Then And Now: Couple Recreates 12 Wedding Photos After 50 Years Of Being Married

by

Marriage is a big step in a person’s life. To choose the right person that will be by your side, that you will have children with, and spend your old days together sometimes might seem impossible, especially when we hear so many divorce stories. However, let’s allow ourselves to hope that our fairytale-like dreams will come true and we will find our soulmates.

It’s definitely not impossible and if you need proof of eternal love, here it is. Meet Carolyn and Kelly Gay who recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. That’s half of a century! And this cute couple did it in the most adorable way possible. Look at these beautiful photos they recreated from their wedding day!

More info: Facebook

Then And Now: Couple Recreates 12 Wedding Photos After 50 Years Of Being Married

#1

Then And Now: Couple Recreates 12 Wedding Photos After 50 Years Of Being Married

Image source: Two Hoyles Photography

#2

Then And Now: Couple Recreates 12 Wedding Photos After 50 Years Of Being Married

Image source: Two Hoyles Photography

#3

Then And Now: Couple Recreates 12 Wedding Photos After 50 Years Of Being Married

Image source: Two Hoyles Photography

#4

Then And Now: Couple Recreates 12 Wedding Photos After 50 Years Of Being Married

Image source: Two Hoyles Photography

#5

Then And Now: Couple Recreates 12 Wedding Photos After 50 Years Of Being Married

Image source: Two Hoyles Photography

#6

Then And Now: Couple Recreates 12 Wedding Photos After 50 Years Of Being Married

Image source: Two Hoyles Photography

#7

Then And Now: Couple Recreates 12 Wedding Photos After 50 Years Of Being Married

Image source: Two Hoyles Photography

#8

Then And Now: Couple Recreates 12 Wedding Photos After 50 Years Of Being Married

Image source: Two Hoyles Photography

#9

Then And Now: Couple Recreates 12 Wedding Photos After 50 Years Of Being Married

Image source: Two Hoyles Photography

#10

Then And Now: Couple Recreates 12 Wedding Photos After 50 Years Of Being Married

Image source: Two Hoyles Photography

#11

Then And Now: Couple Recreates 12 Wedding Photos After 50 Years Of Being Married

Image source: Two Hoyles Photography

#12

Then And Now: Couple Recreates 12 Wedding Photos After 50 Years Of Being Married

Image source: Two Hoyles Photography

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Blue Lives Matter: Images Of Officers And Their Family Members
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Famous TV Duos That Couldn’t Stand Each Other in Real Life
3 min read
Jun, 18, 2020
I Took These 29 Photos With Household Items Using Simple Hacks, And I Show You How I Do It
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
30 Memes That Summarize What Living In A Small Town Is Like
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Robert Irwin Struggles To Hold Back Tears While Discussing The Impact Of The Australian Bushfires
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.