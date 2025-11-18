Woman Arrested For Sharing “All You Can Eat” Meal With Group At Applebee’s

A woman in Portage, Indiana, was arrested after she allegedly shared her “All You Can Eat” special at Applebee’s Grill + Bar.
The chain, which currently has over 1,500 locations worldwide, is known for its meal deals and cheap cocktails.
Recently, they’ve brought back their beloved special. For $15.99 per person, customers can enjoy unlimited wings, shrimp, or ribs with fries.
A Portage Police officer said they were called out around 8:30 p.m. Friday to the restaurant along U.S. 6 where they learned a group ordered two “all you can eat” appetizers and was sharing them with others at the table, Tucson.com reported August 6.
The disturbance began when the group was informed that sharing the food was not allowed, and the restaurant manager presented them with an updated bill reflecting the actual cost of their meals.
Officers said that the customers argued the menu did not clarify that the special had a “per person” pricing.
Police then attempted to point out the limitation, which was reportedly visible in bold print, as per Region News Source.
Applebee’s website states that the special is only for “dine-in orders” and that sharing isn’t allowed.
“Dine in only; no To Go orders. For a limited time. Price & participation varies. No substitutions. Offer valid per person, per order. No sharing.”
One of the customers, 28-year-old Shawneesha Cobbs of Chicago, reportedly became “loud and disorderly” during the exchange, ignoring police orders and requests from a friend to calm down.
Following the incident, Cobbs was placed under arrest and taken to the Porter County Jail and charged with disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor, Tucson.com reported.
