give af! People like this is what’s causing harm to all of us TRANS WOMEN! You still carrying yourself as male and in a women’s bathroom and then act clueless as to why a woman is upset you’re in the bathroom,” they continued.
Some pointed out that no two transitions are the same, and each trans person’s journey can look different.
“I don’t think there’s an easy answer to situations like this. Everyone’s transness and transition looks different. So, we really don’t know what this person’s gender is beyond what they told us,” one said.
One questioned Tish’s reaction by saying, “Do you regularly harass women who don’t meet your superficial standards?”
“Just b/c a trans person doesn’t ‘look trans’ does not mean they are not and this woman should not be putting a broad stripe towards all trans girls,” one said.
“THIS IS NOT A REPRESENTATION OF ALL TRANSGENDER WOMEN!!!! Judge according to this situation and don’t group in the entire trans community.. address the person you encountered.. not the entire community!!” wrote another.
