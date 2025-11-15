My Absolutely Cute And Funny Designs For Coffee Addicts

There are lots of t-shirt designs; however, most of them are just boring text. I strive to make the cutest and the funniest T-shirt designs ever created so that you, coffee lovers, can proudly wear them… someday. This is my progress so far. What do you think? Should I continue to expand the t-shirt collection and do my best to reach the masses?
#1 Shhh… Im Having A Moment
#2 I Am Not Negative. Just Low On Caffeine
#3 No Coffee? No Workee!
#4 What Do You Mean “There Is No Coffee?”
#5 Take Life One Cup At A Time
#6 Coffee: Survival Juice
#7 I Don’t Give A Sip
