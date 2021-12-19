Will We Ever See an L.A.’s Finest Season 3?

All of the TV lovers out there know how annoying it can be to have to wonder if one of your favorite shows has been canceled or renewed. Unfortunately, fans of L.A.’s Finest have been experiencing that feeling for over a year. The series, which stars Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba aired for just two seasons before being canceled. Although there was once a time when cancelation meant definite doom for a show, that is no longer the case. Thanks to all of the streaming services, there is now a possibility that a show can be brought back if those in charge believe that it’s salvageable. But will L.A.’s Finest get a second chance to show the world that it’s worth more time on the air? Let’s talk about it.
What Was L.A.’s Finest About?
When news about L.A.’s Finest first broke, lots of people were excited about the show. The series was a spin-off of the popular Bad Boys movie trilogy and featured Gabrielle Union reprising her role as Sydney Burnett. This time, instead of being in Miami, Sydney was working for the Los Angeles Police Department. She and her partner Nancy McKenna (Alba), were trying to find balance between fighting the city’s toughest criminals and living their everyday lives. The series was full of action and adventure, and it also had plenty of comedic moments. In an article for Entertainment Weekly, Alba said, “It’s great for women to see themselves on screen. We’re grown, we both have families, people know us and our personal lives. I think they see two women who have lived a life and can bring that weight of our experiences to the table, and not just be a 20-year-old ingénue”. The season two finale ended with the perfect setup for another season. While this technique is often helpful in getting shows renewed, it didn’t work out that way this time.
Why Was L.A.’s Finest Canceled?
When shows are canceled, it can be easy to assume that it’s because no one liked them, but that isn’t always the case. Networks are forced to make difficult decisions all the time, and sometimes those decisions include canceling solid shows. On top of that, 2020 was a very rough year for the entertainment industry as a whole. Restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic put filming on hold and there were still several obstacles once production was allowed to resume. When it comes to L.A.’s Finest, there hasn’t been an official explanation as to why the show was canceled. More than likely, though, it has something to do with production delays. On top of that, the reviews for the show weren’t that great. While most people will probably agree that L.A.’s Finest wasn’t terrible, it also wasn’t amazing. That’s a bummer, too, because having a buddy cop show starring two women was a great concept and it was nice to see something a little different on the air.
Is There Any Hope For A Third Season?
When the cancelation was initially announced, many people hoped that the show would be picked up by Netflix. Unfortunately, though, that probably isn’t going to happen. As of now, Netflix hasn’t shown any interest in reviving the show and there also hasn’t been any interest from any other streaming providers. While this doesn’t mean that there’s no hope left, it does look like the chances are slim. In general, there doesn’t seem to be a big push to get L.A.’s Finest on another platform. It seems that many fans have just accepted the cancelation Plus, once a show has been officially canceled, it also creates the opportunity for scheduling conflicts if the show gets another chance. The reality of the entertainment industry is that no one can sit around and hope that they get an opportunity to be part of a show again. Even if someone else does want to pick up the show, there’s no guarantee that Union or Alba will be available.
What’s Next For Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union?
Finding out that L.A.’s Finest was canceled was probably a big bummer for both Alba and Union, but it certainly didn’t keep them down for long. Both women are booked and busy and we’ll be seeing a lot more of them on our screens in the near future. Jessica Alba will be in a movie called Trigger Warning which is set to be released in 2022. Gabrielle Union has several projects in the works including a remake of Cheaper by the Dozen and the reboot of the animated series The Proud Family.