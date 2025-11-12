Magic Is Everywhere

by

I’ve always had a love for magic. When I was young my friends and I would pretend to be witches. We would find really old books and use them as “spell books’’. The more aged, the ones with the yellow pages, were the best. And then Harry Potter arrived with a world of magic and it was easy to relate to the main characters because they had the same age. We grew together. I fell in love with the whole universe J.K Rowling created.

In my art I love to create magic and to make a series inspired by the world of Harry Potter was wonderful. Because magic is everywhere and I wish for everybody to see it and live it, even the Muggles.



Magic Is Everywhere
