“It’s All A Scam”: Woman Applies To 76 Jobs In 8 Weeks And Receives Zero Responses, Starts A Debate Online

On paper, job hunting seems simple enough. You put together a resume, craft the cover letter, and just like that, you land an interview. Done, right? Well, anyone who has ever gone through the process will tell you it’s just the tip of the iceberg. The whole job search thing is a frustrating, crushing, and seriously nerve-wracking experience. But one thing that’s even more annoying is sending out dozens of applications and rarely getting any response — even a rejection letter — from potential employers.
One woman, who was laid off from her job, knows this. A few weeks ago, TikToker @kayleyalissa shared her frustrations over sending out 76 job applications in 8 weeks — and receiving zero requests for an interview. In her viral video, with more than 1.4 million views, Kayley revealed she has struggled to find work ever since May.
“Y’all cannot tell me that companies are struggling because they don’t have any workers when you’re not hiring anyone,” she said, sparking a conversation about the hiring process on the platform. People immediately started typing their opinions, reactions, and advice in the comments. Read on to find out how Kayley’s story unfolded, and be sure to weigh in on the matter below.
Recently, TikToker Kayley went viral after sharing how her 76 job applications received no responses to interview
As more people participated in the discussion, she posted another video showing her resume
In a follow-up video, Kayley said the response has been truly overwhelming, and she thanked all her followers for caring about her. The TikToker received dozens of messages from people offering advice to help her in this wild job hunt. While some tips users have suggested clarified a few aspects of the hiring process, the woman mentioned that all the things people said she should or shouldn’t be doing started to make her head spin.
Bored Panda managed to get in touch with Kayley, and she was kind enough to have a little chat with us. When asked what inspired her to spark this discussion on the platform, she told us the idea for her clip came simply out of frustration. “I didn’t know what I was doing wrong, and it was so hard to hear people say, ‘Well, no one wants to work.’ I want to work. I’ve been putting in meaningful applications, trying to get someone’s attention, but with zero outcomes.”
By sharing her video on TikTok, Kayley hoped to find at least one person who would understand her struggle. But as it turns out, her content was relevant to hundreds. “This video has helped me so much. Even though I look a bit haggard and unhinged, this video connected me with new friends, new workplace connections,” she said, mentioning how TikToker Jerry Lee, co-founder of a career consulting firm Wonsulting, helped her fix her resume.
Apparently, the original resume she had shared with her followers was too creative. “I spent so much time designing it so that I could stand out in a crowd. What I didn’t know is that the AI computer programs couldn’t read it, and they automatically deny anything with a photo!”
“So, literally, no one was even seeing my resume,” Kayley explained and said that’s why she had no calls. “A lot of the comments assume I am underqualified or that I was lying. A lot of the comments think 76 in 8 weeks is far too little. But it’s simply that no one was even viewing my resume.”
Later on, Jerry Lee, co-founder of a career consulting firm, offered some help and fixed up Kayley’s resume
You can watch Kayley’s reaction, as well as an update on her job search, right below
Kayley was eager to share some updates on her job hunting situation. “Since updating my resume, I’ve already had 4 interviews! Two of the companies I’ve moved on to the second round of interviews! I am so thankful to Jerry Lee and everyone on TikTok that gave me pointers on how to market myself to today’s workforce,” she said.
Lastly, she wanted to forward a message to those who declare that “no one wants to work”: you might be missing what’s happening right in front of your eyes. See, the Great Resignation is still going strong, inspiring workers to voluntarily leave their positions in search of better opportunities. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4.3 million people quit their jobs in May. If you’re wondering about the reasons they felt pushed over the edge, a Pew Research Center survey found that low pay, lack of opportunities for advancement, and feeling disrespected at work were their top motivations to quit. Moreover, those who left and found a new position were more likely than not to say their current employment has better pay, more opportunities, more work-life balance, and flexibility.
“People want to work, but at a livable wage,” Kayley added. “A lot of the ‘labor shortage’ can be accredited to big companies not offering a living wage or benefits. To the people looking for work: keep going. You’ve got this. You are enough, and you are worthy to take up space in your job field. It’s okay to be picky about where you want to spend 40 hours a week, and it’s okay to say no. Something good is coming,” she concluded.
TikTokers jumped to the comment section to share advice and their own experiences about navigating the job market
