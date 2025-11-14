Hey Pandas, Tell Me About Yourself (Closed)

Tell me about yourself.
#1
hi my name is galactic wolf of the nebula,( or galaxy, or wolfie) I love to sing, music, cooking, animation, and oversize hoodies
I want to be a singer or YouTube animator
im a introvert and yea that’s it
and im a girl, people get confused with that
#2
Hey its me! Well my name is unique (real name) and I like to draw, read, write, and murder people. My dream is to get better at parkour/rooftop races. I am an older teen/ in early 20s. I am from a big fam. and I hate people and mostly insult/kill them. Slang is my language. I speak 3 1/2 languages. Also if I could date anyone it would be the Grim Reaper. Peace out and loose the head, Nick.
#3
Hello. My name is Bi Kirby. I really like Hermitcraft, baking, and writing. When I grow up, I wanna be a pastry chef and part time writer! Also, I kinda want a YouTube channel! I also like MCYT and GrayStillPlays! If you didn’t know, I’m a YouTube fanatic and super introverted. Large hoodies are amazing! So yup, thats me
#4
Hi I’m Galactik (not my real name) and I’m a Kiwi gamer and designer. Currently in college (high school in the US) studying Physics, Design, Spanish and Maths (and a few more). I’m on Discord, Galactik#6815, and I’m on Instagram @galactikhcr2.Crazy about cars for some reason. Thx for reading :)
#5
Heyo, Im eli. I love to draw, write, journal, crochet, and listen to music and podcasts.
I love drinking starbucks and bubble tea and my favourite food is popcorn! :)
I want to be an entrepreneur/YouTuber/author/singer-songwriter when I am older.
#6
I’m Ayanna, Snowy in among us. I love among us, roblox, ramen (I eat some every Friday), light-up things, cats, funny videos, and fails. i’m actually a smart student. My dad may seem SUS… but I can deal with it TwT
Follow Us