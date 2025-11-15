45 Times People Thought They Were Being Very Smart But Ended Up Looking Like Complete Idiots

They pretend to have triple-digit IQs, glasses thicker than Velma’s from Scooby-Doo, and they love flaunting their stuff—bragging about their big brains, of course! They’re the obnoxious wannabe eggheads that make the internet insufferable with their Thesaurus vernacular and incessant desire to prove that their intellectual capacity for reasoning (i.e. ability to sound smarter) is bigger than yours or mine. Combined.

The ‘I Am Very Smart’ Reddit community is chock-full of quality posts poking fun at people who think they have high IQs (but actually just have massive egos). And with a following of 1.5 million, you can bet that folks are interested in seeing these ‘mighty minds’ make utter fools of themselves.

Check out some of the best posts from the community below, upvote your fave pics, and be sure to follow their subreddit if you like their content. Bored Panda has written about the intellectually eloquent r/IAmVerySmart subreddit before, so when you’re done with this list, have a scroll through our earlier post which can be found right over here.

Bored Panda wanted to learn more about the r/IAmVerySmart community, so we reached out to their moderator team and members. They’re a vocal and friendly group and they told us all about what their subreddit stands for, how it changed over the years, why people want to try to appear ‘VerySmart(TM),’ as well as how best to deal with anyone who’s been hitting the Thesaurus way, way too hard.

#1 Too Busy To “Ackshually” To Appreciate A Joke, Only To Then Incorrect Them

Image source: reddit.com

#2 Bats Are Birds

Image source: reddit.com

#3 Absolute Alpha Intellectual. To This Day, I Still Don’t Get It

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Someone’s Hot Take On The 4th Of July Was Wrong

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Haha… If You Don’t Get The Joke, You Are An Absolute Moron

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Too Smart To Appreciate A Good Play On Words

Image source: clapifyoulikeme

#7 He Just Tries To Correct The Already Correct Spelling Lmao

Image source: reddit.com

#8 I Don’t Have An Iq Of 136 For Nothing

Image source: reddit.com

#9 This Meme Isn’t Funny Because It’s Incorrect

Image source: reddit.com

#10 Ummm… Yeah, That’s A Big Yikes

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Only The Most Intelligent Of People Can Understand This

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Yeah, I Am Very Smart

Image source: reddit.com

#13 I Love Tinder

Image source: reddit.com

#14 Stop The Assumptions Now

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Nice Try, Smartie

Image source: reddit.com

#16 He’s Too Smart

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Nothing Is More Romantic Than Getting Mad Over “Btw”

Image source: reddit.com

#18 I Really Hope My Friend Was Being Sarcastic With These Messages

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Pfff… Scientists Can’t Get Anything Right

Image source: reddit.com

#20 You’re Hired!

Image source: CharlemagnumPI

#21 Cultural Appropriation

Image source: reddit.com

#22 His Post History Is Worse

Image source: reddit.com

#23 I’m Relieved I Thought That Was Possible

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Say It Louder

Image source: reddit.com

#25 High Level English

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Ah Yes, Speaking A Foreign Language With An Accent Makes You Dumb And Lazy

Image source: reddit.com

#27 The Irony Is Absolutely Astounding

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Highly Functional Brain

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Smarter Than Actual Scientists

Image source: reddit.com

#30 TV Bad, Books Good

Image source: CoachBru

#31 This Is My Landlord’s Response To A Simple Text. No Previous Convo, Nothing. What You See Is What You Get

Image source: reddit.com

#32 Prose So Jacked

Image source: Mededitor

#33 Outpaced Einstein And Hawking

Image source: reddit.com

#34 You Cannot Simply Understand My Highly Complicated Thoughts

Image source: reddit.com

#35 No Moral High Road From This Intellectual

Image source: reddit.com

#36 Apparently, Trump, According To Trump, Has “Unmatched Wisdom”

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Yep, I’m Sure That Is Why

Image source: reddit.com

#38 Portraying Intelligent People “Wrong”

Image source: reddit.com

#39 My Friend Went As Pikachu And Posted It To Her Story. A Thirsty Dude Replied

Image source: reddit.com

#40 The Brexit Guy Is Super Duper Extra Verysmart

Image source: reddit.com

#41 Your Marketing Scheme Is No Match For My Calculus Skills

Image source: reddit.com

#42 Guy Is Convinced I Am A Girl (He Wishes) And Proceeds To Lecture Me On How He Knows

Image source: reddit.com

#43 I’ll Stick To Baby Yoda Then

Image source: reddit.com

#44 About A Computer Mouse, When Asked If It Could Perform A Particular Function

Image source: reddit.com

#45 Good In Math = Better Human

Image source: reddit.com

