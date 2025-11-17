Hey Pandas, What Do You Think Your Greatest Acheivement In Your Teen Years Has Been So Far (Or Already)?

I’m new on the site and I wanted to try this out. As a teen, I just want to know what you guys think mattered to you the most at this age. Myabe I’ll try some of it out!
#1
Well when I was a teen, I got picked to be the face of the company I worked for, for a news article. That was a different time and I WAS quite the looker I guess :p. How times change lol, I still get my wife swooning over my past photos lmao :,)…
#2
9th ranked best female singer (high school) in the State.
#3
Still a teen, and it’s not that much, but I got a 100 on my math test! Also, I’ve had one band playing test without a panic attack, and I have another one soon that I feel good about.
#4
Got into a top youth orchestra :D
#5
Well, here is mine. I haven’t been a teen for long so maybe my answer will change later.
I used to have a HUGE fear of public speaking and my parents constantly argued with me about it. They even forced me to go to a debate club in middle school.
Well, I went to a new school, a new country, and new friends and I found out that I seriously love speaking. I just needed a fresh start I guess.
I finished my 4th model united nations debate last week so right now, that’s what matters to the most.
#6
Not yet an adult but my biggest achievement was winning first place in an inter school debate. My school had a horrible reputation with such competitions so I was very proud that I was one of the many students who got first and second places from my school in most of the competitions
#7
Im not dead so thats cool
#8
my history teacher used my work as an example of what you should do to succeed. usually history is my worst subject so that was really exciting
#9
definitely being the last freshman left that’s still in the running for all state choir (currently happening)
#10
Won first at a skate competition in my city. I was competing against high schoolers and had several mental breakdowns but I did it!
#11
Emancipated myself at age 15 in two states, Kansas and Missouri
#12
Either buying and building the LEGO Tantive IV
Or My ideology, if I ever find a good site for people to review it on
Or maybe the goat that started eating at camp after I started feeding it grass, and got it a bit stronger.
Probably not the last one because I couldn’t bring it to full strength before the month ended
#13
Getting into my dream college, Purdue University’s Mechanical Engineering program
