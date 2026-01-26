49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Sweeping landscapes, majestic skylines, views as far as the eye can see. That’s the beauty of panoramic photography. It can take us on an epic journey that “normal” pictures can’t come close to. But only if the person holding the camera knows exactly what they’re doing, has a steady hand and the world doesn’t make any sudden movements.
Panoramic perfection is not easy to achieve. More often than not, expectations do not meet reality and instead of an artistic masterpiece, we’re presented with a masterpiece of a different kind. One which deserves its rightful place in the comedic hall of fame.
Bored Panda has put together a compilation of some of the wildest, funniest and cursed panoramic photos spotted online. Expect missing torsos, oversized “lower backs,” two-headed dogs, and a rather drunken Eiffel Tower. These are the moments when everything tried to come together in one glorious, ultra-wide frame but failed spectacularly, with hilarious results.
#1 Just Going For A Hike
Image source: sunflash2009
Panoramic perfection isn’t achieved overnight. It’ll likely take a few hits and misses before many people are finally able to get the money shot the first time around. But there are some tips and tricks you can dip into to get to the finish line a little faster.
Let’s assume you’re using your mobile phone. Once you’ve selected Panorama mode, you should see a screen with 1 or 2 arrows and a line across the screen. Start by pressing the round shutter button, then move your phone across the scene you wish to capture, from left to right or right to left.
#2 My Dog Is A Cerberus
Image source: Pufferchung
#3 Friend Tried To Take A Panorama Of Her Dachshund
Image source: _knoxy
You’ll need to have a steady hand and not make any sudden movements in order to keep the arrow on the line. If you pan too fast, your camera may struggle to put all the images together, and your final shot could end up featured on a listicle like this one. You can tap the square to stop once you’ve reached the end of your panorama scene.
#4 This Panorama Of My Cat Turned Out Pretty Well
Image source: reddit.com
#5 Tried To Take A Panoramic Picture Of The Eiffel Tower Today, It Went Surprisingly Well!
Image source: Lifelapse
#6 What Happens When You Take A Panoramic Photo And Your Dog Runs Into It
Image source: pembull
Holding the phone vertically works best when capturing landscapes and many other panoramic shots. Photographer Kathy Eyster also advises that you practice the start and end points of your panorama before recording and that you use the 1x lens to prevent distortion.
“Don’t have objects too close to the camera to avoid ‘curved’ lines that are supposed to be straight,” adds the expert.
#7 A Panorama That Went A Little Wrong
Image source: MythOf1961
#8 Panorama Doggo Gone Wrong
Image source: Saprostomous99
#9 Don’t Use Panorama With A Moving Goat
Image source: Louis83
#10 When Panorama Pic Goes Wrong
Image source: weskbob
#11 Panorama Gone Wrong
Image source: aaronguitarguy
#12 Panorama Problems
Image source: CobeySmith
#13 My Friend Is Studying Abroad In London And Took A Failed Panorama
Image source: wisconsin_cheese_
#14 So Apparently, You Can Unwrap Your Face Using Your Phone’s Panoramic Mode
Image source: KLGAviation
#15 I Moved While A Panoramic Photo Was Being Taken, And Ended Up Looking Like A Picasso Painting
Image source: Newspaper_Edtior
#16 I Was Taking A Panorama While A Goat Was Walking. Came Out The “Centigoat”
Image source: reddit.com
#17 Mushy Cat
Image source: idlewildgirl
#18 I Took A Panoramic Picture Of Our Living Room. But My Cat Decided To Walk Through
Image source: FallenCoffee
#19 Tried Recreating The Spider-Man Meme With A Panorama And Tripped On My Way To The Other Side
Image source: jsm02
#20 My Panorama Created The Horse Equivalent Of A Unicycle
Image source: dmmorri
#21 My Mom Moved During A Panorama. Troll Face Ensued
Image source: maddog595959
#22 Panoramic Photo Gone Wrong
Image source: instagram.com
#23 My Response To The Disembodied Floating Legs: My Boyfriend Took A Panoramic Photo Of Me While Swaying To Some Jams
Image source: HighFunctioningCrazyCatLady
#24 Tried To Take A Panoramic Picture With My Dog In It. Instead I Got Sloth From The Goonies Enjoying A Day At The River
Image source: heyredditheyreddit
#25 I Took A Few Pics At Lake Louise Today And Google Offered Me This Panorama
I am not the guy in the photo, that’s my friend whom I photographed against the background!
This was Google’s work and not my terrible photoshopping skills!
I literally took like 3 pictures, one with them in, and two without them. And for some bizarre reason, Google Assistant offered me a really strange panorama of the 3 photos spliced together.
Image source: MalletsDarker, malletsdarker
#26 My Wife’s Hawaiian Panorama Photo Of Her Dad Didn’t Turn Out As Expected
Image source: ender411
#27 My Kid Took A Panorama Photo Of Me That Went Horribly Right
Image source: mcphadenmike
#28 My Phone Has A Wide Selfie Feature Similar To A Panorama. You Need To Sit Still For It To Work. My Girlfriend Sneezed, And This Happened
Image source: JuddJasper
#29 Panoramic Of My Friend Gone Wrong
Image source: 43percentburnt
#30 Panoramic Photo Gone Right
Image source: reddit.com
#31 Elephants On Parade
Image source: jiggymiggy
#32 Tried To Take A Panorama From Our Hike, It Really Did My Boyfriend Dirty
Image source: jumpinoffapeer
#33 When Using Panorama On The iPhone Goes Wrong
Image source: amystephens
#34 To The Guy Who Is Bad At Taking Panoramas, You Are Not Alone
Image source: coltsrule87
#35 You’re Bad At Panoramas You Say?
Image source: reddit.com
#36 Panorama Fail – Niagara Falls
For some reason, my aunt can’t figure out how to take panoramic pictures on her phone, which leads to a lot of horrible but great pictures, like this gem from Niagara Falls.
Image source: psalmoflament
#37 “You’ve Got To Put Your Behind In Your Past.” – Pumbaa, The Lion King
Image source: kinghenrydood
#38 Table Selfie Gone Wrong
Image source: PizzaTwinnie
#39 Friend Took A (Failed) Panoramic Of Me
Image source: Tomate1337
#40 Took A Panoramic Photo At A Museum And Ended Up Making It Look Like This Girl Has The Ultimate Selfie Hand
Image source: Strid3r21
#41 Wife And I Bought A Car, Accidentally Took A Pic With Panorama. Guess I’m An Alien
Image source: cat_lizard
#42 My 1st Try At A Panoramic Picture. Didn’t Work Too Well
Image source: tarazye
#43 Panorama Fail
Image source: therealrichii
#44 My Friend Stood Up During A Panoramic Photo And All That I Got Were His Disembodied Floating Legs
Image source: hulkrules22085
#45 “Nobody Move, I’m Taking A Panoramic”
Image source: gravitr0n
#46 Weird Doggo
Image source: EVASrebecca
#47 I See Your Panorama Of Your Brother, And Give You One Of My Girlfriend Moving During One
Image source: NearlyOutOfMilk
#48 Tried To Take A Panoramic Of My Girlfriend And She Moved
Image source: reddit.com
#49 Camera Adds 10 Pounds, Panoramic Camera Adds 120 Pounds
Image source: reddit.com
