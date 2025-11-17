Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Stellar Object In The Night Sky

Just give me a few. I don’t care, just as long as they are worth it.
#1
Although I’ve never witnessed them firsthand, I’m intrigued by the Milky Way Galaxy and the Aurora Borealis. Experiencing these breathtaking phenomena is a dream I hope to fulfill someday.
#2
Shooting Stars/meteorites
Does this count I don’t know a lot about the night sky.
#3
Saturn and Jupiter …… First time I viewed them both through my telescope, just blew my mind!! ( also the fact that you’re looking through time as well as space just freaks me out!)
#4
If I could see everything like the Webb or Hubble, I’m sure I’d have a different answer. The moon is my favorite! That it’s so close (respectively) that we can see mares and certain craters with the naked eye; that it has phases of reflective solar light that we can watch and admire; that through the course of a night, we can watch it travel across the sky, often enhanced by back-lit, passing clouds; that under our own atmospheric conditions, it takes on beautiful, different colors. I prefer silver.
#5
Pleiades. It is the closest known cluster, and visible throughout winter. It is easily visible with the naked eye.
#6
There’s so much light pollution where I live that the moon and Venus are the only things even remotely visible. I like watching the moon through a telescope and I once saw an orbiter go around it
#7
I just enjoy being able to see the stars. I was in the Boundary Waters (lakes and islands in the area between Michigan and Canada) a few years ago and the entire sky was filled with stars, and it was so beautiful. I also got to see the International Space Station fly over from my house, and while it’s not technically a stellar object, it was very cool to see.
#8
Going with the one I’ve seen through a telescope. Orions Nebula. There’s a free telescope in Gilbert, Az every Friday and Saturday and got to see it a couple of times. Like a blue hazy horseshoe.
#9
I live in a small town no light or smoke! I love it all.
#10
Light Pollution! Its giving cyberpunk 2077
#11
The Southern Cross, just makes me smile. Best idea ever that it was incorporated into our National flag. Love being Australian, love lying under a star filled sky and seeing the Southern Cross.
