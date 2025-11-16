168 Creative Dog Pun Names For The Goodest Bois And Gals

I think I speak for everybody when I say that finding good names for pets is so much easier than for people. Because you can name your pup Jumanji and everybody will find it cute, but if you give your newborn the same name, there will definitely be a few raised eyebrows. 

If you like funny pet names, puns can be a great way for you to find the name for your new family member. Punny names work amazingly in general, and punny dog names can highlight a lot of special traits your doggo has. However, this method of naming can have its own pitfalls, so here are a couple of suggestions. 

After you come up with a funny name you like, give it a couple of hours before the final decision. Absolutely try saying it out loud. What seems funny or original in your mind or on paper might sound really weird or bland when spoken. 

Definitely stay away from inappropriate or dirty puns. First of all, show your dog some respect. Also, imagine yourself shouting that name in the street or a dog park full of people and most probably children. Not something you feel comfortable saying in this setting? Avoid that name altogether; there are plenty of funny dog names that don’t require using obscenities.  

The rule of thumb here is that the best names for pets are the ones given with love, then your doggo will definitely like it. Check out our collection of dog pun names in the article below. What other creative pet names have you encountered? Share them with us in the comments.

#1

Dumbledog

#2

Ozzy Pawsborne

#3

Bark Obama

#4

Obi Wag Kenobi

#5

Luke Skybarker

#6

Sarah Jessica Barker

#7

Hairy Underwood

#8

Brad Sit

#9

Indiana Bones

#10

Pablo Escobark

#11

Prince of Barkness

#12

Bone, James Bone

#13

Hairy Pawter

#14

J.K. Growling

#15

William Shakespaw

#16

Winnie the Poodle

#17

Woofgang Amadeus Mozart

#18

Bark Wahlberg

#19

Chewbarka

#20

Droolius Caesar

#21

Muttley Crew

#22

Queen Elizabark

#23

Santa Paws

#24

Scarlet O’Hairy

#25

Sherlock Bones

#26

The Notorious D.O.G.

#27

Vera Fang

#28

Xena Waggly Princess

#29

Mutt Damon

#30

Godric Gryffindog

#31

Nine Inch Tails

#32

Jabba the Mutt

#33

Maria Sha-ruff-pova

#34

Mary Puppins

#35

Paw-casso

#36

Salvador Dogi

#37

Virginia Woof

#38

Benedict Cumberbark

#39

Woofie Goldberg

#40

50 Scent

#41

Paw Newman

#42

Will Sniff

#43

Mariah Hairy

#44

Drew Hairymore

#45

Coco Kennel

#46

Jennifur Aniston

#47

Barkyoncé

#48

Brad Pittbull

#49

Bark Twain

#50

Barkevious Dingo

#51

Beowoof

#52

Bilbo Fleabaggins

#53

Bilbo Waggins

#54

Bill Furry

#55

Chalupa Batman

#56

Darth Maul

#57

Doc McDoggins

#58

Dog Johnson

#59

Dogstoyevsky

#60

Franz Fur-dinand

#61

Fur-Dinand

#62

George Bernard Paw

#63

Hamburglar

#64

Howl Jackman

#65

Jack London

#66

Jake Gyllenpaw

#67

James Earl Bones

#68

Jennifer Pawrence

#69

Jim Barksons

#70

Johnny Rottenweiler

#71

Jon Bone Jovi

#72

Jude Paw

#73

Karl Barx

#74

Katy Pawry

#75

L.L. Drool J

#76

Ma Barker

#77

Pawtrick Stewart

#78

Piss Hardwick

#79

Princess Pee

#80

Ramen

#81

Rosa Barks

#82

Sir Arthur Canine Doyle

#83

Sophia Vergrrra

#84

Taylor Pawtner

#85

Tina Spay

#86

Weeny Cooper

#87

Winston Furchill

#88

Arfer Fonzarelli

#89

Arf Vader

#90

Helga Hufflepup

#91

Lick Jagger

#92

Salazar Snifferin

#93

Alanis Morissetter

#94

Christina Waguilera

#95

Bark E. Bark

#96

Wilma Flintsbone

#97

Simon LeBone

#98

Spaniel Craig

#99

Celine Pee-on

#100

Britney Ears

#101

Paw-ris Hilton

#102

Mutt-hammad Ali

#103

Zac Efuron

#104

A-fleas Ansari

#105

Anderson Pooper

#106

Andy War-Howl

#107

Bark Griswold

#108

Billie Howliday

#109

Bob Scratchit

#110

Boba Fetch

#111

C3 Pee-O

#112

Chuck Norris

#113

Deputy Dawg

#114

Diggie Smalls

#115

Diggy Azalea

#116

Fleasy E

#117

Fuzz Alrdrin

#118

Fuzzbucket

#119

Groucho Barks

#120

Heck-tor Salamanca

#121

Heel Armstrong

#122

Jimmy Chew

#123

Julio Diglesias

#124

Kareem Abdul Ja-Bark

#125

Lady Lump

#126

McGruff the Crime Dog

#127

Mr. McGiblet

#128

Mulligan

#129

Nerf Herder

#130

Orko

#131

Orville Redenbarker

#132

Ron Fleasly

#133

Ruth Bader Ginsbark

#134

Salacious B. Crumb

#135

Sasha Fierce

#136

Sin’ad O’Collar

#137

Sir Francis Bacon

#138

Snarls Barkley

#139

Turtle O’Power

#140

Ubu

#141

Underdog

#142

Whoopi

#143

Woofgang Puck

#144

Andy Warhowl

#145

Fuzz Aldrin

#146

Kanye Westie

#147

Arf Maul

#148

Arftoo-D2

#149

Rowena Ravenpaw

#150

Furcules

#151

Howly Mandel

#152

Ryan Fleacrest

#153

Woof Bader Ginsburg

#154

Woof Blitzer

#155

Bone Pugs-N-Harmony

#156

Olivia Chewton John

#157

Kevin Pawstner

#158

Lisa Vanderpup

#159

Haymitch Aberwaggy

#160

Suzanne Sugarbarker

#161

Billy Grrr-ystal

#162

Snarls Widmore

#163

Gabby Puglas

#164

Corgi Cox

#165

Digmund Freud

#166

Albus Puppledore

#167

Madogga

#168

Queen Latifur

