2025 Chromatic Awards: 84 Winning Animal Photos That Are Both Stunning And Dramatic (84 Pics)

After taking a closer look at the Nature category of the 2025 Chromatic Awards last week, we’re continuing with another beautiful selection from the same competition. This time, the spotlight falls on the Wildlife And Animals category, where photographers captured creatures great and small through the powerful language of color.
As an international competition dedicated to color photography, the Chromatic Awards brings together both professional and amateur photographers from around the world. In this category, that variety is especially clear, with each image offering a different glimpse into the animal kingdom and the photographers’ ability to notice moments many of us would otherwise miss.
Scroll down to see the winning and honorable mention photos from the Wildlife And Animals category, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite shots along the way.
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#1 “Sibling Rivalry” By Somdutt Prasad
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “In a burst of raw energy and youthful power, two sub-adult tiger siblings engage in a spirited play-fight on the forest floor. One tiger is airborne, muscles taut, all four paws lifted clear off the ground, its face turned toward the camera with an expression that is half play, half challenge. The other, seen from behind, rises on powerful hind legs, reaching up to meet its sibling’s leap — forepaws outstretched, tail arched in balance, every sinew alive with motion.
What might seem at first a playful dance is, in truth, a rehearsal for independence. As tiger cubs approach two years of age, their once carefree games begin to take on a sharper edge. The mock fights, the lunges and parries, are no longer just for fun — they are instinctive lessons in strength, dominance, and control. These moments foreshadow the inevitable separation to come, when each young tiger will carve out its own territory, staking claim to a domain where no sibling bond can soften the law of the wild.
Bathed in soft forest light, the scene brims with vitality and purpose. Every motion tells of transition — from cubs bound by affection to rivals shaped by nature’s design. “Sibling Rivalry” captures the precise moment where play meets power, where innocence gives way to instinct, and where the jungle begins to claim its next rulers.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#2 “Mirror Reflection With Blanca” By Joyce Reinertson
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “A humorous and playful image of my cat Blanca having fun in this mirror studio set up especially made for her.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#3 “Catch Me Mom!” By Jim Guerard
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “In a game as old as time, a mother cheetah uses her hind feet to toss her cub into the air and then catch her again.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#4 “It Is Up To You” By Graeme Guy
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “Cheetahs are one of the most endearing African species. The females though generally have a tough life. A male will mate and then move on leaving the female to raise the cubs. Up to 8 cubs may be born but only 2-3 will survive to adulthood. The wellbeing of the cubs is entirely dependent of their mother and her hunting skills. While she is very fast they are easily out-muscled but a number of other species…..their kills may be stolen. She also must not sustain injuries that nullify her speed advantage. In the image shown the cub on the left looks up to her mother as if to say ….’it is all up to you Mom.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#5 “The Wonderer” By Fabian Meckl
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “Beneath the trees that shroud the Sabi River, a male lion pauses, gazing into the canopy as if lost in thought. The yellow leaves of the dry season shimmer in the late morning sun, casting the scene in dusty gold. I cannot help but wonder: what goes through his mind?”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#6 “Sovereign Gaze” By Bingwen Ding
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “Photographed in the heart of Kruger National Park, South Africa, this portrait captures the raw majesty of an aging male lion as he meets the camera with an unwavering, sovereign gaze. His weathered fur and deep-set amber eyes tell a story of survival, dominance, and solitude—etched into every strand of his mane and every scar of his face. I waited for the light to sculpt his features just right, allowing the natural shadows to fall away into a near-black background, so that nothing would distract from the presence of this lion—silent, watchful, commanding.
For a fleeting moment, he was no longer just a wild animal, but a king—seen, and seeing.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#7 “It’s Behind You” By Susan Lang
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “Is this what dogs see in their nightmares?”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#8 “The Wild Horses Of Anatolia” By Athanasios Maloukos
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “Somewhere on the plains of Anatolia, Turkey, under the imposing Mount Erciyes, a herd of about 200 wild horses roam the plateau with thunderous stampede and captivating grace.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#9 “Hunting” By Kevin Yu Shi
1st Place Winner in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “Chile’s Torres Del Paine is famous for its stunning landscapes, but it’s also home to a fierce predator – the puma. These majestic creatures primarily feed on guanacos. However, the hunting success rate for pumas is not very high, especially for female pumas. They primarily rely on the abundance of guanacos for their survival. It’s a rare treat to see a puma hunting right in front of you. We followed a female puma for a few days, and she had two adorable cubs who depended on her to bring them food. In this particular early morning, she had been keeping a guanaco close by for a while, and finally, she had the chance to get close enough to jump on it. She tried to pull down the guanaco a few times, and she was really close to biting it in the neck.. But guess what? The guanaco was a tough cookie, and it managed to escape!”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#10 “House Owner” By Itamar Matsry
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “If you encounter a tiger in India’s Ranthambore National Park, it will usually be on trails, near a water source or in the trees. But an unusual sight was caught on my camera when the Bengal tiger came to an abandoned colorful building and stood in its doorway, as if he were the owner of the house. Which is probably true, this is his territory.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#11 “Starburst Shrimps” By Olivier Martinez
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “I captured this couple of shrimps on a circular wipe coral, I used the double exposure to add a star bus sun ointment this image -to give this unreal effect.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#12 “Radiance” By Remuna Beca
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “A solitary shark glides through the open ocean, framed by rays of sunlight that pierce the blue like a cathedral of light. Captured far offshore, this image strips away distraction, revealing the elegance and vulnerability of a species too often vilified. In reality, sharks are essential to healthy marine ecosystems—regulating populations, maintaining balance, and signaling the ocean’s overall well-being. Yet they face mounting threats from overfishing, bycatch, and a fear-driven narrative that undermines their protection. By portraying the shark as a serene presence—suspended in light, not shadow—I hope to challenge perceptions and inspire deeper respect for these guardians of the sea.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#13 “When The Sky Is On Fire” By Aubois Valérie
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#14 “Giraffes Drinking” By Seppo Tuomaala
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “This is a photo taken in November 2024 in KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa. The two giraffes are drinking in symmetrical positions in front of a photo-hide. To fit the two in the photo with part of the reflections of the animals and the surroundings, a wide-angle lens of 18 mm was used.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#15 “Sunflower” By Dong Zhu
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#16 “After The Meal” By Pål Hermansen
1st Place in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “Polar bear relaxing after eating a walrus meal. A very rare prey for polar bears.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#17 “Behind The Leaves” By Eva Karlowatz
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “Young fox behind the leaves near his fox den, watching something.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#18 “Weighing Her Options” By Jonathan Cohen
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “On safari in the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, our guide led us to an exhausted cheetah and a gazelle a few feet from her.
We waited about an hour alone with the cheetah before she fed on her prey, an extremely rare site. She had expended all of her energy tracking down, chasing and killing. As time went by, vultures circled overhead. She knew it was now or never to eat, because after the airborne scavengers arrived, hyenas will soon follow.
She took a bite, then another. It was the only time we saw the gazelle move, shaking in the tall, blood stained grass of the savanna.
Crouched as low as I could in our Land Cruiser, I took this photo with a 300mm lens through an open window that was approximately a meter from the ground.
The cheetah looked up at me for a second, stared and continued to eat. Our guide told us it was time to leave.
Weeks after we returned home and started editing, this one frame haunted me. At the time I made this image I was in the moment, completely focused on shutter speeds, apertures and focal lengths. Our guide knew otherwise, we were becoming a food option.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#19 “Sea Puppy Gaze” By Remuna Beca
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “An Australian sea lion playfully engages with the camera with curiosity in South Australia’s kelp forests. Listed as Endangered, these rare sea lions face threats from habitat loss, fishing bycatch, and pollution. Protecting these gentle marine icons is vital to preserving ocean biodiversity.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#20 “Bowing To The Night” By Kinga Wnuk
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “Spain, sunrise on the road to the stable. Elgoriusz, a purebred Arabian stallion, bows to the night disappearing over the horizon.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#21 “View Out Of The Window” By Joyce Reinertson
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “Two cats inside a Japanese interior are viewing the scene outside the window with interest.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#22 “Tiger: I See You” By Narayanan Iyer
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “Amidst Tadoba’s lush monsoon carpet, hope came alive when fresh pug marks led us to him, Shambu, a massive male tiger resting in the thickets. His eyes, framed by green, and the flash of orange fur made this close-up an unforgettable reward.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#23 “The Watcher” By Annika Dubbert
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “A single eye glimmers from the hollow of an ancient tree, where a young racoon peers out into the world with quiet curiosity. The interplay of light and darkness carves a moment suspended between concealment and revelation. Rough bark frames the creature’s delicate features, evoking a sense of intimacy within the wild. This image captures not just an animal, but the hush of encounter – a fleeting breath of connection between observer and observed.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#24 “Sunset Visitor” By Erik Roldán Ulles
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “I took this photo on a warm July afternoon in a place I often visit in Menorca. While photographing a friend, this curious cow peeked out from behind a wall, just as the sun was setting—an unexpected and gentle visitor in golden light.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#25 “Sea Model” By Rachel Irene
2nd Place Winner in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “Young seal on rocks outside of Astoria, OR.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#26 “The Long Road Home” By Matt Dusig
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “With the twin peaks of Mount Erciyes rising in the distance like silent witnesses, a band of Yılkı horses charges across the vast Turkish Anatolian plateau. The land stretches endlessly before them — a muted palette of dust, sage, and sunlight — while the nearby village rests quietly in the background, hinting at the delicate boundary between the wild and the domesticated. These horses, once part of working life, now roam free, their instincts guiding them across ancestral terrain. There’s a quiet dignity in the scene — a sense that the horses are not simply moving forward, but returning to something eternal and instinctual. The snow-capped mountains, the distant minarets, and the open field create a natural triptych of heritage, faith, and freedom.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#27 “Opayastin” By Dorota Senechal
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “Opayastin means “Great Wind” in the Indians Cree language.
Far away from any settlements and any human presence, with the help of Native American Indians, I explored by traditional sled on the snow, during several weeks, one of the most pristine, remote and wilderness places in Far North Canada in winter, in quest for wild grey wolves.
Never hunted, the wolves have no fear of humans. When we finally found them, they came to me by curiosity, at a distance of few meters only, allowing me to take some incredible close-ups of wolves in the wild, without any hide or baits.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#28 “Mahikan” By Dorota Senechal
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “MAHIKAN” means “WOLF” in Cree Language (Native American Indians).
In the wilderness of Far North Canada in winter, far away from any settlements or habitation, wolves are not hunted; on the contrary, they are curious and trusty.
After a long quest in traditional sleds with the help of Indians Cree, along frozen rivers and forests, under extreme cold temperatures, the reward came on the last afternoon of the expedition. We finally spotted a pack of nine Grey Wolves far away through binoculars. After going outside of our sleds, they finally came to me by curiosity, and surrounded us at a distance of a few meters only.
This was an incredible and unexpected encounter with a pack of nine grey wolves in the wild, a story of proximity, trust and respect between Man and Wolf.
Never photographed with such proximity, without hide or baits, you can fully feel in their eyes, the fascinating power of this wild animal.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#29 “In The Heart Of The Splash” By Lucie Nermutová
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “In this split second, I saw not just a dog, but pure spirit breaking through water and time.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#30 “First Rays Of The Rising Sun” By Tomasz Bednarski
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “Grey Wolf walking through the Finnish taiga in the first rays of the rising summer sun.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#31 “Dog Or Wolf?” By Aubois Valérie
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#32 “Curiosity” By Philip Smith
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “This beautiful baby American black bear cub wondering what was looking at him in the Western North Carolina mountains.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#33 “A Mouthful Of Stars” By Zhayynn James
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “Waiting in the darkness of the hide, as this giraffe materialized out of the dark for a late night drink, I wanted to freeze the action at the moment when the giraffe raised its head after a drink, knowing that it would spray the last mouthful into the air. I waited for this moment, when it sprayed the droplets into the air, caught by the backlight against the inky blackness, like a galaxy of stars erupting from its mouth.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#34 “Ying Yang” By Oliver Newhouse
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “After spending two weeks swimming with humpback whales in Moorea, French Polynesia, these two felt comfortable enough to approach me as they danced in the rays of the morning sun, a truly ecstatic experience I am proud to have been able to capture.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#35 “Wildebeest Sunset” By Jim Guerard
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “A lone wildebeest stands frozen on the horizon at sunset while paying careful attention to a pair of lions in the distance.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#36 “Upside Down Kiss” By Somdutt Prasad
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “On a vast expanse of Arctic pack ice, a tender moment unfolds between a mother polar bear and her playful cub. The cub lies on its back, its face tilted upward in delight. Above it, the mother leans down, her massive form both powerful and gentle, her muzzle just brushing the cub’s open mouth. Their breaths mingle in the cold air, and for an instant, the harsh whiteness of the frozen world softens into warmth.
The photograph captures a fleeting gesture that transcends the stark survival of the Arctic — an intimate exchange of affection, curiosity, and trust. The mirrored openness of their mouths evokes the innocence of play and the bond that sustains life in one of the planet’s most unforgiving landscapes. The mother’s protective stance contrasts with the cub’s carefree inversion, their forms harmonising in a dance of tenderness and strength.
Bathed in the pale, diffuse light of the polar day, the image feels serene and timeless — the subtle tones of fur and ice blending into a tranquil palette of whites and silvers. Yet within this quiet world, emotion radiates — a visual whisper of connection between generations. *Upside Down Kiss* invites the viewer to pause, to look beyond the cold, and to see the Arctic not only as a place of endurance, but also as a cradle of profound love and fragile beauty.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#37 “Star Appeal” By Anja Pires
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “I call him Elvis…this Green-billed Toucan posed like a superstar for me.
Picture taken in the wild, Tapirai, Sao Paulo State Brazil.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#38 “Serenity” By Patrycja Dzianok
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “This photo was taken at the end of the rutting season in the Bialowieza Forests of Poland. I discovered a breathtaking meadow that provided the perfect viewpoint for the sunrise, and at that precise moment, the landscape was bathed in a dazzling golden glow. After spending several days in this setting, I was nearly ready to give up hope when, finally, a red deer emerged from the radiant light. It was an incredible moment.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#39 “Quenched Thirst” By Lane Spencer Kirstein
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “I spotted this brilliant green jumping spider of the species Phidippus Audax in my sweet potato vines on a cold fall day in October 2024. Phidippus Audax is also known as the “Bold Jumper,” but this one was moving particularly slow due to what was probably a combination of the cold temperature and old age. It was gathering dew off its body to drink when I took this portrait. I doubt this spider was going to survive the upcoming harsh Kansas winter, so I was glad to capture its beauty that afternoon.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#40 “Morning Visit” By Joyce Reinertson
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “Two cat worlds are colliding in a single gaze through the windows in this morning visit.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#41 “King Of The Forest” By Terhi Paavola
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “On a cold spring morning in Finland, a male capercaillie begins its majestic courtship. In the crisp air, its breath turns to mist as the sound of its display carries across the silent landscape.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#42 Untitled By Daniela Retzer
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#43 “The Flamingo’s Toilet” By Stefano Petitti
3rd Place Winner in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “The flamingo’s grooming in the Venetian lagoon in a moment of calm.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#44 “White Rhinos” By Valentina Bollea
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “Majestic and threatened, the white rhino is one of the most fascinating and vulnerable animals on the planet. Victim of poaching and habitat loss, it barely survives amid reserves and conservation efforts. Mistakenly called “white” due to a linguistic misunderstanding, it symbolizes strength, but also fragility.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#45 “What The Cluck Are You Looking At?” By Susan Lang
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “Chickens with attitude.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#46 “The Wall Of Life” By Ilaria Mariagiulia Rizzuto
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “In the crystal-clear waters of Cabo Pulmo Marine Park, a swirling mass of jackfish moves as one — a living sculpture of silver, shaped by instinct and light. This moment captures not only the beauty of marine life, but our role as silent observers of a fragile ecosystem.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#47 “The King Of The Forest” By Marcello Galleano
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “The ferocity behind the Indian lion’s gaze is so fervent it makes you shudder. He looks like a posing sovereign, a model with perfect proportions who is portrayed in all his mysterious vanity.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#48 “Spin Control” By Zhayynn James
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “In a life or death struggle, a topi tries desperately to fling a cheetah off by spinning around. The cheetah however had a death grip on the topi’s neck and as the topi swung the cheetah around, the cheetah was lifted off the ground, hanging on in desperation and I made this image.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#49 “Reflections In The Night 3” By Marcello Galleano
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “In the dark night, an African porcupine approaches a waterhole. It will go back to the protective shadows of the forest in a few minutes. Yet, as it drinks, its reflection in the water accentuates the majesty of its quills, which resemble peacock feathers.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#50 “Little Red Riding Hood” By Susan Lang
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “This was inspired by the famous fairytale. Don’t stray from the path as you never know what’s lurking in the woods!”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#51 “Kingfisher Entering The Water” By Yao Yuan Shang
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “The Taiwan Kingfisher is in the breeding period. The mother bird struggles to dive into the water to catch fish to feed her chicks. Through the pond outside the house, I was lucky enough to capture the kingfisher’s posture at the moment it dives into the water to catch fish and then comes out of the water. I felt the magical power of nature’s biological reproduction and care for offspring.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#52 “Gold And Silver” By Fabian Meckl
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “Having speared a small fish, an anhinga bursts through the water’s surface in Brazil’s Pantanal wetland. The evening sun paints its neck in molten gold, perfectly offsetting the silver shimmer of its catch. Dark waters, shaded by overgrowing vegetation, form a deep, contrasting background.
I am drawn to the elegant lines of these birds—the dynamic curve of its neck echoed in the arch of the fish’s body, both forms flowing in unison yet starkly contrasted by the geometric precision of its dagger-like beak. The fish’s pectoral fin is elegantly splayed outward, almost parallel to the anhinga’s bill, and a string of droplets flies from its head, mirroring the motion of its tail. Even in this moment, a slight blur in the fish’s caudal fin hints at its final struggle—impaled through the body yet still resisting the inevitable.
It is a fleeting testament to nature’s unyielding will—a single battle among countless struggles for survival that have played out over millennia within the world’s largest tropical wetland.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#53 “Giants Of The Blue” By Khaichuin Sim
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “A freediver hovers beside a pod of sperm whales, the largest-toothed predators on Earth, as they glide effortlessly near the surface. These intelligent giants live in close-knit social groups led by matriarchs, communicating through rhythmic clicks that echo through the deep. In this rare moment of calm, human and whale share the same space, connected by curiosity and mutual respect within the endless blue.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#54 “Beneath The Waves” By Remuna Beca
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “Two Atlantic spotted dolphins glide through the sun-drenched shallows of the Bahamas, their sleek bodies rippling with reflected light. Known for their intelligence and strong social bonds, these dolphins inhabit one of the few places in the world where humans can observe them behaving naturally in the wild. Capturing this image required patience and freediving to remain unobtrusive in their environment. In this peaceful moment, the ocean’s surface becomes a liquid canvas—its painterly texture adding a surreal quality to the scene.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#55 “Across The River” By Kinga Wnuk
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “Elgoriusz, a purebred Arabian stallion, crossing a river in southern Spain.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#56 “The Most Colorful Of All Butterflies… The Cameron Highlands Skipper” By Jiri Anderle
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “It was an incredible coincidence. I saw it while driving through the jungle from the window of a moving car. The newly hatched skipper shone brightly in the surrounding greenery. It is a type of insect that is neither a day butterfly nor a night moth. It fills the gap between the two. It is difficult to photograph it, they are named for their quick, darting flight habits..
It was easy for me to photograph because after hatching it waited for its wings to dry. Plus, its wings are completely intact and its colors are fresh.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#57 “The Moment Before” By Wojciech Kuśnierczyk
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “In the stillness of the evening, a bird watches an insect in the air. Everything else doesn’t matter — there’s only this one moment.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#58 “Speckled Orbweaver Spider” By Nadine Gaffney
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “I think this is the prettiest and most colorful Speckled Orbweaver (Araneus circulissparsus) I have seen to date here in Northern NSW in Australia. I just love these spiders, they have such variations in colors, and are so tiny, growing to a mere 5mm (or less) in body length. During the day they usually rest camouflaged on/under leaves, and at night they build their web to catch small insects. Definitely one of my most favorite spiders as they are so pretty. Unfortunately, like with other insects the past warm months, there weren’t many at all, I suspect due to all the rain we’ve had.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#59 “Rising Amongst Bubbles” By Shravan Rao
Honorable Mention on the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “Macaroni penguin, South Georgia Island, November 2023. This was more difficult than anything I had ever photographed before. Landings were few due to growing avian influenza amongst the penguins, seals and skuas. That also meant we were not allowed to get down on the ground whenever we did land. This one was from a bobbing zodiac. The experience was fascinating, trying to stay within the zodiac when it went up and down several feet, keep the camera dry, and the focus pointed to the penguins when they moved in and out of the frame at several feet per second, all at the same time. Crazy. Very crazy.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#60 “Orange Elegance” By Anja Pires
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “An American Flamingo in all its grace. These birds inhabit the countries around the Caribbean Sea and Galapagos Islands.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#61 “Insect Glamour” By Martina Petrová
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “At home, I create various colorful backgrounds and straws, which I take into nature and photograph insects in an improvised ‘photo studio’. With dragonflies, it’s more complicated—they need to cooperate and land on the prepared spot.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#62 “Full Display” By Caroline Peppiatt
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “Great White Egret commanding our full attention.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#63 “Fire In The Eyes” By Eva Karlowatz
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “Young Eurasian Eagle Owl hiding behind a tree, waiting for food.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#64 “Deer In The Meadow” By Paweł Horodyski
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “Beautiful Polish autumn with a deer in the meadow.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#65 “Curious Piglets” By Sven Thamm
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “I spotted a sow with three piglets in the tall grass from a distance. I stalked her for a few meters, then settled down and waited. The little ones actually came straight through the tall grass toward me and then suddenly appeared in front of me. Click, and the moment was captured, and the portrait was in the box.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#66 “Breakfast At The Nest” By Benoit Rondelet
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “Gorillas need restful sleep to stay healthy. At dusk, they take the time to create a safe and comfortable place to rest: the nest. It can be on the ground or in the trees, depending on the gorilla’s age and the type of habitat. Mountain gorillas gather leaves, twigs, and soft grasses to form a cozy structure that provides comfort and protection during the night. They prefer to build a new one each night to avoid parasites and bacteria that can accumulate in old nests.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#67 “Bison Ridge” By Pamela Hymer
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “As the bison start to lose their winter coats and calves arrive, spring has arrived. The herd mentality takes over as they watch over each other.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#68 “Bathtime” By Emma Grace Gullapalli
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “While traveling with my sister on a safari in the Serengeti National Park, the sky opened up and a family of lions took the opportunity to take a bath in the warm rains.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#69 “Against The Storm” By Abhisek Bagaria
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “This photo was taken during a sandstorm in the Thar Desert, where a Toad-headed agama was standing on a sand dune. Getting an agama during a sandstorm, where the composition, posture everything falls in place, was really difficult and challenging. But it was worth experiencing the moment.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#70 “Stars On The Red Carpet” By Guanhua Ren
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “As twilight bathed the red salt flats, a herd of elk trod across the crimson expanse, their light brown fur bobbing in the crimson tide. Occasionally, a fawn would pause to look back. A drone’s camera captured this scene of wild poetry, its hoofprints becoming a newly written rhyme on the earth.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#71 “Tundra” By Luciano Demasi
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “This is an image of a tundra. The animal appears very close. Thus, one can assume that a powerful zoom lens was used. NO! The animal was, believe it or not, just 2 m from me and I had a landscape wide angle lens!
Sometimes I am puzzled and positively surprised by how nature can be unpredictable…”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#72 “The Cat From The Wild World” By Marcello Galleano
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “In the Spanish mountains, a wild cat emerges from the bushes. Enigmatic by nature, it knows how to elude both prey and predators. Not to be confused with a domestic cat—it’s a born hunter: fierce and untamable.“
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#73 “Silent Hunting” By Tomasz Bednarski
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “Great Grey Owl hunting silently in the Finnish taiga in the wintertime.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#74 “Reflections In The Night 4” By Marcello Galleano
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “Kenya. A white-tailed mongoose quenches its thirst in the night. Its image reflected in the water, combined with its real form, merges at first into a single shape, then reveals more details: the long tail, the stiff fur, the curious snout, a delicate body. It is hard to imagine the warrior inside it.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#75 “Magic Fog” By Tomasz Bednarski
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “Red Deer Stag with his herd in a morning dense fog in a summer meadow.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#76 “Halo” By Remuna Beca
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “A Loggerhead Turtle poses gracefully beneath a radiant halo of light in a shallow seagrass meadow, highlighting the beauty of one of the ocean’s most iconic species.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#77 “Deer” By Hubert Mielnik
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “The photo shows a deer crossing a small stream between two forested areas. The composition was created over several days of shooting. To capture it, I used a camera float, a diving suit, and my camera equipment – a Canon R5 and a 400mm RF lens. The photo was taken early in the morning.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#78 “Arrival” By Fenqiang Liu
3rd Place Winner in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “During breeding season in early Spring in central Florida, when Great Egrets build their nests on trees to prevent predators’ attack, it creates perfect opportunities for me to capture their most beautiful moment with the morning sunlight filtering through their wings.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#79 “Rare Encounter” By Remuna Beca
2nd Place Winner in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “A rare and intimate encounter with a dugong, captured while freediving off the coast of Egypt. With only an estimated 30 individuals remaining in the Red Sea, dugongs face immense threats from habitat loss, pollution, and unsustainable tourism. As a keystone species, they are vital to the health of seagrass meadows, which serve as carbon sinks and critical marine habitats, underscoring the urgent need for strengthened conservation efforts.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#80 “Not Ready To Fly” By Pamela Hymer
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “Perched in their leafy fortress, fledglings plot world domination – or at least how to get a second breakfast. With feathers that look like dandelions, they do not yet know flight, but have mastered presence.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#81 “Home Alone” By Hari Gopalakrishnen
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Description: “The red panda (Ailurus fulgens) is also known as the lesser panda. It is a small mammal native to the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China. It has dense reddish-brown fur with a black belly and legs, white-lined ears, a mostly white muzzle and a ringed tail.
Red Panda in Habitat – Singalila National Park – precariously standing on a four foot ledge on the side of a mountain which was like a single person pathway with camera gears and balancing ourselves without nudging or elbowing others on the ledge, I managed to get somewhat clean and clear picture of the Red Panda sitting on the edge of a branch of the tree and encompassing the habitat in which the red panda lives.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#82 “Holding The Memory Of Yoshi” By Joyce Reinertson
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#83 “Pelican In Pastel” By Alexandre Brisson
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “A Great White Pelican photographed in Walvis Bay, Namibia. The image highlights the bird’s soft pastel tones and fine feather detail under natural coastal light.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
#84 “Lapland Owl Landing” By Seppo Tuomaala
Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division
Description: “A great grey owl is landing to catch a shrew. The photo was taken in in late spring in Kuusamo, in northern Finland. There was a lot of snow left during the first days of May 2024.”
Image source: Chromatic Awards
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