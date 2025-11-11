Wife & Husband Turn Wire Found In Discarded TVs Into Tree Of Life Pendants

Orlando-based artist Celina Ortiz creates eco-friendly “Tree of Life” pendants together with her husband under the name RecycledBeautifully. The couple scavenge TVs that people throw in the trash and pull copper or aluminum wire from them. Then they twist the wire into trees that wrap around various vibrant stones that range from conventional turquoise or agate to more psychedelic-looking opals and abalones.
“By using recycled wire we are able to not only keep these items out of the landfills but we are also able to keep our jewelry priced at amazingly low prices,” the Ortiz family write on their Etsy shop. Like what you see? The beautiful pendants sell from 40 to 70 USD.
You can find these pendants on Etsy
Follow Us