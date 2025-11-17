30 Cool And Interesting Guides That Teach You More In Images Than Any Parenting Book Can

No matter how many books you read or videos you watch, you will never be fully prepared for raising your kids before you actually have them. Parenting is very much a “you’ll learn while on the job” kind of situation. However, when you’re neck-deep in diapers, with the Baby Shark song on loop in the background, you might find yourself wishing for a helping hand.
The r/coolguides subreddit is a massively popular online community that shares and crafts some of the coolest guides and charts you’ll find anywhere on the internet. We’ve collected some of their top parenting resources that might just help everyone who’s just had a kid level up their game. Check them out below and remember to upvote the ones that you found the most helpful.
#1 Genetics For Dummies
Image source: No-Eye-9491
#2 The Plural Of Fish
Image source: avhir0ck
#3 This Is What 10cm Dilated Actually Looks Like
Image source: Salty-Photo-57
#4 As A Kid Getting Lost In The Mall Or Amusement Parks Is No Fun
Image source: bobby_McGeee
#5 Speaking To Children, And Honestly Adults
Image source: rynnmango
#6 Er Nurse Here! Here’s A Simple Guide On Cpr Technique For Infants, Children, And Adults
Image source: tacotriage
#7 What To Do If A Child Discloses Sexual Abuse
Image source: thenewyorkgod
#8 The Cousin Explainer
Image source: jonyoloswag
#9 How Infant Views The World
Image source: ludyal
#10 Simple Reminder When Walking Pets Or Barefoot Kids
Image source: thenewyorkgod
#11 How To Recognize Various Bug Bites
Image source: treetreeroot
#12 Modelling Disagreement For Children
Image source: something115
#13 Why Children Need To Read Every Night
Image source: LyricalWillow
#14 My Body Safety Rules: How To Talk To Your Kids About Safe Touching
Image source: vampedvixen
#15 What To Say To Kids Instead Of “Be Careful!”
Image source: calmgalaxy
#16 Raise A Body Positive Kid
Image source: Bonboniru
#17 15 Life Skills For Kids Before Leaving Home
Image source: AuroreDml
#18 Baby Feeding Cues
Image source: RamRedEdwin
#19 A Cool Guide On Common Type Of Bites Problems In Children
Image source: giuliomagnifico
#20 Just A Reminder Of This Cool Trick
Image source: ollieoliverx000
#21 9 Things To Say To Your Anxious Child
Image source: Bonboniru
#22 Abusive Behaviours Of Narcissistic Parents
Image source: fragmentedthoughts
#23 9 Parenting Practices From Around The World
Image source: ivyplant
#24 Guide To Parental Leave Around The World
Image source: LuckyLaceyKS
#25 Teaching Kids About Money
Image source: Bonboniru
#26 Tips To Build Emotional Resilience In Kids
Image source: Bonboniru
#27 Keep Ya Kids Safe
Image source: SupaTheBaked
#28 Baby Teeth Timeline
Image source: catamet
#29 How Your Eye Color Can Help Predict Your Baby’s Eyes
Image source: reddit.com
#30 Ways To Support Kids Working On Something Tricky
Image source: curiousparenting
Follow Us