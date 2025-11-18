Wife Reveals To Woman That Pregnant Sister Is Her Husband’s Mistress Of 5 Years, She’s Shocked

In the famous book by the French writer Alexandre Dumas 20 Years Later, when d’Artagnan and the Three Musketeers confront the grown-up son of their old adversary, he simply replies to the list of each of her crimes: “It was my mother!”
Well, such devotion to family is commendable, but, firstly, the character we just quoted came to a bad end, and secondly, there are situations when we not only feel ashamed of a relative, but they completely deprive themselves of any trust by some act. As it happened, for example, with the sister of the user u/Empty_Chemist992, whose story we’ll tell you today.
The author of the post has a sister who recently got pregnant – and the woman offered to let her move in
The author’s husband is overseas for 6 months, so the woman decided that any help over pregnancy issues would be okay
One day the author found an angry woman on her porch, accusing the sister of having an affair with her husband
Image credits: Empty_Chemist992
Our heroine talked to this woman and she realized that her sister really had been in a 5-year affair with that guy, who was her baby’s bio father too
Image credits: Empty_Chemist992
After the wife left, the author promised her sis that she wouldn’t kick her out, but their relationship has been marred and she’s out of trust from now on
So, the Original Poster (OP) has a 32-year-old sister who got pregnant a few months ago from, as she herself claimed, a one-night stand. Our heroine decided to house the mom-to-be, especially since her husband is overseas for over 6 months. In any case, support wouldn’t hurt, right?
Everything changed just one fine day, when the OP found a woman on her porch, furiously accusing her sister of something. The author stood up for her sis – and then the woman frantically declared that the OP herself, too, had probably slept with her husband…
This was too much, and our heroine, having sent her sis into the house, began to sort things out. And it turned out that for more than five years now, her sister has been the mistress of this woman’s husband. And she’s also pregnant from him. Moreover, the sister knew perfectly well that her lover has a wife and four kids, one of whom is disabled from a car accident – but this didn’t prevent their affair at all.
And when the pregnancy became known, the man even took her on a babymoon to celebrate it. The deceived wife had all the evidence: photographs, printouts of their texting, emails, receipts… The original poster glanced at them all and it was pretty clear that the woman was not lying.
Our heroine had to make a lot of effort to convince the angry woman that she really had nothing to do with it, and after exchanging phone numbers, they parted ways. Now our heroine really had to talk to her sister.
At first, the sis said that it was just a vindictive ex-wife, but under the barrage of evidence, she gave in. Yes, she had been the mistress of a married man for many years, was expecting his child, and had emotionally invested in this relationship. The OP listened to all these words – and simply couldn’t believe it.
However, immediately after this, the OP made a decision. Well, she said that she was not going to kick her sister out of the house. After all, her future nephew was not guilty of anything. She would continue to help her with pregnancy issues, but from now on their former warm relationship would be over.
Simply because the author no longer believes her sister since she knows that she is capable of such a thing. And when the sister asked in tears if she still loved her, the OP honestly said that she didn’t know. And what’s more, she made her sister sign a tenant agreement – just in case, to play it safe. However, then, as it often happens, the woman was overcome by doubts, and she decided to seek advice online.
“It is not surprising that such a situation arose. As they say, the sister broke the trust, clearly demonstrating that she does not have clear moral boundaries,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment here. “That she puts herself and her desires above all else.”
“Even the fact that she initially tried to mislead her sister, even realizing that she knows about her long-standing affair, actually says a lot. That if necessary (or what she considers necessary), this woman is ready to do a lot. So it is not surprising that the author simply wants to play it safe.”
According to the expert, there’s no point in talking about the moral qualities of the man who started the love affair while his wife was caring for their disabled child, because he will perhaps get it in the divorce process. “I hope his wife has a good lawyer. And I sincerely believe that after the divorce, if he suddenly shows up on the this story author’s doorstep, she will not let him in,” Irina summarizes.
Needless to say, people in the comments were simply flabbergasted with this story – and, of course, massively supported the original poster in her decision. “Your sister’s actions were incredibly hurtful and harmful. It’s understandable that you need time to process this and decide whether you can rebuild trust with her,” one of the commenters wrote from the heart.
The respondents also sincerely urge the author to be vigilant in her future relations with her sister – just in case. “For your own sanity, try to stay out of her business if you can,” another person added wisely. “She’s made bad decisions and if you get too involved, she’s going to bring you down with the ship.” And what would you, our dear readers, advise the original poster?
People in the comments were upset with this story too, and praised the author for making a difficult but right choice
