Hey Pandas, What Is That One Childhood Movie You Used To Watch Over And Over Again? (Closed)

by

Did y’all have that one movie/TV episode that you would watch constantly as a kid?

#1

lost boys

#2

How to train your dragon. I was obsessed with it as a little kid. I also rewatched adventure time like four times

#3

The Dark Crystal and Secret of NIMH

#4

Oh i loved hocus pocus and corpse bride

#5

The cat from outer space

#6

I used to watch Wall E a lot as a kid. I also used to watch this kids show “Sofia the First” and it was my favourite. I also used to watch a few other shows like “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse”, “Little Einsteins” and “Doc Mcstuffins”. They were my favourite shows and they made my childhood

#7

Literally anything related to Thomas the Tank Engine

#8

My mom can confirm that watched Cars a LOT. I have watched it hundreds of times, and that isn’t an exaggeration. I still love that movie

#9

The Brave Little Toaster. Those who know… know.

#10

I’m still a kid lmao, but probably Venom or Princess Bride. For shows, anything National Geographic :)

#11

Bugsy Malone was always good for a watch, still stands up today.

#12

George of the Jungle and the Mummy series.

#13

In the 1970’s, ABC Sunday Night Movies frequently reran James Bond and Pink Panther movies, which my dad and i never missed.

#14

Shrek the Musical. Watched it almost daily.

Turns out I have autism lol

#15

No, but once me and my brother and cousins watched The Incredibles like 4 times in one weekend.

#16

Much to the chagrin of my family (as they all hate this movie with a burning passion to this day) it was E. T. The Extra Terrestrial.

#17

I would say Mulan or Pocahontas.

#18

I have quite a few.
‘the mummy’
‘Jurassic Park’
‘Beauty and the Beast’
‘Lilo and Stitch
‘The Labyrinth’

#19

Oh easily Robin hood, the animated 1973 version. I could quote that movie word for word

#20

Princess Bride. (As you wish)
Dirty Dancing.( Nobody puts Baby in the corner)

#21

I’d say I have more memories of things I’d always watch during my teen years, but I’d always watch a lot of Mobile Suit Gundam (different series), Inuyasha, and Death Note.

As a kid, I’d say mostly whatever anime was big in late 90’s and early 2000’s. So, things like Pokemon, Digimon, and Yu-Gi-Oh. I’d also watch the prequel trilogy of Star Wars a lot as a kid, and the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies.

#22

i used to watch every twilight movie, over and over again.

#23

Home Alone 1and 2 and Baby’s Day Out. Also What A girl Wants.

#24

Mary Poppins. My Mom took me when I was 4, we went back several more times to see it again. Not sure if it was me or her that enjoyed it more.

#25

Валл-И. i would die for that movie, ten times over. i think it was originally released in english? pixar film

#26

I loved (and still do) A Monster In Paris, Ratatouille, Wall-E, Little Door Gods, and The Incredibles

#27

The Princess and the Popstar. It was one of the only DVDs my family had, so I watched it. A lot.

#28

The wizard of Oz.
Now collect memorabilia and have TWofO tattoos

#29

As a small child, I was OBSESSED with the movie series ‘Alpha and Omega’. I have no idea why lol

#30

As is typical of someone born in 1971, The Empire Strikes Back. I saw it four times in the theater, which took some effort as my mother was loathe to give me money for a movie I’d already seen, but once it finally showed up on cable years later and I was able to make a VHS copy of it, I must have watched it a hundred times.

We didn’t have to walk uphill in the snow both ways in bare feet when I was a kid, but waiting several years for a movie to come out on cable or television was probably just as bad.

#31

The Lion King. No one watched it more than me and I mean no one.

#32

My husband’s favorite was The Ghost and Mr. Chicken with Don Knotts (atta boy Luther!) The one we’ll watch together is Sweet Home Alabama – comedy romance

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
57 Celebrities Before And After Photoshop Who Set Unrealistic Beauty Standards
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Amazing 3D Art Folded From Book Pages
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
30 People Share How They Realized Their Partner Is ‘The One’ And How They Got Rid Of Second Thoughts
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Someone Asks “What Is Your ‘Never Again’ Brand, Item, Store, Or Restaurant?” And 45 People Don’t Hold Back
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Thing You Have Seen Your Pet Do? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 08-November-2025
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.