30 TV Series That Were Canceled Too Soon Without Giving Closure To Their Fans

If you don’t live under a rock, you’ve likely enjoyed a TV show at least once in your life. Captivating stories and interesting characters what’s not to enjoy, right?

Well, sometimes no matter how many viewers enjoy a certain TV show, it still gets canceled. This happens so often that plenty of people have at least one show that got away. And so when someone asked folks online what they are, many didn’t hold back. That’s how we ended up with this list. So, let’s dive in, shall we?

#1

Firefly. Such potential, cut too soon. Still bitter. 💔😢✈️.

Image source: PeakWinter6717, Mutant Enemy Productions 20th Century Fox Television

#2

Dead Like Me.

Image source: fleshandcolor, John Masius Productions MGM Television

#3

Pushing Daisies. An amazing production, a fabulous cast, an adorable story, and we didn’t get an ending.

Image source: urracabooks, abc

#4

Mindhunters!

Image source: hanabi1696, Netflix

#5

Sad to not see a proper ending to Earl or Last man on earth.

Image source: OldMork, 20th Century Fox Television

#6

Lie To Me.

Image source: DazB1ane, fox

#7

I quite liked ‘Forever’ with Ioan Gruffudd portraing an inmortal man. It came out in 2015 and was cancelled after 1 season.

Image source: Edgemoto, abc

#8

Carnivale. An incredibly original show that was canceled after only 2 seasons.

Image source: Dependent-Sign-2407, HBO

#9

Santa Clarita Diet I wish the writers would just say what they were planning!

Image source: rainshowers_5_peace, Netflix

#10

My so called life.

Image source: Crispymama1210, The Bedford Falls Company

#11

Freaks and Geeks.

Image source: aotoolester, Apatow Productions DreamWorks Television

#12

This is going to probably be a bit obscure for some, but Terra Nova.

I loved the plot, the cast seemed strong, and I’m a sucker for dinosaur related sci-fi shows.

From my understanding it had decent ratings following the finale, but didn’t fit into Fox’s schedule lineup the next season, so it was shelved and eventually cancelled. Big cliff hanger…ugh, just wanted more!

Image source: MonkeyManJohannon, FOX

#13

Better Off Ted was a good show, and it could have been more than two seasons.

Image source: Daeveed, abc

#14

Travelers

It stil has so much potential. As it is now the whole show is basically one time loop.

Image source: odi_de_podi, netflix

#15

Deadwood.

Image source: not-dsl, HBO

#16

Hannibal.

Image source: smitcal, NBC

#17

HBO’s Rome. They had so much more story to tell.

Image source: halifax_explosion, HBO

#18

*Star Trek: Enterprise*. I wanted to see the actual founding of the Federation after the lead-up, but then we got “Terra Prime”, the last episode, and it was over.

Image source: ThadisJones, Paramount Network Television Braga Productions Rick Berman Productions

#19

The Expanse.

Tell me what those forest dog things are that re-alive the kid, dammit.

Image source: cognitiveglitch, amazon original

#20

Our Flag Means Death was given a non-cliffhanger ending but the writer did say he had three seasons planned and I am incredibly sad not to see the rest of the story.

Image source: theniwokesoftly, HBO max

#21

GLOW.

Image source: under_miner, Netflix

#22

I am not okay with this.

Image source: Sea_Tangerine_1081, Netflix

#23

Altered Carbon.

Image source: SarcasticWookie, Netflix

#24

Stargate SGU.

Image source: Comprehensive_Bar789, companies Acme Shark Productions MGM Television

#25

I barely had finished 1899 when I found out it was cancelled. Real shame cause it was nuts and I wanted to know so much more.

Image source: ristoman, Netflix

#26

I canceled Netflix over The OA getting canceled and refuse to pay for the service again.

Image source: Hrekires, Netflix

#27

Jericho.

Image source: OUonlyfearsGod, cbs

#28

Game of thrones. Can’t believe they just stopped after season 6.

Image source: JustOneSock, HBO

#29

Dirk Gently ended on a massive cliffhanger.

Image source: Stummi, ITV Studios and The Welded Tandem Picture Company for BBC Cymru Wales

#30

Pushing Daisies, Wonderfalls, and Dead Like Me. I’ll never get over the heartbreak of PD ending the way it did.

Image source: soluna413

