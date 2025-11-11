Cat Ear Headphones By Axent Wear

Music and technology enthusiasts Wenqing Yan and Victoria Hu have created possibly the cutest headphones ever – their cat-ear-like design will turn you into a cat! Although these flashing headphones are only a prototype, they’re just a step away from being mass produced. Axent Wear have already raised more than $300k on Indiegogo, surpassing their initial goal of $250k.
The innovative anime-inspired headphones will come with fully functional external cat ear speakers, LED lights, detachable cord, comfortable over-the-ears cushioning and rechargeable batteries.
The limited Indiegogo discount price is $150 per pair.
More info: axentwear.tumblr.com | Indiegogo (h/t: lustik)
