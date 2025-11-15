‘One Eyeland’ Have Revealed The Winners Of Their 2020 Photography Contest (71 Pics)

When people say that photographers deserve credit, it doesn’t only mean that they have to be mentioned. It also means that they deserve some appreciation and acknowledgment for their work. The One Eyeland Awards annually give the credit photographers well deserve, as well as give a financial reward for the best photos. They also put these works out for sale and give a solid platform for publishing. One Eyeland has recently announced the winners of 2020, so without further ado, give it a look and see what catches your eyes the most.
#1 Kisses By Alexandre Marques. Silver In Special
#2 Creativity In Motion By Michelle Valberg. Silver In Nature
A look at Canadian wildlife in motion, from bears to birds from coast to coast to coast. Such beautiful and magnificent creatures.
#3 The Velvet Abyss By Alexander Vershinin. Gold In Fine Art
Milky way through the Antelope canyon rocks. Arizona, USA.
#4 Eyes By Ryotaro Horiuchi. Silver In Fine Art, People
A falconer and his partner.
#5 Real Beauty By Alberto Giuliani. Gold In Advertising, Editorial
These are the doctors and nurses of the San Salvatore Hospital in Pesaro, Italy, the city of my birth and where I once again reside, which from day one has sadly been at the top of the COVID‑19 contagion and death charts. I photographed them in March 2020, at the end of their shifts—twelve hours without a break during their fight in an unequal war. In the quiet moments in front of my camera, these embattled individuals are in a state of total abandon, victims of an exhaustion that eats away at the body and the mind, a breathlessness that renders one disoriented, detached from time and space. They would take off their masks, caps, and gloves in front of my lens, remaining motionless, looking for some sort of normalcy amid the hell they were living. These pictures (30 portraits in total) have been published in more than 40 world leading magazines around the world. Those pictures have been also used by Dove / Unilever for its world Real Beauty Campaign named “Courage.”
#6 Blue Insularis 14 By Chin Leong Teo. Gold In Nature
The Blue Insularis is a venomous pit viper species native to Southeast Asia. This is a photo of a specimen feeding on a frog, and with another snake closing in to investigate.
#7 Changing Your Perspective By Pavel Hejny. Gold In Advertising
Reporter is a monthly magazine that focuses on investigative journalism. It covers important, often controversial subjects. In our print we used three topics that have been featured in the magazine this year and demonstrated that the information Reporter provides has the strength to change your perspective.
#8 Legendary Horses By Davide Giannetti. Silver In Nature
Neptune, God of the Sea, was traveling in his chariot drawn by 9 white horses, in front of the mouth of the Rhone, when he met a farmer who was having trouble with a black bull: “Here’s my best horse; if you know how to make a friend of him, he will be an irreplaceable ally against the black bull. But remember, he comes from the Sea and he was led by a god: when he wants, let him free to come and deeply breathe his marine and divine origins”. This is the legend about the horses of the Camargue. They’re now bred by the gypsies and it’s possible to meet them at sunset on the beaches of Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer.
#9 Blue Nets By Chin Leong Teo. Silver In People
In Vietnamese fishing villages, work is divided by gender. Men go out to fish, while the ladies stay back home to mend fishing nets or tend to household chores. Fishing nets in Vietnam have different colours, depending on the kind of fishes they are designed to catch. This is a photo of a fisherwoman mending blue-coloured fishing nets at home.
#10 Landing Angels By Craig Bill. Gold In Special
#11 Three Small Frogs By Chin Leong Teo. Silver In Nature
#12 Mangrove Fisherman By Chin Leong Teo. Silver In People
A fisherman in Myanmar attempts to catch fish in the waters of a mangrove forest. The afternoon light cutting through the mangrove foliage creates a magical atmosphere.
#13 Princess Jellyfish By Hiromichi Shimizu
This is the story of a jellyfish who wanted to be reborn. It shows a reborn jellyfish having various troubles at the bottom of a dark sea.
#14 Bodypaint Animals By Mathias Kniepeiss. Gold In Advertising
A commercial project on behalf of Tyromotion Advanced Rehabilitation Technology created by Mathias Kniepeiss, the media production company boxquadrat and fine art bodypainter Johannes Stötter. After 1.5 months of planning and preparation, a team of 13 people created this unique campaign of bodypaint animals within a 14 hours shooting day.
#15 The Girl Of 2020 By Kaat Stieber. Silver In Fine Art
Pandemic in the lead role of the year 2020, our present will be forever written in the history books. world history is determined by the outcome, as it has been for centuries.
#16 Anorexia & Food By Brayden Lim. Gold In Advertising, Fine Art
Visuals created for World Mental Health Awareness Day 2020.
#17 Open Wounds By Younes Mohammad. Gold In Editorial
I start to work on a long-term project documenting the sacrifices of Kurdish Peshmerga in the fight to put down ISIS. The project has taken me to the provinces of Iraqi Kurdistan, speaking with several hundred Peshmerga, taking intimate portraits of the wounded fighters, their families, and documenting both the stories in the battle and their ongoing struggles to navigate post-conflict life. Through the work, I found stories of immense suffering. Fighters who took up arms, not because they were required to do so, but because it was right and it was what had to be done. These men, often fighting side by side with brothers, uncles, cousins, fathers, and sons, knew that the freedom and survival of their people were at stake. As they retold stories of watching family and friends killed in front of them and of battles they did not expect to survive, they simultaneously shed tears for the losses and for the pride they had in what their comrades and they had done. All most of the men showed severe physical injury. Arms, legs, and eyes lost. Bodies so riddled with bullet and shrapnel wounds that simple movement created wincing pain. These men also showed the signs of the heavy burdens of the mental traumas, of PTSD, and of memories that would not leave them. Despite all they suffered, they often said they would go back to the fight again if ever called. They would do this for their children, their families, their people, and for the wider world. Tragically, their suffering does not end after having returned home. The men face new challenges, such as getting prosthetic limbs, ongoing care, providing for their families despite their debilitating injuries, and more. They wonder, if they would give everything to help protect the world, will the world help them or forget them now that have put down their guns? I have hope that, through this work exploring conflict and post-conflict humanitarian issues, the world may better understand what these men and their families have given for the Kurdish people, the region, and, in fact, the world.
#18 Black Lives Matter By Derek McCoy. Gold In Editorial
Los Angeles movement.
#19 Light Of Life By Jesse Vance. Bronze In Nature, Special
The journey we’re on is a quest into the unknown. We cannot know where we are going, nor where we’ve been without seeing where we are. Seeing alone, we can only see so far in the present. The gift to be grateful toward. With all that life gives us, we realize that each chapter reveals to us who we truly are and what life is all about. “Light of Life” is the adventure that others and myself have gone through and are persisting. In the true beauty that is nature, we can see our stories lit up in front of us.
#20 City’s Layers By Carlo Yuen. Bronze In Architecture, Nature
Three major parts of Hong Kong are shown in this image. Kowloon peninsula and New Territories are on both sides of Lion Rock Mountain. Hong Kong Island is on the opposite side of Victoria Harbour.
#21 Upside Down By Li Po Yi. Silver In Architecture
Holidays in Chongqing recorded the local popular bookstore—Zhong Shugs. The pavilion, after entering the bookstore, was struck by the sense of perspective of the interior space atmosphere, layer by layer. The overlapping stairs resemble the rolling hills and the mountain city, one of Chongqing’s famous names. Echoing each other, the bookcase is full of this room, and there is a tall one in the upper aisle. The book wall extends to the ceiling, and the ceiling is matched with a lot of mirror glass. It feels like being in an upside-down world. It reminds me of early Dutch artist M.C. Escher—Relativity.
#22 In Full Bloom By Kevin Krautgartner. Silver In Fine Art
#23 Unyielding Floods By Peter Caton. Gold In Editorial
Floods in South Sudan have triggered an alarm for acute food insecurity across the country, says an international report (IPC). Right now, an estimated 6.4 million people in South Sudan face acute food insecurity—more than half of the country’s population. About 1.3 million children suffer from acute malnutrition, the deadliest form of hunger, exacerbated by the spread of malaria and unsafe drinking water connected to the floods. 1 million people have been affected by the floods since July; Jonglei State is at the heart of the devastation. The isolated area of Old Fangak, north of Jonglei, is cut off by the flood water and depending on assistance delivered on a sinking airstrip. It will starve by the start of 2021. This project documents the devastation on three levels: natural disaster, food insecurity, loss of dignified living. Misery abounds. Mothers face the deep waters to bring their children to health and safety. Broken families try to stay together but hunger forces the men to stay out in the flooded grassland fishing for survival. The last shred of hope kept by the community is shown by their dogged repair of the few dikes protecting their homes. This new year, all farm animals will have died from drinking dirty water and the last leftover sorghum would have already been eaten in December. Starvation is looming. Pibor county, south of the White Nile, has already been declared to be likely in famine in 2021. Without much humanitarian assistance, Fangak county will follow suit.
#24 The First Lesson Of Killing, Kenya 1998 By Tomasz Gudzowaty. Gold In Nature
Two cheetah cubs, apparently unsure what to do with an antelope baby that was separated from the herd by their mother as their first prey. Cheetahs are believed to be born without predatory instinct, but as carnivores, they must eventually learn how to hunt for survival.
#25 The Surfaces By Pavel Hejny. Gold In Advertising
The Surfaces project is a photographic collection of six photographs created for the Nastassia Aleinikava eyewear design studio. The basic idea of the whole shoot is to work with a bust of a person, a person—personality—and subsequently to create an imaginary border between human personality and the product and feelings between glasses and their owner. We worked with different materials, structures and surfaces. After all, the design of the glasses should be the main hero in these images.
#26 White Water Nightmare By Steve Turner. Gold In Sports
Surfer Jeremy Wilmotte at the end of an epic wave, Wedding Cake Island, Sydney, Australia, May 2020.
#27 Libraries – Inspiration In Past And Present By Mario Basner Silver In Architecture
This series was strongly inspired by the artist’s memories and evaluation of his own upbringing. Having been raised in Germany, the subconscious effects of growing up amidst significant historic sites became evident in adulthood. He developed great nostalgia for the inspirational qualities of historic environments; particularly libraries. Libraries are amongst the world’s most important buildings as they preserve mankind’s cumulative knowledge and heritage for future generations. They are gateways to respective culture, shape new perspectives central to an innovative society and provide a connection to the world at large. Many libraries are architectural masterpieces of breathtaking beauty. But no matter how opulent or simple the design, these magnificent rooms are invaluable repositories of historically and culturally significant collections, many of which are not available anywhere else in the world. Basner’s photographs are intuitive and emotionally inspired architectural portraits, conveying a mesmerizing sense of space and immersive exploration of these striking environments. They depict the inspirational values of institutions built to discover, learn, gather and explore, subliminally pointing to the stark contrast of behavior patterns in the digital information age.
#28 Moments In Time By Nancy Flammes. Gold In Fine Art
#29 Mac Your Night – Heels By Danny Eastwood. Gold In Advertising
Mac Your Night—For those people who are up at all hours of the night, be they working, playing, studying, dancing or relaxing, McDonald’s can really make their night.
#30 Sound Of Silence By Mathias Kniepeiss. Silver In Advertising
A creative project in cooperation with Sony, the media production company boxquadrat, makeup artist Jasmin Simak, and the models Lis O. & Alexander Cohen. Our aim was to create high-quality commercial portraits with a visual connection between the human face and a product.
#31 Mandalay Fisherman By Chin Leong Teo. Silver In People
As Burmese fishermen cast their nets for a catch early in the morning, a giant bubble magically appears for a brief but beautiful moment of time.
#32 Two Sided Windflower By Kenneth Lam. Gold In Fine Art
Dress like a flower floating when wind blows. There are two ways of viewing this photo: 1. The right side (you can see a flower) 2. Upside down (You can see a lady with a lovely dress hanging with a tree branch)
#33 Frozen Time By Alexander Vershinin. Silver In Fine Art
Godafoss waterfall, Iceland.
#34 Aspiring By Rene Schaedler. Bronze In Nature
#35 Snow Macaques By Chin Leong Teo. Silver In Nature
The Japanese Macaque is the most northern living non-human primate in the world. It is well-adapted to live in cold conditions. In winter, the macaques huddle together for warmth to conserve energy and heat.
#36 Children In Time By Nancy Flammes. Gold In People
#37 Descendants Of Samurai By Ryotaro Horiuchi. Gold In Fine Art
Samurai still live in today’s Japan. In the Soma region of Fukushima prefecture, there is a traditional Samurai festival called “Soma Nomaoi,” which is said to have continued for more than 1000 years. When I first visited the festival, I was shocked by the power of hundreds of cavalry warriors and their unique armor. I had a strong interest in understanding who each of them was. That strong interest is the inception of this project. At the festival, the descendants of Samurai continue to protect their culture in parallel with living their current lives. Today they have the same strict hierarchical relationships and rank system that they used to, and they have a strong sense of protecting their general. Before the modern era, “Samurai” was a profession in itself, but now they all have their modern profession. Nevertheless, the spirit of the Samurai is inherited in them. I wanted to confront them, those who continue to protect the existence of Samurai and their culture in the modern era, and capture their personalities and Samurai identity. Their personalities shine through their armor. No two sets of armor are the same. Some are lucky to have armor that has been passed down in their family. But some purchase antique armor and repair it to make it unique, and others custom order armor for themselves. Armor for them is more than an heirloom, it is a functional instrument, which acts as a tool to display their character. They have been “preserving the traditions they should inherit” and “accepting the changes that come with the times” in parallel. With this effort, they pass down their culture by keeping it alive. The Samurai spirit living in them is indispensable for them to continue to be Samurai in today’s society.
#38 The Knight In PPE Suit By Charit Pusiri. Silver In Advertising, Fine Art
The Knight in PPE Suit by Charit Pusiri was inspired by the quarantine period during the COVID-19 outbreak that has severely affected the world. The virus has caused an abrupt stop to almost every activity that involves bodily contact having “humans” as the carrier. People have to stay at home or work from home inevitably. Such seclusion, therefore, has been executed to prevent close proximity tasks, which in turn reduce the chance of infection and virus transmission. The unavoidable isolation has affected every segment of society, the economy, and people around the world. The artist uses women in swimsuits to represent the moment during the quarantine. The elastic garment is not the outfit one wears casually for a lengthy period of time or in everyday life, thus symbolizing discomfort under the aberrant condition. He also brings into play the PPE suits as a portrayal of medical personnel and staff who have been in the frontline fighting the crisis.
#39 Second Thoughts? By Kremer Johnson. Gold In Advertising
The founding fathers of the US constitution might have written the second amendment differently if they knew where gun technology would go.
#40 Violence By Camal Samli. Silver In Advertising, Fine Art
#41 Føroyar Shapes By Henrique Murta. Bronze In Nature
#42 The Natives By Ryan Creevey. Gold In Nature
A photographic portrait series celebrating the diverse range of captivating and wondrous creatures that roam the great southern land that is Australia. Photographed in a contained studio environment, the resulting work is a collection of images juxtaposing the wild against the controlled. The purity of the backdrop magnifies the raw beauty of “The Natives,” with a hyper-realness that amplifies every minute detail.
#43 Memento Mori By Ivan Duran. Gold In Fine Art
When I did this photoshoot at the beginning of the year, COVID-19 hadn’t yet hit. As we all went into lockdown, I spent a lot of time trying to better my editing and create more artistic pictures, and I knew I wanted to do something special with this photoshoot. Finally, the idea for this skull popped into my head. I spent about 3 weeks crafting this image, which uses a total of 239 pictures.
#44 Heirs Of Ragnar By Jorge Alvarino. Gold In Fine Art
This series of portraits of the heirs of a Nordic king arose from a simple concept such as paying homage to Caravaggio. Always in search of shocking images with their own personality, I have added anachronistic elements such as tattoos, poker and junk food, which together with talents, makeup and styling work give these photos the atmosphere and cinematographic aesthetics that I search in my projects.
#45 Starry River By Hide Obara. Bronze In Fine Art
#46 Drown Together In Wonderland By Kenneth Lam. Silver In Nature
#47 Mac Your Night – Construction. Gold In Advertising
Mac Your Night—For those people who are up at all hours of the night, be they working, playing, studying, dancing or relaxing, McDonald’s can really make their night.
#48 Power Of Beauty By Cheuk Lun Lo. Silver In Advertising
#49 Jigoku Dayu By Daisuke Kiyota. Silver In Advertising
#50 Cover Of Blizzard By Alexander Vershinin. Silver In Fine Art
Winternight on the Lofoten Islands, Norway, 2020.
#51 Subzero By Craig Bill. Bronze In Special
#52 Geometric By Adolfo Rodriguez. Bronze In Editorial
The geometry of the bottles stacked in a wine cellar in Portugal creates an optical effect that makes it difficult to identify what we see.
#53 Victoria Glacier By Stephan Romer. Bronze In Nature
The Victoria Glacier in the Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park, New Zealand. West Coast and the Tasman Sea in the background.
#54 Identification Of Fruits By Masumi Shiohara. Silver In Advertising, Fine Art, Nature
I am a fruit farmer and breeder. If you want to obtain a plant patent for a new variety you have bred, you can record and submit a plant patent application in the “Table of Characteristics” and submit it .I took inspiration from my experience with these procedures to create a single piece of work with taxonomically important trait values for fruit varieties. I’m trying to put it all together. I grow my own fruit, so I know the characteristics of each variety. This is an advantage.
#55 Chanel Parfum By Cheuk Lun Lo. Gold In Advertising
#56 Hexapods By Derek Mccoy. Gold In Special
These Hexapod specimens were selected for their symmetry, texture, vibrant color, and graphic nature. The images are composed of many stacked frames; a technical endeavor that offers a wonderful look into this world of tiny figurines.
#57 Pets By Gabriela Homolova. Gold In Fine Art
Our pets say a lot about who we are.
#58 2020 By Felix Hernandez Dreamography. Silver In Advertising
2020 was a tough year. Photographers had to find new ways to create from home in lockdown. This series was done using small scale cars (1/43 scale) shot over real water in a tray and printed BG, adding fog with a fogger machine. These images represent the way I felt during those hard days and the way I deal with the situation.
#59 Reflect By Camal Samli. Silver In Advertising
#60 Submarine In The Sea Of Clouds By Carlo Yuen. Bronze In Fine Art
It’s about 50 mins before sunrise. You can see the very weak twilight from the skyline. It means the dark will no longer stay and a new morning is coming. At this moment, the Kowloon peak (the tallest mountain in Kowloon, Hong Kong) is covered by sea of clouds except the top. It looks like a submarine diving into the sea.
#61 Arresting Beauties By Amy Ouderkirk Bronze In Fine Art, Nature
Each floral portrait (Clara, Amelia, Tatiana, Gianna and Eleanor) is a digital photo composite created by merging several images together. This technique involves taking photos at different focal lengths in order to capture all the beautiful detail that simply cannot be captured with one shot. Once the desired images have been chosen, they are carefully combined into one, at which point they are painstakingly edited to achieve the desired finished artwork.
#62 The Mexican Car Frenzy By Tomasz Gudzowaty. Gold In Editorial
#63 Burning Man By Derek Mccoy. Silver In Editorial
Greeted by eccentric stewards and invited to participate in my own inauguration, I ring a ceremonial gong, roll around in a fine alkaline dust, then enter the fantastic world of Burning Man for the first time. After setting up camp, I wander onto the vast playa on foot—it’s seductive and endless.
#64 Angels By Irina Jomir. Silver In Fine Art, People, Editorial
#65 The Show By Morten Rygaard Silver In Advertising, Bronze In Editorial
DJ Martin Jensen’s tour “Me, Myself, Online” ended with a bang! Martin’s show came back to the national stadium in Denmark. Considering the current landscape of the music industry with the worldwide coronavirus, DJ Martin Jensen has pushed the boundaries with the tour “Me, Myself, Online.” DJ Martin Jensen streamed the shows and gave people an experience they won’t forget soon.
#66 Tel Aviv Beach By Matty Karp. Bronze In Fine Art
Aerial capture of people sun-basing in Tel Aviv Beaches.
#67 Mask By Martin Eschmann. Gold In Fine Art, People
Driftwood in the merge with the naked body. Expressing love and intimacy with the created, to make everything a parody in the next moment. Seriousness and exuberance in a change like ebb and flow. The old united in photography created by creativity and the tech-savvy medium of the camera. This results in a new order of symmetry and asymmetry between the body and the object, giving the picture’s own image a unique quality of rhythm. A kind of metamorphosis from two extremes of driftwood collected by Leo Maria on his travels. The idea of the person portraying his sculptural figures is emotional to portrait.
#68 Mac Your Night – Car By Danny Eastwood. Gold In Advertising
Mac Your Night—For those people who are up at all hours of the night, be they working, playing, studying, dancing or relaxing, McDonald’s can really make their night.
#69 Mac Your Night – Security. Gold In Advertising
Mac Your Night—For those people who are up at all hours of the night, be they working, playing, studying, dancing or relaxing, McDonald’s can really make their night.
#70 The Kaleidoscope By Mathias Kniepeiss. Bronze In Fine Art, People
A creative project created by Mathias Kniepeiss and Conny Aitzetmueller in cooperation with the Museum of Illusions Vienna.
#71 The Candy Head By Mathias Kniepeiss. Bronze In Advertising, Fine Art
A creative project created by Mathias Kniepeiss and Conny Aitzetmueller in cooperation with the Museum of Illusions Vienna.
