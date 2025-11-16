168 Creative Dog Pun Names For The Goodest Bois And Gals

I think I speak for everybody when I say that finding good names for pets is so much easier than for people. Because you can name your pup Jumanji and everybody will find it cute, but if you give your newborn the same name, there will definitely be a few raised eyebrows.
If you like funny pet names, puns can be a great way for you to find the name for your new family member. Punny names work amazingly in general, and punny dog names can highlight a lot of special traits your doggo has. However, this method of naming can have its own pitfalls, so here are a couple of suggestions.
After you come up with a funny name you like, give it a couple of hours before the final decision. Absolutely try saying it out loud. What seems funny or original in your mind or on paper might sound really weird or bland when spoken.
Definitely stay away from inappropriate or dirty puns. First of all, show your dog some respect. Also, imagine yourself shouting that name in the street or a dog park full of people and most probably children. Not something you feel comfortable saying in this setting? Avoid that name altogether; there are plenty of funny dog names that don’t require using obscenities.
The rule of thumb here is that the best names for pets are the ones given with love, then your doggo will definitely like it. Check out our collection of dog pun names in the article below. What other creative pet names have you encountered? Share them with us in the comments.
#1
Dumbledog
#2
Ozzy Pawsborne
#3
Bark Obama
#4
Obi Wag Kenobi
#5
Luke Skybarker
#6
Sarah Jessica Barker
#7
Hairy Underwood
#8
Brad Sit
#9
Indiana Bones
#10
Pablo Escobark
#11
Prince of Barkness
#12
Bone, James Bone
#13
Hairy Pawter
#14
J.K. Growling
#15
William Shakespaw
#16
Winnie the Poodle
#17
Woofgang Amadeus Mozart
#18
Bark Wahlberg
#19
Chewbarka
#20
Droolius Caesar
#21
Muttley Crew
#22
Queen Elizabark
#23
Santa Paws
#24
Scarlet O’Hairy
#25
Sherlock Bones
#26
The Notorious D.O.G.
#27
Vera Fang
#28
Xena Waggly Princess
#29
Mutt Damon
#30
Godric Gryffindog
#31
Nine Inch Tails
#32
Jabba the Mutt
#33
Maria Sha-ruff-pova
#34
Mary Puppins
#35
Paw-casso
#36
Salvador Dogi
#37
Virginia Woof
#38
Benedict Cumberbark
#39
Woofie Goldberg
#40
50 Scent
#41
Paw Newman
#42
Will Sniff
#43
Mariah Hairy
#44
Drew Hairymore
#45
Coco Kennel
#46
Jennifur Aniston
#47
Barkyoncé
#48
Brad Pittbull
#49
Bark Twain
#50
Barkevious Dingo
#51
Beowoof
#52
Bilbo Fleabaggins
#53
Bilbo Waggins
#54
Bill Furry
#55
Chalupa Batman
#56
Darth Maul
#57
Doc McDoggins
#58
Dog Johnson
#59
Dogstoyevsky
#60
Franz Fur-dinand
#61
Fur-Dinand
#62
George Bernard Paw
#63
Hamburglar
#64
Howl Jackman
#65
Jack London
#66
Jake Gyllenpaw
#67
James Earl Bones
#68
Jennifer Pawrence
#69
Jim Barksons
#70
Johnny Rottenweiler
#71
Jon Bone Jovi
#72
Jude Paw
#73
Karl Barx
#74
Katy Pawry
#75
L.L. Drool J
#76
Ma Barker
#77
Pawtrick Stewart
#78
Piss Hardwick
#79
Princess Pee
#80
Ramen
#81
Rosa Barks
#82
Sir Arthur Canine Doyle
#83
Sophia Vergrrra
#84
Taylor Pawtner
#85
Tina Spay
#86
Weeny Cooper
#87
Winston Furchill
#88
Arfer Fonzarelli
#89
Arf Vader
#90
Helga Hufflepup
#91
Lick Jagger
#92
Salazar Snifferin
#93
Alanis Morissetter
#94
Christina Waguilera
#95
Bark E. Bark
#96
Wilma Flintsbone
#97
Simon LeBone
#98
Spaniel Craig
#99
Celine Pee-on
#100
Britney Ears
#101
Paw-ris Hilton
#102
Mutt-hammad Ali
#103
Zac Efuron
#104
A-fleas Ansari
#105
Anderson Pooper
#106
Andy War-Howl
#107
Bark Griswold
#108
Billie Howliday
#109
Bob Scratchit
#110
Boba Fetch
#111
C3 Pee-O
#112
Chuck Norris
#113
Deputy Dawg
#114
Diggie Smalls
#115
Diggy Azalea
#116
Fleasy E
#117
Fuzz Alrdrin
#118
Fuzzbucket
#119
Groucho Barks
#120
Heck-tor Salamanca
#121
Heel Armstrong
#122
Jimmy Chew
#123
Julio Diglesias
#124
Kareem Abdul Ja-Bark
#125
Lady Lump
#126
McGruff the Crime Dog
#127
Mr. McGiblet
#128
Mulligan
#129
Nerf Herder
#130
Orko
#131
Orville Redenbarker
#132
Ron Fleasly
#133
Ruth Bader Ginsbark
#134
Salacious B. Crumb
#135
Sasha Fierce
#136
Sin’ad O’Collar
#137
Sir Francis Bacon
#138
Snarls Barkley
#139
Turtle O’Power
#140
Ubu
#141
Underdog
#142
Whoopi
#143
Woofgang Puck
#144
Andy Warhowl
#145
Fuzz Aldrin
#146
Kanye Westie
#147
Arf Maul
#148
Arftoo-D2
#149
Rowena Ravenpaw
#150
Furcules
#151
Howly Mandel
#152
Ryan Fleacrest
#153
Woof Bader Ginsburg
#154
Woof Blitzer
#155
Bone Pugs-N-Harmony
#156
Olivia Chewton John
#157
Kevin Pawstner
#158
Lisa Vanderpup
#159
Haymitch Aberwaggy
#160
Suzanne Sugarbarker
#161
Billy Grrr-ystal
#162
Snarls Widmore
#163
Gabby Puglas
#164
Corgi Cox
#165
Digmund Freud
#166
Albus Puppledore
#167
Madogga
#168
Queen Latifur
