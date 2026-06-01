Woman’s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed

A 49-year-old woman from Seminole County, Florida, has become the subject of social media discussion after her April 17, 2026, mugshot resurfaced, leading many users to mock her appearance.
County arrest records identified the woman as Coleen Brown. She was booked into the local jail on a DUI charge and was released shortly afterward after posting a $500 bond.
Commentary on her mugshot focused on her allegedly masculine features, its supposed resemblance to showbiz antagonists, and more.
Some even wondered if the image was real to begin with.
“This looks AI generated,” a netizen wrote.
Coleen Brown’s mugshot had viewers struggling to believe the image was authentic
Image credits: Seminole County Mugshots
Brown was dressed in a bright yellow jail T-shirt, with her neatly ironed brown hair cascading down her shoulders.
Her eyebrows looked well-filled, while her eyes featured kohl stains, shimmer shadow, and well-groomed lashes.
Paired with her structured cheekbones and jawline, however, these details led people to suspect her mugshot was digitally enhanced.
Image credits: Seminole County Mugshots
“This could be genuine, but given today’s fascination with AI, I’d say it’s been heavily altered,” one netizen remarked.
“Is this actually how she looks, or is it AI-generated?” another user asked, echoing similar doubts.
A third commenter simply wrote, “This is AI, right?”
Others were more unforgiving in their reactions, unrestrainedly comparing Brown’s appearance to that of several well-known men.
“It’s that Tiger Woods again,” said one, referencing the professional golfer’s arrest on the same charge as Brown in March.
“LeBron,” remarked the next, while a separate user called Brown, “Barack Obama dressed as a drag.”
Brown’s ears also sparked a flurry of jokes, though she received support from several commenters
Image credits: Daniel/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)
Brown wore her hair behind her ears, which made them stand out and drew comments and jokes about their size.
“Surprised she didn’t hear the cops coming from a mile away,” one commented, while another quipped, “She can hear our thoughts.”
“I always knew elves existed,” a third jested.
Image credits: SUPERMAO/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)
A person “disgusted” by the comments defended Brown, asking those trolling her to “stand in front of the mirror.”
“Are you perfect? I doubt it,” they went on to probe.
“You all are going straight to hell,” another sympathizer wrote.
A third asked the trolls to “grow up and get a life.”
The internet has long turned mugshots into viral sensations, as in the 2010s, a repeat offender from Florida became known as a ‘mugshot beauty’
Image credits: sarajaneiz
Sara Jane Isbister became a viral sensation after a series of her booking photos went viral between 2011 and 2012, stemming from petty crimes.
Her first mugshot, at age 21 in 2011, was taken for reckless driving and failing to pay a speeding fine.
Isbister was arrested six times that year.
Image credits: Brevard County/Florida Arrests
While many of her earlier bookings concerned her failure to appear before a tribunal when summoned, she was later arrested on suspicion of more serious offenses.
In July 2011, she was arrested on suspicion of theft. Two months later, she was arrested on suspicion of possessing illegal substance paraphernalia.
Two months after that, she was arrested on suspicion of possessing another illicit substance, and then in April 2012, she was arrested on suspicion of possessing or using narcotic equipment.
Image credits: Brevard County/Florida Arrests
Maxim magazine featured the grey-eyed, dark-haired Isbister in a gallery of “ridiculously photogenic female mugshots” in 2013.
Isbister, now 34, told The Sun that her troubled past was heavily influenced by the demise of her father, whom she described as her best friend.
“It was traumatizing for me,” she said. “When my father passed away, I just didn’t really care anymore.”
“Girl needs a makeover,” a netizen said about Brown
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