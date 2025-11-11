Cat Ear Headphones By Axent Wear

by

Music and technology enthusiasts Wenqing Yan and Victoria Hu have created possibly the cutest headphones ever – their cat-ear-like design will turn you into a cat! Although these flashing headphones are only a prototype, they’re just a step away from being mass produced. Axent Wear have already raised more than $300k on Indiegogo, surpassing their initial goal of $250k.

The innovative anime-inspired headphones will come with fully functional external cat ear speakers, LED lights, detachable cord, comfortable over-the-ears cushioning and rechargeable batteries.

The limited Indiegogo discount price is $150 per pair.

More info: axentwear.tumblr.com | Indiegogo (h/t: lustik)

Cat Ear Headphones By Axent Wear
Cat Ear Headphones By Axent Wear
Cat Ear Headphones By Axent Wear
Cat Ear Headphones By Axent Wear
Cat Ear Headphones By Axent Wear

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
