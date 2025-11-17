30 Cool And Interesting Guides That Teach You More In Images Than Any Parenting Book Can

No matter how many books you read or videos you watch, you will never be fully prepared for raising your kids before you actually have them. Parenting is very much a “you’ll learn while on the job” kind of situation. However, when you’re neck-deep in diapers, with the Baby Shark song on loop in the background, you might find yourself wishing for a helping hand.

The r/coolguides subreddit is a massively popular online community that shares and crafts some of the coolest guides and charts you’ll find anywhere on the internet. We’ve collected some of their top parenting resources that might just help everyone who’s just had a kid level up their game. Check them out below and remember to upvote the ones that you found the most helpful.

#1 Genetics For Dummies

Image source: No-Eye-9491

#2 The Plural Of Fish

Image source: avhir0ck

#3 This Is What 10cm Dilated Actually Looks Like

Image source: Salty-Photo-57

#4 As A Kid Getting Lost In The Mall Or Amusement Parks Is No Fun

Image source: bobby_McGeee

#5 Speaking To Children, And Honestly Adults

Image source: rynnmango

#6 Er Nurse Here! Here’s A Simple Guide On Cpr Technique For Infants, Children, And Adults

Image source: tacotriage

#7 What To Do If A Child Discloses Sexual Abuse

Image source: thenewyorkgod

#8 The Cousin Explainer

Image source: jonyoloswag

#9 How Infant Views The World

Image source: ludyal

#10 Simple Reminder When Walking Pets Or Barefoot Kids

Image source: thenewyorkgod

#11 How To Recognize Various Bug Bites

Image source: treetreeroot

#12 Modelling Disagreement For Children

Image source: something115

#13 Why Children Need To Read Every Night

Image source: LyricalWillow

#14 My Body Safety Rules: How To Talk To Your Kids About Safe Touching

Image source: vampedvixen

#15 What To Say To Kids Instead Of “Be Careful!”

Image source: calmgalaxy

#16 Raise A Body Positive Kid

Image source: Bonboniru

#17 15 Life Skills For Kids Before Leaving Home

Image source: AuroreDml

#18 Baby Feeding Cues

Image source: RamRedEdwin

#19 A Cool Guide On Common Type Of Bites Problems In Children

Image source: giuliomagnifico

#20 Just A Reminder Of This Cool Trick

Image source: ollieoliverx000

#21 9 Things To Say To Your Anxious Child

Image source: Bonboniru

#22 Abusive Behaviours Of Narcissistic Parents

Image source: fragmentedthoughts

#23 9 Parenting Practices From Around The World

Image source: ivyplant

#24 Guide To Parental Leave Around The World

Image source: LuckyLaceyKS

#25 Teaching Kids About Money

Image source: Bonboniru

#26 Tips To Build Emotional Resilience In Kids

Image source: Bonboniru

#27 Keep Ya Kids Safe

Image source: SupaTheBaked

#28 Baby Teeth Timeline

Image source: catamet

#29 How Your Eye Color Can Help Predict Your Baby’s Eyes

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Ways To Support Kids Working On Something Tricky

Image source: curiousparenting

