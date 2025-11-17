Hey Pandas, What Is That One Childhood Movie You Used To Watch Over And Over Again? (Closed)

Did y’all have that one movie/TV episode that you would watch constantly as a kid?
#1
lost boys
#2
How to train your dragon. I was obsessed with it as a little kid. I also rewatched adventure time like four times
#3
The Dark Crystal and Secret of NIMH
#4
Oh i loved hocus pocus and corpse bride
#5
The cat from outer space
#6
I used to watch Wall E a lot as a kid. I also used to watch this kids show “Sofia the First” and it was my favourite. I also used to watch a few other shows like “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse”, “Little Einsteins” and “Doc Mcstuffins”. They were my favourite shows and they made my childhood
#7
Literally anything related to Thomas the Tank Engine
#8
My mom can confirm that watched Cars a LOT. I have watched it hundreds of times, and that isn’t an exaggeration. I still love that movie
#9
The Brave Little Toaster. Those who know… know.
#10
I’m still a kid lmao, but probably Venom or Princess Bride. For shows, anything National Geographic :)
#11
Bugsy Malone was always good for a watch, still stands up today.
#12
George of the Jungle and the Mummy series.
#13
In the 1970’s, ABC Sunday Night Movies frequently reran James Bond and Pink Panther movies, which my dad and i never missed.
#14
Shrek the Musical. Watched it almost daily.
Turns out I have autism lol
#15
No, but once me and my brother and cousins watched The Incredibles like 4 times in one weekend.
#16
Much to the chagrin of my family (as they all hate this movie with a burning passion to this day) it was E. T. The Extra Terrestrial.
#17
I would say Mulan or Pocahontas.
#18
I have quite a few.
‘the mummy’
‘Jurassic Park’
‘Beauty and the Beast’
‘Lilo and Stitch
‘The Labyrinth’
#19
Oh easily Robin hood, the animated 1973 version. I could quote that movie word for word
#20
Princess Bride. (As you wish)
Dirty Dancing.( Nobody puts Baby in the corner)
#21
I’d say I have more memories of things I’d always watch during my teen years, but I’d always watch a lot of Mobile Suit Gundam (different series), Inuyasha, and Death Note.
As a kid, I’d say mostly whatever anime was big in late 90’s and early 2000’s. So, things like Pokemon, Digimon, and Yu-Gi-Oh. I’d also watch the prequel trilogy of Star Wars a lot as a kid, and the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies.
#22
i used to watch every twilight movie, over and over again.
#23
Home Alone 1and 2 and Baby’s Day Out. Also What A girl Wants.
#24
Mary Poppins. My Mom took me when I was 4, we went back several more times to see it again. Not sure if it was me or her that enjoyed it more.
#25
Валл-И. i would die for that movie, ten times over. i think it was originally released in english? pixar film
#26
I loved (and still do) A Monster In Paris, Ratatouille, Wall-E, Little Door Gods, and The Incredibles
#27
The Princess and the Popstar. It was one of the only DVDs my family had, so I watched it. A lot.
#28
The wizard of Oz.
Now collect memorabilia and have TWofO tattoos
#29
As a small child, I was OBSESSED with the movie series ‘Alpha and Omega’. I have no idea why lol
#30
As is typical of someone born in 1971, The Empire Strikes Back. I saw it four times in the theater, which took some effort as my mother was loathe to give me money for a movie I’d already seen, but once it finally showed up on cable years later and I was able to make a VHS copy of it, I must have watched it a hundred times.
We didn’t have to walk uphill in the snow both ways in bare feet when I was a kid, but waiting several years for a movie to come out on cable or television was probably just as bad.
#31
The Lion King. No one watched it more than me and I mean no one.
#32
My husband’s favorite was The Ghost and Mr. Chicken with Don Knotts (atta boy Luther!) The one we’ll watch together is Sweet Home Alabama – comedy romance
