Woman’s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed

by

A 49-year-old woman from Seminole County, Florida, has become the subject of social media discussion after her April 17, 2026, mugshot resurfaced, leading many users to mock her appearance.  

County arrest records identified the woman as Coleen Brown. She was booked into the local jail on a DUI charge and was released shortly afterward after posting a $500 bond.

Commentary on her mugshot focused on her allegedly masculine features, its supposed resemblance to showbiz antagonists, and more.

Some even wondered if the image was real to begin with.

“This looks AI generated,” a netizen wrote.

Coleen Brown’s mugshot had viewers struggling to believe the image was authentic

Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed

Image credits: Seminole County Mugshots

Brown was dressed in a bright yellow jail T-shirt, with her neatly ironed brown hair cascading down her shoulders.

Her eyebrows looked well-filled, while her eyes featured kohl stains, shimmer shadow, and well-groomed lashes.

Paired with her structured cheekbones and jawline, however, these details led people to suspect her mugshot was digitally enhanced. 

Woman’s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed

Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed

Image credits: Seminole County Mugshots

“This could be genuine, but given today’s fascination with AI, I’d say it’s been heavily altered,” one netizen remarked.

“Is this actually how she looks, or is it AI-generated?” another user asked, echoing similar doubts.

A third commenter simply wrote, “This is AI, right?”

Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed
Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed

Others were more unforgiving in their reactions, unrestrainedly comparing Brown’s appearance to that of several well-known men.

“It’s that Tiger Woods again,” said one, referencing the professional golfer’s arrest on the same charge as Brown in March.

“LeBron,” remarked the next, while a separate user called Brown, “Barack Obama dressed as a drag.” 

Brown’s ears also sparked a flurry of jokes, though she received support from several commenters

Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed

Image credits: Daniel/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

Brown wore her hair behind her ears, which made them stand out and drew comments and jokes about their size.

“Surprised she didn’t hear the cops coming from a mile away,” one commented, while another quipped, “She can hear our thoughts.”

“I always knew elves existed,” a third jested.

Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed

Image credits: SUPERMAO/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

A person “disgusted” by the comments defended Brown, asking those trolling her to “stand in front of the mirror.”

“Are you perfect? I doubt it,” they went on to probe.

Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed
Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed

“You all are going straight to hell,” another sympathizer wrote.

A third asked the trolls to “grow up and get a life.”

The internet has long turned mugshots into viral sensations, as in the 2010s, a repeat offender from Florida became known as a ‘mugshot beauty’ 

Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed

Image credits: sarajaneiz

Sara Jane Isbister became a viral sensation after a series of her booking photos went viral between 2011 and 2012, stemming from petty crimes.

Her first mugshot, at age 21 in 2011, was taken for reckless driving and failing to pay a speeding fine.

Isbister was arrested six times that year. 

Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed

Image credits: Brevard County/Florida Arrests

While many of her earlier bookings concerned her failure to appear before a tribunal when summoned, she was later arrested on suspicion of more serious offenses.

In July 2011, she was arrested on suspicion of theft. Two months later, she was arrested on suspicion of possessing illegal substance paraphernalia.

Two months after that, she was arrested on suspicion of possessing another illicit substance, and then in April 2012, she was arrested on suspicion of possessing or using narcotic equipment.

Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed

Image credits: Brevard County/Florida Arrests

Maxim magazine featured the grey-eyed, dark-haired Isbister in a gallery of “ridiculously photogenic female mugshots” in 2013.

Isbister, now 34, told The Sun that her troubled past was heavily influenced by the demise of her father, whom she described as her best friend.

“It was traumatizing for me,” she said. “When my father passed away, I just didn’t really care anymore.”

“Girl needs a makeover,” a netizen said about Brown

Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed
Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed
Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed
Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed
Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed
Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed
Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed
Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed
Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed
Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed
Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed
Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed

Image credits: muheediva01

Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed

Image credits: tisasituation

Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed

Image credits: Jo97550700Jones

Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed

Image credits: LungzM

Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed

Image credits: petey_reilly

Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed

Image credits: MelissaMarvv

Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed

Image credits: shelley2144

Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed

Image credits: Wookieelover3

Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed

Image credits: mijas2022

Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed

Image credits: SHENANIGANS2067

Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed

Image credits: txbacon1969

Woman&#8217;s Mugshot Resurfaces And Triggers Internet Storm, Identity Revealed

Image credits: ghettomaga

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
America is Chronically Addicted to TV Compared to the Rest of the World
3 min read
Feb, 20, 2014
Woman Makes Entitled Passenger Regret Invading Her Personal Space By Coming Up With A Genius Revenge Plan
3 min read
May, 6, 2026
40 Funniest Animal Fails Caught When Taking Panoramas (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
30 Times People Traveled To Japan And Realized They’re Too Tall For It
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Tom Sturridge: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Dec, 22, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Birgundi Baker
3 min read
Aug, 1, 2022