“The Bill Came Out Close To $1800”: Woman Wants To Take Bride To Court After She Refused To Babysit Her Child After She Baked Her A Wedding Cake

People say that blood is thicker than water, but that truth may not always hold up when money is involved. One woman shared the story of how she learned that the hard way after her wedding cake deal with her cousin fell apart.
On the one hand, the woman feels like her cousin reneged on their deal quite unfairly. On the other, she felt unsure whether she was right to react so harshly to a member of her family. Let’s hear her story and see how the internet responded.
Family bonds can embolden us to ask for a sweet deal, but they also bind us to do right by our family members. All hell can break loose when those ties aren’t honored
One woman found that out the hard way when she made a great deal for her cousin that she wouldn’t honor
After her initial post, she posted a follow-up. The bride didn’t hold up the deal and their rift deepened
What lessons can we learn from this story?
This woman’s story is important not just for family relationships but for work relationships as well. She did, after all, provide the same sort of service that she could’ve provided to any other client.
Whether in family matters or business, it can make sense to get things in writing. In business, this will give you proof of the agreement you made with the client in case they try to go back on your deal. In family matters, this will give you proof that will help prevent you from your unscrupulous family member’s accusations.
It is, of course, unfortunate that such precautions are necessary at all when it comes to our family. The sense of betrayal is palpable in this story, and it’s probably why the commenters were all so clearly in the author’s favor. All of us can only hope that none of our family members ever behave this way!
The author offered clarification, but for most commenters, the situation was crystal-clear – the bride was in the wrong
