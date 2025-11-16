Hey Pandas, Show Us A Picture Of A Plant You Are The Proudest Of (Closed)

Calling all green thumbs! Show us a photo of a plant that you own that you are the proudest of! Don’t hold yourself back!
#1 Hoya Carnosa, Since It Started Blooming A Few Years Ago, It Hasn’t Stopped
#2 I Absolutely Don’t Have A Green Thumb, So I’m Immensely Proud Of The Peach Tree I Managed To Grow From A Pit
#3 Frangipani That Took 5 Years To Bloom…but So Worth The Wait!
#4 My Plumeria. Got It As A Cutting And Took 3 Years To Bloom, Now It’s Taller Than Me And Blooms Faithfully Every Year!
#5 My Yves Saint Laurent Heirloom Roses
#6 Night Blooming Cerius In The Wee Hours Of The Morning
#7 Polka Dot Begonia!
#8 Twinsies?
#9 Camellia With Local Honey Bees
#10 New Year Rose
#11 Jackmani Clematis. It Sat Dormant And Deadish For 5 Years And Then I Added Fish Fertilizer And Boom! It’s Alive!
#12 Last Spring I Found A Random Plant That A Squirrel Buried
#13 Wip, But I’ve Gotten My Saffron To Sprout, And I’m Excited To Start Growing Them!
Image source: source
#14 This Cissus I Managed To Grow From A Two-Leaved Piece Of Stem
#15 I Think This Is One Of My All Time Favorites!
#16 Didn’t Pay Much Attention To This Cyclamen… Until It Collapsed Under Flowers
#17 I’m Proud Of All Of My Plants!
#18 My Dinner-Plate Dahlia
#19 Souvenir De Mon Jardin
#20 Sunflowers And A Butterfly Bush Flower
#21 This Flower I Found On A Walk! I Really Like Photography, So I Tried To Make It Look Nice And I’m Pretty Proud Of It Honestly
#22 Pink Sky Petunia!
#23 Saint-Paulia That I’ve Got For 5 Years And Blooms 3 Times A Year
#24 2016; Sunflower – One Seed – One Branch – 4 Flowers
#25 This Centifollia Species Rose Popped Up Between The Interlocking Bricks On Our New Patio. My Hu
#26 The Most Beautiful Tree In My Neighborhood
#27 Ficus
#28 Wisteria (That Was Almost Destroyed By The Cute Yellow Dog Getting A Drink)
#29 This Iris
#30 A Rose In Our Garden
#31 One Good Spiky Boi From San Pedro
#32 Hello Ppp!
#33 Chilean Firebush (Embothrium Coccineum)- Looked For This For Years In The Local Nurseries, Took 8 Years To Bloom
#34 My Beautiful Calathea “Rattlesnake”
#35 Bleeding Hearts!
#36 This Flower At Walter Anderson Nursery In San Diego, Ca
#37 Fragment Of My Flower
#38 Collected From A Fallen Tree
#39 Jatropha Multifida
#40 I Call This The Lip Flower
#41 The Giant Elephant Ears In My Back Yard Bloomed All Summer
#42 Maranta Massangeana Black, They Were So Small And Pale When I First Got Them But Now They Are Thriving With Big Leaves And Beautiful Black Patterns! 😍
#43 Orchid In A Stag Horn
#44 From The Container Garden
#45 Don’t Know What It Is But Blooms Beautifully Ech Year
#46 This Incredibly Beautiful Gladiolus, Orange Variant. Every Year They Create Large Petals That Make It A Nice Cut Flower To Display
#47 My Amaryllis And Widow’s Thrill
#48 My 184 Cm X 3 Cm (6′ X 1.5″) Cactus
#49 This Centifollia Species Rose Appeared Between Patio Bricks. Transplanted/Moved. 100s Of Flower
#50 Echeveria Glauca
#51 This White Variant Of The Trumpet Vine Grew From A Seed To A 3 Metres High Plant In Under 6 Months
#52 Passionflower From My Yard With A Bumblebee
#53 A Passion Flower , I Have Bought This Plant 5 Years In A Row And Finally Had A Bloom!
#54 Amaryllis
#55 Epipremnum Pinnatum Mint – I Managed To Make It Climb A Bamboo Pole And So It Now Has Some Fenestrations
#56 Black-Eyed Susans In My Yard That Grew From A Small Bush
#57 Alsike Clover, Found In The Wild In Colorado, USA
#58 This Roses That, Although They Had Very Few Blossoms At The Time, They’re Absolutely Gorgeous!
#59 Barrel Cacti Blooming. My Neighbor In France Gave Me One As A Welcome Gift. Now I Have So Many, And They All Bloom At Night, And For One Night Only!
#60 I Stole A Piece Of This Huernia Zebrenia Succulent 5 Years Ago From A Public Greenhouse, Nurtured It Until It Finally Bloomed. It Smells Like Garbage Because Flies Are How It Gets Pollinated. Til The Blossom Closes Up At Night
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us