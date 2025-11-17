50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Workplace etiquette is very important. Good manners and politeness is what allows people to create harmonious office environments which are crucial to the well-being of employees. Respectful greetings and small talk is the glue that turns an array of different people with wildly different backgrounds and work styles into a cohesive team.

Now that a lot of workplace communication happens online, the need for courteous exchanges also extends to emails and instant messages. Internet etiquette or netiquette is a set of common rules that you can’t veer off of because of how easily written words can be misinterpreted.

However, sometimes it’s very tempting to go off script and cuss out a boss who clearly doesn’t get your boundaries. Or simply leave out the emotionally taxing pleasantries and get to the point right off the bat. Why are we in such a desperate need to start each exchange with “I hope this email finds you well”?

If that’s how you feel, the collection of posts below will make you feel seen. The list consists of netiquette fatigue as well as accidents including wrong attachments, unfortunate typos, and email avoidance. Prepare to relate and dive in.

#1 As He Should

Image source: giselledraws

#2 I’m Celebrating 10 Years Of This As My Email Signature At Work. To Date, Not One Person Has Noticed

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: Eliot_2000

#3 Europeans Work To Live, And Americans Live To Work

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: LeannaO

#4 I Wish I Had The Courage To Do That

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: pseudo310

#5 Better Later Than Never

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: Olivianuzzi

#6 In My Defense R, And T Are Quite Close

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: mo87mo87

#7 Me Most Of The Days

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: employeetears

#8 Odd Ways To End An Email

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: LizLReed

#9 Tag, You’re It

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: kate_mckean

#10 HR At My Work Was Sending Emails To A Different Andrew In Australia For Over A Year. This Is His Response

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: frankcsgo

#11 Unhinged Email Sign-Offs Until My Boss Notices

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: bodybytacobell

#12 So Crazy

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: EmployeeTears

#13 Because You Spent Saturday And Sunday Thinking About That Email

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: itsambstweets

#14 Same

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: WoeToChorazin

#15 We Got A Snowstorm Last Night. My (Female) Boss’s Email Probably Shocked A Few People In Our Office

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: PanicRev

#16 Professional Work Email

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: ColdBrewCookies

#17 Learn Something New Every Day

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: portmanteauface

#18 I Like This Way Better Than “I Hope This Email Finds You Well.” This Sender Can Read The Room And Knows No One Is Being Found Well These Days

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: laurajakli

#19 I Was Just Going To Carry On Applying For Jobs With Chilli Beef Recipes

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: Heathernab

#20 Relatable

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: moxvi_

#21 This Is So True

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: EmployeeTears

#22 Free Like A Bird

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

#23 Fair Enough

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: angelamarie85

#24 No One Will Notice

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: JuliusGoat

#25 I Felt This

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: MattBellassai

#26 Company-Wide Emails Like This Usually Apply More To Some Than They Do To Others

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: holy_schnitt

#27 Accurate

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: TheBlackHermit

#28 It’s Monday And You Know What That Means

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: employeetears

#29 It’s Almost Usable

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: NateMJensen

#30 I Literally Giggled About This All Day

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: Halloween_75

#31 I Wanted To Hurl Myself Into The Sun

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: imbethmccoll

#32 Omg If I Were The Recipient I’d Be So Stoked. Would Show All My Friends And Make Them Jealous

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: _ktdee

#33 Gotta Be The Second One. Do It For The People Who Are Not Paying Attention To What Is In The Middle

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: useful_noise

#34 My Friend Sent This Email To His CEO And All Employees Using A Fake Account. “No One Should Have To Poop In Fear”

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: torof

#35 Unique Work Email Sign-Off

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: abroundercover

#36 The Passive-Aggressive Smiley Gets Them Every Time

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: Skoog

#37 As A Precaution, I Leave The Building After Every Email

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: TheBoydP

#38 My Husband Calls That Person My Representative

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: iamemployedaf

#39 Being A Millennial And Having To Deal With Work Emails

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: jurassic_tart

#40 Apologizing For Your Own Existence Is Generally Just The Polite Thing To Do

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: emily_murnane

#41 I Don’t Know Why Am I This Way

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: PlayWithJambo

#42 The Worst

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: employeetears

#43 It’s A Matter Of Perspective

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: employeetears

#44 This Is How I Effectively Sign-Off Emails Now

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: audipenny

#45 Passive-Aggressive Sign-Off

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: tartikovsky

#46 Quick Thinking

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: mr_drinksonme

#47 Those Exclamation Marks Are Key

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: veryimportant

#48 So True

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: TevonBlair

#49 This Is Genius

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: karencheee

#50 I Sent This Email To My Coworker On My Second Day Of Work

50 Hilarious Memes And Posts That You Might Relate To If You Use Emails

Image source: knifesweats

