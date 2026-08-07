This Artist’s 28 New One-Panel Comics That Find Humor In Mundane Everyday Thoughts

Everyday life can be strange enough on its own, but cartoonist Dahlia Gallin Ramirez has a knack for pushing it just a little further into the absurd. Her single-panel comics, which we’ve featured before on Bored Panda, mix dry humor, surreal twists, clever wordplay, and the kind of oddly specific thoughts that might cross your mind but rarely make it into conversation.
Dahlia knows how to take one ridiculous premise and follow it to its perfectly illogical conclusion. The resulting jokes are unpredictable, delightfully weird, and often surprisingly relatable. Her minimalist black-and-white style keeps the focus firmly on each punchline, while expressive characters and awkward conversations help build a world where just about anything can happen. Some cartoons poke fun at modern life and relationships, others drift into existential territory, and plenty simply embrace the joy of asking “What if?” and seeing how strange the answer can get.
Scroll down to enjoy the latest batch of comics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that make you laugh the most!
More info: Instagram | dollyonpaper.com
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