80 WikiHow Illustrations So Funny They Look Like They Were Made For A Meme Page

If you’ve been on the internet for a while, you might know about the glorious subreddit r/disneyvacation. That’s where people take random WikiHow illustrations, strip away the original context, and give them hilarious new captions. The results are wonderfully ridiculous, which is probably why the community has become such a gem.
But you might not know about its alter ego, r/notdisneyvacation. This one shares WikiHow images with their real captions and tutorials exactly as they appear. The only problem is that some of them are so wild and out of pocket, it’s genuinely hard to believe nobody made them up. We’ve rounded up some of the funniest ones below. Scroll down and enjoy.
#1 How To Become A Physics Teacher
Image source: The-Bigger-Fish
#2 How To Play Pinball Like A Pro
Image source: alice_right_foot-esq
#3 How To Accept Your Crush Doesn’t Like You
Image source: [deleted]
WikiHow is a how-to website that teaches people how to do practically anything. And we really do mean anything.
You’ll find genuinely useful guides on things like fixing a drain right next to tutorials on how to clap, how to laugh, or even how to stomp on a Capri Sun. Whatever strange question pops into your head, there’s a good chance WikiHow has an article for it somewhere.
#4 How To Laugh
Image source: TrickyBeing
#5 How To Be Wittier
Image source: gin_and_toxic
#6 How To Stomp A Capri Sun
Image source: DeathMetalRacoon
WikiHow was created by entrepreneur Jack Herrick in 2005, who had previously worked on another how-to website called eHow. While running it, he became interested in Wikipedia and wondered whether the same collaborative model could work for practical advice.
As he later explained, his idea was basically to do for how-to guides what Wikipedia had done for encyclopedias.
#7 How To React When Your Girlfriend Tells You She’s Pregnant
Image source: TrickyBeing
#8 How To Answer Hard Questions On A Test
Image source: witb0t
#9 How To Start A Religion
Image source: ArenaAmashide
Herrick launched WikiHow on January 15, which happened to be Wikipedia’s fourth birthday. He used some of Wikipedia’s open-source software to build it and allowed users to write and edit guides themselves.
At first, very few people noticed. Herrick told WIRED that only around 2,000 people visited during the first month, and he would personally message people who made edits to encourage them to keep contributing.
#10 How To Be Manly
Image source: EmberordofFire
#11 How To Marry Someone In Prison
Image source: gin_and_toxic
#12 How To Contact George W. Bush
Image source: witb0t
#13 How To Find Out If Your Husband Is Cheating
Image source: ScarletForge
Slowly, though, the website started growing. By 2009, WikiHow was receiving more than 20 million visitors each month. That number reached 100 million by 2016.
One big part of its appeal was simply how much information people could find there. Instead of sticking to a few popular subjects, contributors could create a guide for almost any question someone might have.
#14 How To Clap Your Hands
Image source: mrbme
#15 How To React When Your Spouse Is Wearing Diapers
Image source: mattreyu
#16 How To Get Over Your Fear Of Slenderman
Image source: witb0t
That meant WikiHow could get very specific. Alongside guides for everyday tasks, you could find instructions for problems that only a tiny number of people might ever face.
Herrick told WIRED that the goal was to give people a “practical education.” He pointed out that most people will probably never need to know how to control a frightened camel, but someone somewhere genuinely might.
#17 How To Make Anime Movies
Image source: alice_right_foot-esq
#18 How To Eat A Bowl Of Cereal
Image source: [deleted]
#19 How To Have A Good Job Interview
Image source: Drawcian
The way articles were created also changed as the website became bigger. Volunteers could still write and edit pages, while paid editors and experts became involved too.
WikiHow began having professionals check articles about subjects such as medicine and finance, where getting the information right can be especially important.
#20 How To Get Rid Of Demons
Image source: [deleted]
#21 How To Cope With News Of A Plane Crash
Image source: Murba
#22 How To Diagnose Illness In An Emu
Image source: kiki____
The pictures came later. WikiHow originally used Creative Commons images from places like Flickr and Wikimedia.
According to WIRED, CEO Elizabeth Douglas explained that those pictures were often too generic to properly show someone what to do. The company eventually started hiring photographers to create images specifically for its tutorials.
#23 How To Use A Fork
Image source: stupidcrapface
#24 How To Remove A Tattoo
Image source: verysuspiciousduck
#25 How To Survive
Image source: alice_right_foot-esq
Then, in 2011, WikiHow began using illustrators as well. That made it easier to show things that would be awkward or downright impossible to photograph.
It’s one thing to snap a photo of someone fixing a sink. But if you want to show how to handle an uncomfortable conversation with your partner, things get a little trickier. A drawing can capture that kind of moment much more easily.
#26 How To Get Over A Guy Who Doesn’t Like You
Image source: zeromig
#27 How To Start A Revolution
Image source: Rascally_Raccoon
#28 How To Improve Critical Thinking Skills
Image source: alice_right_foot-esq
All of that helped WikiHow grow from a tiny side project into a huge library. The basic idea has stayed pretty simple throughout its history: if someone wants to learn how to do something, there should be a guide that can help them.
And with topics ranging from completely ordinary everyday tasks to questions most of us would never think to ask, it’s easy to see how the website ended up covering such an enormous corner of the internet.
#29 How To Win A Girl Back
Image source: photolove8
#30 How To Annoy Your Neighbor
Image source: Demenze
#31 How To Compliment Your Date
Image source: photolove8
#32 How To Get A Girlfriend When You’re Autistic
Image source: CleliaStancu
#33 How To Win An Argument Online
Image source: RandomGuy87654
#34 How To Join A Conversation
Image source: VXEQ92
#35 How To Accept The Fact Your Partner Is Not Intelligent
Image source: [deleted]
#36 How To Dress For Jury Duty
Image source: Orca4444
#37 How To Host A Dog Wedding
Image source: collecteclectic
#38 How To Impress A French Girl
Image source: alice_right_foot-esq
#39 How To Turn Down Advice From A Relative Who Is A Therapist
Image source: collecteclectic
#40 How To Grow Up And Get A Life
Image source: alice_right_foot-esq
#41 How To Compliment Someone You Hate
Image source: horrible-est
#42 How To Ask Rich People For Money
Image source: mdnash
#43 How To Plan Your Life
Image source: alice_right_foot-esq
#44 How To Become Popular If You Are A Weird Girl
Image source: witb0t
#45 How To Care For An Obese Relative
Image source: alice_right_foot-esq
#46 How To Stop Being A Loser
Image source: mattreyu
#47 How To Spoil A Chihuahua
Image source: zeromig
#48 How To Be Normal
Image source: Cer0reZ
#49 How To Communicate With Body Language
Image source: alice_right_foot-esq
#50 How To Live Life With No Regrets
Image source: alice_right_foot-esq
#51 How To Care For Ghost Crabs
Image source: mattreyu
#52 How To Get Over A Bad Situation
Image source: alice_right_foot-esq
#53 How To Learn The Philosophy Of A Genius
Image source: witb0t
#54 How To Know When A Man Is Attracted To You
Image source: gin_and_toxic
#55 How To Grow Facial Hair
Image source: olsmobile
#56 How To Become A Teacher In Florida
Image source: Yus_Gaming
#57 How To Enjoy Calculus
Image source: witb0t
#58 How To Tell A Parent You Hate Them
Image source: Murba
#59 How To Stop Drooling In Your Sleep
Image source: ski-daddle
#60 How To Pretend You Understand Football
Image source: alice_right_foot-esq
#61 How To Bond With Your Hedgehog
Image source: boihedead
#62 How To Spot Undercover Cops
Image source: witb0t
#63 How To Tell If You Are Depressed
Image source: collecteclectic
#64 How To Make An Annoying Roommate Move Out
Image source: mr_kord
#65 How To Reduce Forehead Wrinkles With Face Yoga
Image source: -tealeaves-
#66 How To Help A Child Overcome A Fear Of Monsters
Image source: zeromig
#67 How To Walk With God
Image source: zeromig
#68 How To Get Started Beekeeping
Image source: witb0t
#69 How To Be A Chick Magnet
Image source: witb0t
#70 How To Fake A Convincing American Accent
Image source: zeromig
#71 How To Look Like A Vampire
Image source: BirthdayBoyStabMan
#72 How To Fake Pregnancy
Image source: collecteclectic
#73 How To Fake A Thick Russian Accent
Image source: ViviCatz
#74 How To Spot Someone Who Is Faking An Illness To Get Out Of School
Image source: alice_right_foot-esq
#75 How To Use The Ouija Board Safely
Image source: mattreyu
#76 How To Tell If You Are Low In Magnesium
Image source: bad_taste
#77 How To Deal With Religious People If You Are An Atheist
Image source: Bostonterrierpug
#78 How To Survive Middle School
Image source: IAmAMusician272
#79 How To Turn A Girl Friend Into A Girlfriend
Image source: Hezari
#80 How To Get A Ph.d. In Physics
Image source: IAmIIceCream
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