Will Arnett’s Top 6 Roles In Television

The super-talented Canadian actor Will Arnett has had his most prominent role in television. Will Arnett, whose passion for acting began as a teenager, has worked extensively in film and television. Besides being an actor, Arnett has also had a successful career as a comedian.
As a comedian, he has voiced several characters in popular films and TV shows. In television, he has starred and guest-starred in over 50 productions as an actor, host, and voice actor. These are Will Arnett’s top six roles in television.
Arrested Development
Will Arnett debuted on television in 1994 but landed his most popular role in almost a decade. Arnett gained international recognition playing George Oscar “Gob” Bluth II in the Fox/Netflix sitcom Arrested Development. The character was the oldest child of George Bluth Sr. (Jeffrey Tambor). He’s an unsuccessful professional magician who has failed in several businesses and his personal life. Although he cares for his younger brother, Michael Bluth (Jason Bateman), they naturally compete against each other. As one of the show’s main characters, Arnett appeared in all 5 seasons, from November 2, 2003, to March 15, 2019. Arnett was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2006 Primetime Emmy Awards.
30 Rock
Will Arnett played Devon Banks in the NBC satirical sitcom 30 Rock. His character was introduced in season 1, episode 18 (“Fireworks”) as one of the show’s villains. He’s the former Vice President of NBC’s West Coast News, Web Content, and Theme Park Talent Relations. Devon is the archrival of Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), who hopes to become the CEO of GE and/or Kabletown. For his performance, Arnett was nominated four times for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards.
Running Wilde
Running Wilde was co-created by Will Arnett, Mitchell Hurwitz, and Jim Vallely. The show, an American sitcom, aired for a single season from September 21, 2010, to May 21, 2011. Besides being its co-creator, Arnett played the main protagonist, Steven Wilde. Running Wilde centers around the life of Steven Wilde, a self-centered billionaire. Most aired episodes followed him trying to win the love and affection of his High School sweetheart, Emmy Kadubic (Keri Russell). With help from Emmy’s daughter, Puddle Kadubic (Stefania LaVie Owen), who wishes to stay in the city and away from the rainforest, they convince Emmy to live on Steven’s estate.
The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret
Will Arnett was part of the main cast of the David Cross-created black comedy The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret. With David Cross playing the titular character, Todd Margaret, Arnett plays Todd’s office superior, Brent Wilts. David Cross and Arnett co-starred in Arrested Development, playing brothers-in-law. Besides his excessive use of profane words, Brent Wilts lives life extravagantly, gambling unsuccessfully in casinos, hiring prostitutes, and traveling all over Europe. He continues to give Todd a hard time to produce results to help fund his lifestyle. The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret aired for 3 seasons, from October 1, 2010, to January 14, 2016.
Up All Night
Will Arnett starred alongside Christina Applegate and Maya Rudolph in the NBC sitcom Up All Night. After Applegate and Rudolph, Arnett was the third main cast member to be hired for the show. Arnett was cast as Chris Brinkley, husband to Applegate’s character, Reagan Brinkley. Although he’s a trained lawyer, for most of the series, he’s a stay-at-home dad to support his wife’s career and care for their newborn child, Amy. Up All Night lasted for 2 seasons before it was canceled by the network. Arnett received a nomination for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy at the 2012 Satellite Award.
BoJack Horseman
Will Arnett has had a successful career voicing characters in film and television. In the Netflix adult animated psychological comedy-drama BoJack Horseman, Arnett voiced the titular character BoJack Horseman. Besides voicing the titular character, Arnett also voiced several other characters. BoJack Horseman was a successful young actor who grew bitter as he grew older. The character is introduced as being in the 50s and is the series’s main protagonist. Arnett voiced the character from August 22, 2014, to January 31, 2020. For his voice role in BoJack Horseman, Will Arnett was nominated for Best Voice Actor in an Animated Series at the Critics’ Choice Super Awards.
