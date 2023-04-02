9 Things You Didn’t Know About Jason Bateman

Jason Bateman has been a well-known Hollywood name for decades. He started as a child actor during the 80s and never got off the big screen. After the release of Arrested Development in 2003, Bateman became a more remarkable icon than ever before. He has established himself as a genius in comedy and drama, television and cinema, performing, and directing.
His career and life journey had been difficult, and the glittering sheen of success masked many unsettling facts. He struggled with anxieties and addictions during his career path. Here are a few facts that an ordinary fan wouldn’t know about Jason Bateman.
9. Jason Bateman Is A Cycling Enthusiast
The star enjoys cycling and running, approximately five kilometers every day. He often leaves the iPod at home, preferring to be alone with his thoughts. Bateman says that he perceives cycling as his way of meditation, and that’s his idea of rethinking the day. He even told Jimmy Kimmel about the day he almost hit Michael Jackson while riding his bike.
8. He’s A Podcast Host
To date, Bateman is still quite close with his Arrested Development costar, Will Arnett. So, it makes sense that he hosts a podcast with Arnett and his The Millers costar, Sean Hayes. The podcast, Smartless is kind of a big deal and is even acclaimed.
Smartless has become increasingly popular since its launch in June 2020. In fact, Apple purchased the podcast for $80 million, and Discovery+ is developing a documentary series that will follow the hosts on a six-city trip.
7. His First Role Was On Little House On The Prairie
It’s easy to think that Bateman’s first significant roles were on Silver Spoons and The Hogan Family. But he was already on the popular 1980s TV show Little House On The Prairie before that. He played the role of James Cooper, an unfortunate youngster adopted by the Ingalls family and his sister. The star was in seasons seven and eight of the nine-season series.
6. Jason Bateman Wears The Same Sneakers In Every Ozark Episode
Throughout Ozark‘s four seasons, Bateman exclusively wears one pair of sneakers, the New Balance M1400DM. For the most part, it’s a promotion thing due to a partnership between New Balance and J. Crew. Sneakerheads have also noticed this in Jason Bateman’s earlier films and TV series since he usually wears sneakers with the NB brand.
5. The Actor Directing Earned Him An Emmy
While Jason Bateman is super famous and has many TV series to his name, he has never won an Emmy for acting. He does, however, have one Emmy to his credit for directing Ozark in 2019. It’s ironic that following a 40-year acting career, Bateman’s sole Emmy is for working behind the scenes, despite his enormous success in front of the cameras.
4. He Used To Be A Party Animal
Like many other child actors before and after him, Jason Bateman went off the tracks once he was old enough. This time, termed his “lost decade” by The Guardian, corresponded with a decline in his career and was associated with drinking and substance addiction. Once his wife gave an ultimatum, Bateman began attending a self-help AA group. Despite getting clean, returning to work took a lot of work. “I’d lost my place in the company,” he told The Guardian. “It was a case of trying to claw that back towards the end of the 1990s and not getting a lot of great responses.“
3. Bateman Was Only Interested in Directing Ozark
Bateman, best known as an actor, was initially uninterested in playing an onscreen role in Ozark. However, the creators of the show offered him a directorial job if he would consider playing Marty Byrde. He also intended to direct the whole first season of Ozark, but because of clashing dates and a demanding workload, he only directed the first two and final two episodes.
2. He Didn’t Direct Any Episodes In Ozark’s Last Season
Bateman decided not to direct any episodes in the fourth and last season of the series. He didn’t simply take the decision because he didn’t want to, but the COVID-19 pandemic made it a plausible decision. In a conversation with Variety, he stated, “I just felt that it would be most responsible for leaving the directing to someone whose entire job is directing,“.
1. Bateman Is Good Friends With Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston is a regular co-star and collaborator in Bateman’s films. Altogether, it’s clear that the two have a long history of friendship. The pair first met in 1994 when Bateman’s drinking and wild antics were out of control.
Aniston and Bateman’s effortless on-screen chemistry is most likely a result of their many years of friendship. After the release of The Break-Up, their first movie together, they also became professional collaborators.
