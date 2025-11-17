Hey Pandas, What’s A Fact About You That Seems Fake? (Closed)

We’ve all got one!
#1
I’m allergic to Christmas Trees. Seriously
#2
I am the first girl born into my father’s family in over 200 years! We’ve checked our handwritten genealogy and our DNA. The last girl born into dad’s side of the family was born in 1802!
#3
I have gotten my nose run over by a tricycle, and nothing else. Just my nose. I was four and very stupid. Still don’t know how it happened.
#4
I’m now 63F and a portly grandma looking lady. But in my 20’s I did drag racing. Legal, official, at a track, drag racing. 1/4 mile. 1970 Mustang Mach 1, 351C, 4bbl, 4 spd top loader, and 4/11 gearing in the back. Whoo doggie what fun it was to stage at the Christmas tree.
#5
In high school, I broke the record for the highest score the school has seen on state testing, and it was a good school education-wise. However, I have ADHD and fail to turn in my homework, so I was a B student in general classes. My test scores tended to carry me.
#6
I got shipwrecked once. 14 foot tinny split off the very very remote north coast of Australia. Sat on the beach hoping not to see any crocs until a plane spotted us the next day. Then the police & rangers couldn’t get to us, had to clear an overgrown road in to a beach down the coast then brave very large swell to get to our beach. Apparently there was an estuary in the next bay where the policeman had once put his entire boot in one toe of a croc’s footprint in the mud.
#7
i can’t stand it when people talk to me when there’s some sort of music playing, because i can hear the minute pitch differences and it causes dissonance between the voice and the music. it makes it very hard to watch tv, and this is also one of the reasons that i don’t like a lot of modern music because when the singer raps or speaks with their backing track, there’s microtone differences between what i’m hearing and it feels grating 😬
#8
Maybe not as uncommon as I once thought. I (53/F) am asexual. I don’t feel sexual attraction to others, I dislike sex and always have, and I don’t have any desire to, “self-service.”
#9
I can eat a lemon without making a face
This feels tame in comparison but felt like sharing ^^
#10
I can write and draw with my toes
#11
I have been in every form of media except radio, including posing for 2 paintings, being sketched by Joe Rohdes (a top disney Imagineer), a sculpture, a figurine, being in the New York Times, several books for various reasons, a top scientific journal, a presidential archive, and more. And that is just a small part of how strange my life is.
#12
i have two fifty degree curves in my spine
#13
I, in fact, have more than 0 friends 🤯
#14
I am under 20, and have so far in my life had more than 12 sets of x-rays (I can’t remember the exact number). However the only time that I have actually broken a bone, I didn’t get it x-rayed or go to a doctor and it ended up healing wrong. Oh well.
#15
One time me (at the time f22) and my sister(20) were waiting on the bus. I used to smoke so she stood like 2 meters away because she didn’t like the smell. Then this guy came up to us (he was 17-18yo) and kinda quietly demanded cig and money. I was confused and asked him to repeat it. He did, louder, a little more angry/threatening and I scoffed and told him to leave. My sister didn’t really hear the conversation so she was kinda confused. And that’s how I sent a wanna be robber walking with his tail between his legs and no one ever believes me when I tell them.
#16
i laugh like a typical kids show villan
#17
There is a small stream named after my family in Missouri. The reason it is named after us is because most of my family lived and owned that land.
#18
My mom and dad had green eyes. I have brown eyes, and there was a 1% chance I would get brown eyes.
#19
I have now had a concussion on my birthday 6 consecutive years in a row.
#20
I can’t swallow pills with water, it just doesn’t work, I have to swallow them dry.
#21
My eyebrows grow constantly like my hair and need regular trimming
#22
I have double jointed toes, and I can crack them like they’re my knuckles
#23
I’ve played fetch with cyotes
#24
This is not me, but my brother can turn his foot all the way around.
#25
I can draw inanimate objects pretty well but with anything moving, living, or that will not stay still, I suck (leaves and plants do not count)
#26
I’ve been super close to dying 4 times
#27
That i am adopted, i look like my sister who adopted me.
#28
I have a 3rd testicle. I wasn’t born with it. It grew within the last 15 years. It’s not regular sized, but it’s still slowly growing. And yes, it is definitely a testicle.
#29
I have four nipples.
#30
I am 13, Five feet and two inches, not even ninety pounds and I’m still the strongest in my class.
#31
I have one streak of naturally lighter hair at the front that gets very light (sometimes close to blonde, and I have dark brown hair) in the sun. The rest of my hair is not affected by sunlight.
#32
When I was little I apparently slept with my eyes open. I guess I still do, but now I only sleep with my eyes half open and only on occasion. (My sister who I used to share a room with told me this and my parents confirmed it.)
#33
the good ole tale of how i have a sideways tooth in my jaw its fun and i tend to forget its there only problem is it could get dangerous
#34
I have complete aphantasia, yet Language Arts is my best class
#35
I once ate cat food. i was two.
#36
I’m related to Jesse James.
#37
So I’m a really happy and smiley person, but I love reading Horror and Stephen King and I’m currently writing my own books (yes, I said books, plural — I’m sure it’ll take years for me to finish them). So basically, the fact is I like Horror and total strangers who only know my personality would never have suspected it.
#38
I once had a conversation about American Idol with a convicted Watergate felon.
#39
when I was a kid, my big toe got accidentally cut off… and I re-grew the whole toe, nail too
#40
I can wiggle my nose, like Samantha on Bewitched. As far as I know, I’m the only one who can.
#41
I can say the alphabet backwards faster than you can say it forwards.
#42
I have no bottom twelve year molars. I have top ones, and all of my other teeth are normal, but for some reason I don’t have any bottom twelve year molars.
#43
I can do gorlin’s sign (touching tongue to tip of nose)
#44
In my 40’s and have never been put under anesthetic or epidural or been cut open for any type of surgery… including – I gave birth naturally to my twins even though they were sure they’d have to do a c-section due to one twin sitting sideways…
#45
I have been bitten by a lion, a monkey and a hedgehog. ( not all at the same time ! )
#46
I got the X-ray saying my wisdom teeth were coming in the same day I lost my last baby tooth. I was 13. I’m getting them out in the next couple of weeks.
Unrelated, but I can flare my nostrils, move my eyebrows, and cry on command
#47
i was adopted. by my birthmom’s uncle. my cousin was also adopted four years before me and my biological sister was adopted when she was born eight years before. (my cousin/brother is oldest, my sister, then me)
i also almost drowned when i was four. ;3
#48
I have a particular trait of synesthesia. Seeing a specific shade of light blue causes a weird taste experience. It tastes like rusty nails and wallpaint. Also, I’m 35 and still have one baby toth. The permanent toth is just sitting dormant in my jaw. And once I got bitten by a ladybug.
#49
Aside from my family, there are no other people in the world with our last name.
#50
I was adopted by my father’s parents. Therefore my father is legally my brother and my mother is my sister-in-law. My father’s sister is also my sibling and my cousins are also my nieces and nephews. Somehow or other, pretty sure I’m my own great-grandpa 😲
I once walked into a bar entrance and an adult lioness grabbed my foot and scooped it into her mouth. I had to stand motionless until her owner/trainer persuaded her to let go. I didn’t have a scratch on me.
One day I was returning to my car, parked by a meter downtown, to find an officer writing me a parking ticket. I offered him some acorns I had put in my pocket and had rubbed them shiny. He accepted the acorns and tore up the ticket.
#51
I was probably the only one to get suspended from BCA, an after school program I’m not in anymore. Because of a move, not cause I hated it. It wasn’t bad actually.
#52
I was held by an actress as a child.
#53
I’m allergic to raw strawberries, kiwi and eggs. Not even kidding.
#54
I own more than 200 pairs of shoes!
#55
That I have anxiety and depression.
I’m quiet, but kind and never let anyone around me see that I’m about to fall apart. Everyone else around me gets scared or sad and I have to be the glue that holds them together. I can’t afford to have a breakdown. Even when everything hurts.
#56
I have no inner dialogue. No pictures either. It’s completely quiet inside my head unless I make a conscious effort. And even then it is really difficult to think with an inner voice.
#57
My brother is over twice my age. Most people don’t even know I have a brother. We have the same biological parents, and he’s technically old enough to be my father.
#58
My age apparently. Everyone thinks I’m in my early 20s… I’m 41
#59
I can flare my nose on command and turn my leg its double jointed kind of so i can turn it till my heal is father then my hip and i have eyes that change color depending on how dilated they are, also I can read a 1000+ page series in a day and have amazing abilities with animals(i once got a neighbors dog to trust me and other people she was and still is very skittish ) oh and I’m twelve
#60
I learned to speak English by listening to Glee since I was 7.
I’ve never taken an English class, but I consider myself at least kinda fluid.
#61
I can lick the tip of my nose… my son inherited it :-D
#62
Im missing a muscle in my back and have a doctors note that says that i do not know how to breathe. They recon it has something to do with the communication between my brain and my lungs but when i exercise instead of breathing faster i breathe slower for some reason.
I have also had my leg operated on without any anesthesia or numbing agent
#63
So, I have no clue how but my dad broke his finger before I was broken (honestly all of his fingers were broken but thats not the point) and I don’t know if something happened to me when I was born or if my dad somehow gave me a messed up pinky, because it has a bent on the side, and I can also bend my pinky finger to touch the back of my hand
#64
I remember when I was born
#65
I’m allergic to celery
#66
I lived at 21 addresses in 25 years. (college dorms and summer internship apartments included)
#67
When I was nine years old, I made my stage debut in the school play. I played alongside Kenneth Branagh!
#68
If I focus a little bit, I can crack some of my bones without moving them around (knuckles, wrists, shoulders, knees, toes, ankles, and neck)
#69
I had to get the same wisdom tooth removed twice, 13 years apart.
#70
I can sing the entirety of One Week by Barenaked Ladies.
#71
My doctor thinks my pain tolerance might actually be a neurological disorder.
#72
I only see out of one eye at a time, but each eye has 20/20 vison.
When I was a kid, one eye turned in toward my nose, so my brain “corrected” my vision by making my eyes see independently. Although the turned eye eventually straightened itself out to look forward, my brain kept my eyes seeing independently. I can switch back and forth between the two. I don’t play sports.
#73
I once lived two blocks from Mr. Rogers (in Pittsburgh, while in college.) I would see him occasionally on his evening stroll. (He is taller and more athletic-looking than you image him.)
#74
I can snap with my right hand and do the Vulcan sign (🖖🏻) with my left hand, but not the other way around.
#75
My Bio Dad owned a real Delorean in the 1980s – I rode in it. No one at school believed me because Back To The Future had come out two years prior.
#76
I’ve been a theater kid since I was 6 months old :)
#77
That I’ve ridden over 100,000 miles on a bike and own over 30 motorcycles. I’m an overweight middle-aged woman who looks like someone’s boring grandma.
#78
I have vomited out of my nose. 0/10 stars would not recommend
#79
Most hand sanitizers give me hives, contact dermatitis and dry my hands so bad they crack, and burn my skin quickly.
“It’S jUsT aLcOhOl”. There are different types of alcohols and other ingredients in hand sanitizers that are irritants. “fragrances, benzyl alcohol, stearyl or isostearyl alcohol, phenoxyethanol, myristyl alcohol, propylene glycol, parabens, or benzalkonium chloride.” The scent of hand sanitizers, the potent smelly ones, cause my airways to tighten and lungs irritation. It doesn’t have to be on me. Just someone walking by that just used some.
The pandemic was Hell for me.
#80
I skyped with Jeff Kinney
#81
I had arthritis im my temporomandibular joint (“jaw joint”) with cartilage damage and all of the good stuff when I was 18… Which then spontaneously repaired itself. My doctor was in awe and I really happy that I didn’t habe to undergo surgery.
Anything that’s left from it is a crunching sound whenever I open my mouth widely
#82
I had severe migraines throughout my childhood, triggered by strobing light (fluorescent lights, old-school monitors, etc.). They became way less intense after puberty thankfully. I hated public school on a whole other level than most kids back then.
#83
I have dyed my hair over 30 times! Currently have a black fading into green tips.
Also, I’m allergic to almost everything except common stuff, example:
Corn, pain killers, too much cold, too much heat, scratching my skin, getting hit, my own sweat at times, certain hair dyes, chemicals such as chlorine, and so much more. It’s getting better, but a year ago I got full body hives and swelling every day.
#84
My wife knew Sylvia’s mother, and Sylvia, from the Dr.Hook song!
#85
my relative was in charge of the funeral home that overseen Elvis’s last will and funeral
#86
I do not respond to local anesthesia and aggressively to anesthetics for surgery.
#87
I’ve climbed a few roller coasters. They make you do it during ride operator training in case you ever have to do an evacuation. The actual climbing isn’t too bad — you’re basically just walking up stairs and are belted to a safety rail. The scary part is that while the ride you’re on is shut down, others in the vicinity may not be, so the entire structure shakes slightly every time the next ride over runs.
#88
1. I can spell basically any word, even if I haven’t heard it before
2. I can write and draw with my eyes closed
3. I have straight hair even though both my parents have curly hair
4. I’m allergic to oranges, lemons, limes, and grapefruit
#89
I’m ‘the entertainer’ in almost every situation I find myself in. Work, social life, family life. Always making people laugh and enjoy themselves. I am always quick with (respectful) compliments, jokes, praise and support for the people I know and even ones I don’t.
I have severe depression and no one would ever guess.
#90
I have associative synesthesia. It’s essentially a brain condition in which my senses overlap so I can “hear” colours and sounds. I can also hear a distinctive ringing noise from anti-theft alarms that no one else can hear.
#91
I am mushroom intolerant
#92
I had a title and gave it up 7 years ago..
#93
I am not Mexican, literally 80-90% of the time when i ask people when I’m from they say Mexican, I don’t look brown, (I am in fact very European looking, pale, green eyes, light brown hair, I even have freckles) but in the DNA test we did in school says a bunch of my genetics are from the Mediterranean, so maybe that’s why, idk?
(sorry for my bad english)
#94
I can mimic people exactly, personality, handwriting, EVERYTHING!
#95
I’m related to the famous train robbers Frank and Jesse James
#96
In sixth grade the school principal drove me home because I was sick. I’ll never forget that. ❤️
#97
In all my 37 years, I’ve yet to meet another person who’s caught one of the diseases you can die from on the old Oregon Trail game. It was Scarlet Fever.
#98
My double DD breasts are very real!
#99
I can spell “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” w/o having to look it up.
#100
Ignore my last one, I have a MUCH more interesting one. I’m related to Americas first serial killer, AKA The Kentucky Cannibal. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boone_Helm). Good ol’ Uncle Boone.
#101
I once got an extension on a paper because I’ve gotten myself locked out of my dad’s apartment where my school books were, and he wouldn’t be home for a week because he was at a monastery.
My teacher said it must be true because it was to out there to make up on your own.
#102
I’m a 59 year-old guy and I have never shaved my upper lip.
#103
I think Gravy Train doggo food is a tasty, crunchy snack.
#104
I spent over a year as the kept mistress of a man, with the full knowledge of his wife.
#105
I’m 41 and never grew wisdom teeth.
#106
My senior year my friends and I kidnapped a teacher (of course we didn’t hurt him, it was a joke).
#107
The movie UP didn’t make me cry
#108
I am a direct descendent of Adam and Eve.
#109
a relative of mine ran the funeral home that took care of Elvis Presley’s last will and funeral
#110
I got an extra vertebrae with goofy little deformed ribs attached to it and the extra accessory navicular bones in my feet. Oh and AB- blood type, also a red head
*giorgio tsoukalos “aliens” gif*
#111
I’m 35 years old. I look like my early 20’s, max.
#112
I am in the highest set in year 7. If you looked at me, you would get it.
#113
I cannot do anything for more than 5 mins without getting bored, youtube, minecraft, anything.
i need 2 forms of technology at all times otherwise i get bored out of my mind.
#114
I can only talk to some people, otherwise they dont understand a word i am saying.
Generally only those older than me.
#115
Im older than I am. Everyone thinks I am like three years older than my age
#116
I wouldn’t claim that I am psychic but I am highly intuitive and do have some clairvoyance, I always know when a woman is pregnant, sometimes before they are completely sure, I know the gender and am usually within 5 days knowing the date of birth. I knew for my sons the moment they were conceived, which freaked me out, I have freaked sooo many people out, or I tend to know the answer to questions that I wouldn’t have ever known, like my ex came home with a guy he worked with, I met him then and we were just talking about movies and he said”do you know what my favourite movie is?” And for some odd reason I blurted out Crybaby, it was so random! When I randomly start talking about celebrities in no context they are usually are dead within 24 hours, my mother calls me a witch, and I absolutely hate it!! I don’t like knowing things!! I wanna be oblivious and not intuitive!! And no I can’t talk to spirits!
