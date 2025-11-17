50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Workplace etiquette is very important. Good manners and politeness is what allows people to create harmonious office environments which are crucial to the well-being of employees. Respectful greetings and small talk is the glue that turns an array of different people with wildly different backgrounds and work styles into a cohesive team.
Now that a lot of workplace communication happens online, the need for courteous exchanges also extends to emails and instant messages. Internet etiquette or netiquette is a set of common rules that you can’t veer off of because of how easily written words can be misinterpreted.
However, sometimes it’s very tempting to go off script and cuss out a boss who clearly doesn’t get your boundaries. Or simply leave out the emotionally taxing pleasantries and get to the point right off the bat. Why are we in such a desperate need to start each exchange with “I hope this email finds you well”?
If that’s how you feel, the collection of posts below will make you feel seen. The list consists of netiquette fatigue as well as accidents including wrong attachments, unfortunate typos, and email avoidance. Prepare to relate and dive in.
#1 As He Should
Image source: giselledraws
#2 I’m Celebrating 10 Years Of This As My Email Signature At Work. To Date, Not One Person Has Noticed
Image source: Eliot_2000
#3 Europeans Work To Live, And Americans Live To Work
Image source: LeannaO
#4 I Wish I Had The Courage To Do That
Image source: pseudo310
#5 Better Later Than Never
Image source: Olivianuzzi
#6 In My Defense R, And T Are Quite Close
Image source: mo87mo87
#7 Me Most Of The Days
Image source: employeetears
#8 Odd Ways To End An Email
Image source: LizLReed
#9 Tag, You’re It
Image source: kate_mckean
#10 HR At My Work Was Sending Emails To A Different Andrew In Australia For Over A Year. This Is His Response
Image source: frankcsgo
#11 Unhinged Email Sign-Offs Until My Boss Notices
Image source: bodybytacobell
#12 So Crazy
Image source: EmployeeTears
#13 Because You Spent Saturday And Sunday Thinking About That Email
Image source: itsambstweets
#14 Same
Image source: WoeToChorazin
#15 We Got A Snowstorm Last Night. My (Female) Boss’s Email Probably Shocked A Few People In Our Office
Image source: PanicRev
#16 Professional Work Email
Image source: ColdBrewCookies
#17 Learn Something New Every Day
Image source: portmanteauface
#18 I Like This Way Better Than “I Hope This Email Finds You Well.” This Sender Can Read The Room And Knows No One Is Being Found Well These Days
Image source: laurajakli
#19 I Was Just Going To Carry On Applying For Jobs With Chilli Beef Recipes
Image source: Heathernab
#20 Relatable
Image source: moxvi_
#21 This Is So True
Image source: EmployeeTears
#22 Free Like A Bird
#23 Fair Enough
Image source: angelamarie85
#24 No One Will Notice
Image source: JuliusGoat
#25 I Felt This
Image source: MattBellassai
#26 Company-Wide Emails Like This Usually Apply More To Some Than They Do To Others
Image source: holy_schnitt
#27 Accurate
Image source: TheBlackHermit
#28 It’s Monday And You Know What That Means
Image source: employeetears
#29 It’s Almost Usable
Image source: NateMJensen
#30 I Literally Giggled About This All Day
Image source: Halloween_75
#31 I Wanted To Hurl Myself Into The Sun
Image source: imbethmccoll
#32 Omg If I Were The Recipient I’d Be So Stoked. Would Show All My Friends And Make Them Jealous
Image source: _ktdee
#33 Gotta Be The Second One. Do It For The People Who Are Not Paying Attention To What Is In The Middle
Image source: useful_noise
#34 My Friend Sent This Email To His CEO And All Employees Using A Fake Account. “No One Should Have To Poop In Fear”
Image source: torof
#35 Unique Work Email Sign-Off
Image source: abroundercover
#36 The Passive-Aggressive Smiley Gets Them Every Time
Image source: Skoog
#37 As A Precaution, I Leave The Building After Every Email
Image source: TheBoydP
#38 My Husband Calls That Person My Representative
Image source: iamemployedaf
#39 Being A Millennial And Having To Deal With Work Emails
Image source: jurassic_tart
#40 Apologizing For Your Own Existence Is Generally Just The Polite Thing To Do
Image source: emily_murnane
#41 I Don’t Know Why Am I This Way
Image source: PlayWithJambo
#42 The Worst
Image source: employeetears
#43 It’s A Matter Of Perspective
Image source: employeetears
#44 This Is How I Effectively Sign-Off Emails Now
Image source: audipenny
#45 Passive-Aggressive Sign-Off
Image source: tartikovsky
#46 Quick Thinking
Image source: mr_drinksonme
#47 Those Exclamation Marks Are Key
Image source: veryimportant
#48 So True
Image source: TevonBlair
#49 This Is Genius
Image source: karencheee
#50 I Sent This Email To My Coworker On My Second Day Of Work
Image source: knifesweats
