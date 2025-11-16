Hey Pandas, Show Us A Picture Of A Plant You Are The Proudest Of (Closed)

Calling all green thumbs! Show us a photo of a plant that you own that you are the proudest of! Don’t hold yourself back!

#1 Hoya Carnosa, Since It Started Blooming A Few Years Ago, It Hasn’t Stopped

#2 I Absolutely Don’t Have A Green Thumb, So I’m Immensely Proud Of The Peach Tree I Managed To Grow From A Pit

#3 Frangipani That Took 5 Years To Bloom…but So Worth The Wait!

#4 My Plumeria. Got It As A Cutting And Took 3 Years To Bloom, Now It’s Taller Than Me And Blooms Faithfully Every Year!

#5 My Yves Saint Laurent Heirloom Roses

#6 Night Blooming Cerius In The Wee Hours Of The Morning

#7 Polka Dot Begonia!

#8 Twinsies?

#9 Camellia With Local Honey Bees

#10 New Year Rose

#11 Jackmani Clematis. It Sat Dormant And Deadish For 5 Years And Then I Added Fish Fertilizer And Boom! It’s Alive!

#12 Last Spring I Found A Random Plant That A Squirrel Buried

#13 Wip, But I’ve Gotten My Saffron To Sprout, And I’m Excited To Start Growing Them!

#14 This Cissus I Managed To Grow From A Two-Leaved Piece Of Stem

#15 I Think This Is One Of My All Time Favorites!

#16 Didn’t Pay Much Attention To This Cyclamen… Until It Collapsed Under Flowers

#17 I’m Proud Of All Of My Plants!

#18 My Dinner-Plate Dahlia

#19 Souvenir De Mon Jardin

#20 Sunflowers And A Butterfly Bush Flower

#21 This Flower I Found On A Walk! I Really Like Photography, So I Tried To Make It Look Nice And I’m Pretty Proud Of It Honestly

#22 Pink Sky Petunia!

#23 Saint-Paulia That I’ve Got For 5 Years And Blooms 3 Times A Year

#24 2016; Sunflower – One Seed – One Branch – 4 Flowers

#25 This Centifollia Species Rose Popped Up Between The Interlocking Bricks On Our New Patio. My Hu

#26 The Most Beautiful Tree In My Neighborhood

#27 Ficus

#28 Wisteria (That Was Almost Destroyed By The Cute Yellow Dog Getting A Drink)

#29 This Iris

#30 A Rose In Our Garden

#31 One Good Spiky Boi From San Pedro

#32 Hello Ppp!

#33 Chilean Firebush (Embothrium Coccineum)- Looked For This For Years In The Local Nurseries, Took 8 Years To Bloom

#34 My Beautiful Calathea “Rattlesnake”

#35 Bleeding Hearts!

#36 This Flower At Walter Anderson Nursery In San Diego, Ca

#37 Fragment Of My Flower

#38 Collected From A Fallen Tree

#39 Jatropha Multifida

#40 I Call This The Lip Flower

#41 The Giant Elephant Ears In My Back Yard Bloomed All Summer

#42 Maranta Massangeana Black, They Were So Small And Pale When I First Got Them But Now They Are Thriving With Big Leaves And Beautiful Black Patterns! 😍

#43 Orchid In A Stag Horn

#44 From The Container Garden

#45 Don’t Know What It Is But Blooms Beautifully Ech Year

#46 This Incredibly Beautiful Gladiolus, Orange Variant. Every Year They Create Large Petals That Make It A Nice Cut Flower To Display

#47 My Amaryllis And Widow’s Thrill

#48 My 184 Cm X 3 Cm (6′ X 1.5″) Cactus

#49 This Centifollia Species Rose Appeared Between Patio Bricks. Transplanted/Moved. 100s Of Flower

#50 Echeveria Glauca

#51 This White Variant Of The Trumpet Vine Grew From A Seed To A 3 Metres High Plant In Under 6 Months

#52 Passionflower From My Yard With A Bumblebee

#53 A Passion Flower , I Have Bought This Plant 5 Years In A Row And Finally Had A Bloom!

#54 Amaryllis

#55 Epipremnum Pinnatum Mint – I Managed To Make It Climb A Bamboo Pole And So It Now Has Some Fenestrations

#56 Black-Eyed Susans In My Yard That Grew From A Small Bush

#57 Alsike Clover, Found In The Wild In Colorado, USA

#58 This Roses That, Although They Had Very Few Blossoms At The Time, They’re Absolutely Gorgeous!

#59 Barrel Cacti Blooming. My Neighbor In France Gave Me One As A Welcome Gift. Now I Have So Many, And They All Bloom At Night, And For One Night Only!

#60 I Stole A Piece Of This Huernia Zebrenia Succulent 5 Years Ago From A Public Greenhouse, Nurtured It Until It Finally Bloomed. It Smells Like Garbage Because Flies Are How It Gets Pollinated. Til The Blossom Closes Up At Night

