122 Egg Puns That Are Truly Egg-cellent

What does a meditating egg say? Ohmmmmmmmlet.
How many French eggs do you need? One egg is un oeuf.
The eggs decided to leave Europe, so we need to prepare for Breggsit.
Why did the egg fail its driving test? He liked to egg-celerate too much!
What did the egg say to his girlfriend? “You are the hottest chick I’ve ever seen and that’s no eggs-aggeration!”
Who wrote the book “Great Egg-spectations”? Charles Chickens.
Why can’t an egg speak publicly? He cracks under pressure.
Why should you always eat eggs benedict at home on Christmas? Because there’s no place like home for the hollandaise.
What did Snow White name her hen? Egg White!
Where is the best place to learn about eggs? The hen-cyclopedia!
What did the two eggs say after brunch? “Let’s hatch a plan for the rest of the day!”
The police have spent hours questioning the egg. I think it’s about to crack.
What sport do eggs excel at? Eggs-treme sports.
What do you call an artificial egg? A bootlegg.
Who tells the best eggs puns? The comedy-hens!
How did the chicken feel after a long day on the farm? Eggs-hausted!
What’s an egg’s favorite motivational phrase? “Stay on the sunny side up!”
Why did the rooster ask the hen out on a date? He was feeling plucky!
Why did the new egg feel so good? Because he just got laid!
What did the egg say after it was ghosted? Why are you egg-noring me?
What did the egg say to the frying pan? Let’s get fried!
What do you get when you cross a chicken with a Martian? An eggs-traterrestrial.
I served Elton John a boiled egg the other day. I asked him how it was, and he said: “It’s a little bit runny”.
Why do people love having hard-boiled eggs for breakfast? They’re so hard to beat!
Why did the egg regret being in an omelet? It wasn’t all it was cracked up to be!
How do eggs get around? On a s-egg-way.
What do you call a self-obsessed egg? An eggomaniac.
Where do eggs go on holiday? New Yolk.
What’s an egg’s favorite tree? A y-oak tree.
Why was the chicken up all night? Restless Egg Syndrome.
Where do eggs keep their money? In their bank eggounts!
Where do you find the best eggs in England? Yolkshire.
What do you call an egg that is neither good nor bad? Mediyolkre.
What do you call a hen who counts her eggs? A mathemachicken.
What do you get if you cross a chicken with an alarm? An alarm cluck.
An egg got late to work. He says to his boss: “Sorry omelette.”
I’ve ordered a chicken and an egg online. I’ll let you know…
Police were questioning an egg. He couldn’t say anything, he was scrambling for words.
Whenever you mix a cookbook with a computer manual you will wind up with an egg-shell spreadsheet.
My brain is scrambled after reading this. Why don’t you lay off the yokes for a bit, you egg head.
She’s now his eggs-girlfriend.
Where do Eskimos keep their eggs? Inside an egg-loo!
Why was the egg late for school? He didn’t study for the eggs-am.
How did the hen get to work so fast? She used the eggs-press lane!
What did the hen say to her chick? “Don’t you egg-nore me!”
What does Mr. Egg say every morning to Mrs. Egg? “Have an eggs-tra special day!”
What did the egg do when it saw the frying pan? It scrambled!
Why did the egg hide behind its mom? He was a little chicken!
When is the best time to eat eggs? At the crack of dawn!
What happened to the chicken at school? He was eggs-pelled!
What did the chef say after an incredible breakfast? “That was egg-ceptional!”
Why were the eggs running so fast? They were afraid of being beaten!
How do you make an eggroll? Just give it a little push!
What’s an egg’s favorite sport? Running!
What did the omelet say after the breakfast sandwich stole her idea? “That’s eggs-actly what I just said!”
How did the breakfast burrito find out she was sick? She had an eggs-amination!
What did you think of these egg puns? They were seriously egg-cellent!
What do you call a smart omelet? An egg head!
What did the egg say after someone bumped into her? Egg-scuse me!
What’s the worst crime as far as an egg is concerned? Poaching!
How do you know if a chef is mean? He beats all the eggs.
Why did the egg go to school? To get egg-ucated.
My dears, what shell we do? What type of egg refuses to come out of his shell? An egg-arophobic.
The party last night was a shell of a time.
Why do hens lay eggs? Because if they dropped them, they’d break.
Why does the Easter Bunny paint eggs? Because it’s too hard to wallpaper them!
You seem like a good egg. Want to beat it out of here and scramble to someplace more private?
How did the egg get up the hill? It scrambled up.
What kind of eggs does a confused chicken lay? Scrambled eggs.
The lethargic hen ended up laying the egg on an ax since she was expecting of hatcheting early.
What did the egg do at the funeral? He eggs-pressed grief.
What happened to the egg that won the lottery? It went from reggs to riches.
What did the Egg say to the Ant that was very good as its job? You’re Egg-Shell-Ant.
I say this anytime someone says, “That cracks me up!” “Good thing you’re not an egg!”
Why should you be extra careful handling duck eggs? They’re prone to quacking.
Two eggs went hatch-hiking around the world.
What is the most famous talent show for eggs? The Eggs Factor!
What do you do to a murderous egg? You egg-secute it!
What happens when chickens lay eggs at the top of a hill? Egg rolls!
What do you call a scared egg? Terri-fried!
What’s an egg’s favorite type of coffee? An eggspresso!
What do you call a mischievous egg? A practical yolker!
What do you call an egg who likes to go on safari? An eggs-plorer!
What did the doctor tell the chicken with high cholesterol? “Try to lay off eggs for a while!”
Why did the man steal his eggs? He liked them poached!
How does a hen leave her coop? Through the eggs-it!
What did the officer say to the egg after he pulled it over for speeding? Omelettin’ it slide this time.
What do you call someone who eats too many eggs? An egg-oholic.
The guy that consumed lots of eggs was called egg-holic.
I’ve decided to put my eggs all in one basket. I’m just tired of looking silly walking around the supermarket.
Why did the hen lay eggs on the mountain slope? Because the farmer wanted egg rolls.
What do you call an egg murderer? An eggs-terminator.
I’m completely ova all these egg jokes.
This is uneggceptable.
Why did the egg cross the road? To get to the Shell station!
Why did the celebrity egg start losing her friends? They called her a shell-out.
Why should you be careful what you say around egg whites? They can’t take a yolk!
What did the egg say after acing its test? “Omelet smarter than I look!”
Why wouldn’t the farmer let the hen in his house? She kept laying deviled eggs!
How do chickens stay fit? They eggs-ercise!
What’s an egg’s least favorite day of the week? Fry-day!
What did the egg say about escaping the chef? “I might whisk it and run!”
How did the omelet find out she was ill? She had a medical eggs-am!
Did you hear about the hen who laid her egg on an ax? She wanted to hatchet.
What did the angry egg parent say to her child? You’re such a rotten egg!
How would you describe a baby egg on Christmas morning? Absolutely egg-static!
What’s a hen’s favorite shipping company? Federal Egg-spress.
You’re poaching my best yolks.
An egg walked into a bar and cracked a joke. He left behind a real mess.
You must be an Easter egg because your body is crackin’.
I never count my chickens before they’re hatched. Because they’re eggs.
Not decorating any eggs today? Yolk’s on you.
Why did the egg lose its way around town? Because it was mislaid.
Why did the egg visit the haunted house? Because he wanted to get terri-fried!
What superpower did the egg wish it had? Eggs ray vision.
Why was the chicken happy after seeing its medical test report? Because all the results were n-egg-ative!
How do you cook a bunch of funny eggs? You throw them in the crack-pot.
How can you tell where the Easter Bunny’s been? Eggs mark the spot!
How do you make an egg roll? Just give it a little push!
What does a demonic hen lay? Deviled eggs!
An egg living on a deserted island is living in Eggs Isle.
What kind of car does an egg drive? A yolkswagon!
