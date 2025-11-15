Then And Now: Couple Recreates 12 Wedding Photos After 50 Years Of Being Married

Marriage is a big step in a person’s life. To choose the right person that will be by your side, that you will have children with, and spend your old days together sometimes might seem impossible, especially when we hear so many divorce stories. However, let’s allow ourselves to hope that our fairytale-like dreams will come true and we will find our soulmates.
It’s definitely not impossible and if you need proof of eternal love, here it is. Meet Carolyn and Kelly Gay who recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. That’s half of a century! And this cute couple did it in the most adorable way possible. Look at these beautiful photos they recreated from their wedding day!
More info: Facebook
#1
Image source: Two Hoyles Photography
#2
Image source: Two Hoyles Photography
#3
Image source: Two Hoyles Photography
#4
Image source: Two Hoyles Photography
#5
Image source: Two Hoyles Photography
#6
Image source: Two Hoyles Photography
#7
Image source: Two Hoyles Photography
#8
Image source: Two Hoyles Photography
#9
Image source: Two Hoyles Photography
#10
Image source: Two Hoyles Photography
#11
Image source: Two Hoyles Photography
#12
Image source: Two Hoyles Photography
Follow Us