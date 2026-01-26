49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Sweeping landscapes, majestic skylines, views as far as the eye can see. That’s the beauty of panoramic photography. It can take us on an epic journey that “normal” pictures can’t come close to. But only if the person holding the camera knows exactly what they’re doing, has a steady hand and the world doesn’t make any sudden movements.

Panoramic perfection is not easy to achieve. More often than not, expectations do not meet reality and instead of an artistic masterpiece, we’re presented with a masterpiece of a different kind. One which deserves its rightful place in the comedic hall of fame.

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of some of the wildest, funniest and cursed panoramic photos spotted online. Expect missing torsos, oversized “lower backs,” two-headed dogs, and a rather drunken Eiffel Tower. These are the moments when everything tried to come together in one glorious, ultra-wide frame but failed spectacularly, with hilarious results.

#1 Just Going For A Hike

Image source: sunflash2009

Panoramic perfection isn’t achieved overnight. It’ll likely take a few hits and misses before many people are finally able to get the money shot the first time around. But there are some tips and tricks you can dip into to get to the finish line a little faster.

Let’s assume you’re using your mobile phone. Once you’ve selected Panorama mode, you should see a screen with 1 or 2 arrows and a line across the screen. Start by pressing the round shutter button, then move your phone across the scene you wish to capture, from left to right or right to left.

#2 My Dog Is A Cerberus

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: Pufferchung

#3 Friend Tried To Take A Panorama Of Her Dachshund

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: _knoxy

You’ll need to have a steady hand and not make any sudden movements in order to keep the arrow on the line. If you pan too fast, your camera may struggle to put all the images together, and your final shot could end up featured on a listicle like this one. You can tap the square to stop once you’ve reached the end of your panorama scene.

#4 This Panorama Of My Cat Turned Out Pretty Well

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Tried To Take A Panoramic Picture Of The Eiffel Tower Today, It Went Surprisingly Well!

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: Lifelapse

#6 What Happens When You Take A Panoramic Photo And Your Dog Runs Into It

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: pembull

Holding the phone vertically works best when capturing landscapes and many other panoramic shots. Photographer Kathy Eyster also advises that you practice the start and end points of your panorama before recording and that you use the 1x lens to prevent distortion.

“Don’t have objects too close to the camera to avoid ‘curved’ lines that are supposed to be straight,” adds the expert.

#7 A Panorama That Went A Little Wrong

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: MythOf1961

#8 Panorama Doggo Gone Wrong

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: Saprostomous99

#9 Don’t Use Panorama With A Moving Goat

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: Louis83

#10 When Panorama Pic Goes Wrong

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: weskbob

#11 Panorama Gone Wrong

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: aaronguitarguy

#12 Panorama Problems

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: CobeySmith

#13 My Friend Is Studying Abroad In London And Took A Failed Panorama

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: wisconsin_cheese_

#14 So Apparently, You Can Unwrap Your Face Using Your Phone’s Panoramic Mode

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: KLGAviation

#15 I Moved While A Panoramic Photo Was Being Taken, And Ended Up Looking Like A Picasso Painting

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: Newspaper_Edtior

#16 I Was Taking A Panorama While A Goat Was Walking. Came Out The “Centigoat”

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Mushy Cat

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: idlewildgirl

#18 I Took A Panoramic Picture Of Our Living Room. But My Cat Decided To Walk Through

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: FallenCoffee

#19 Tried Recreating The Spider-Man Meme With A Panorama And Tripped On My Way To The Other Side

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: jsm02

#20 My Panorama Created The Horse Equivalent Of A Unicycle

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: dmmorri

#21 My Mom Moved During A Panorama. Troll Face Ensued

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: maddog595959

#22 Panoramic Photo Gone Wrong

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: instagram.com

#23 My Response To The Disembodied Floating Legs: My Boyfriend Took A Panoramic Photo Of Me While Swaying To Some Jams

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source:  HighFunctioningCrazyCatLady

#24 Tried To Take A Panoramic Picture With My Dog In It. Instead I Got Sloth From The Goonies Enjoying A Day At The River

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: heyredditheyreddit

#25 I Took A Few Pics At Lake Louise Today And Google Offered Me This Panorama

I am not the guy in the photo, that’s my friend whom I photographed against the background!
This was Google’s work and not my terrible photoshopping skills!

I literally took like 3 pictures, one with them in, and two without them. And for some bizarre reason, Google Assistant offered me a really strange panorama of the 3 photos spliced together.

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: MalletsDarker, malletsdarker

#26 My Wife’s Hawaiian Panorama Photo Of Her Dad Didn’t Turn Out As Expected

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: ender411

#27 My Kid Took A Panorama Photo Of Me That Went Horribly Right

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: mcphadenmike

#28 My Phone Has A Wide Selfie Feature Similar To A Panorama. You Need To Sit Still For It To Work. My Girlfriend Sneezed, And This Happened

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: JuddJasper

#29 Panoramic Of My Friend Gone Wrong

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: 43percentburnt

#30 Panoramic Photo Gone Right

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Elephants On Parade

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: jiggymiggy

#32 Tried To Take A Panorama From Our Hike, It Really Did My Boyfriend Dirty

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: jumpinoffapeer

#33 When Using Panorama On The iPhone Goes Wrong

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: amystephens

#34 To The Guy Who Is Bad At Taking Panoramas, You Are Not Alone

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: coltsrule87

#35 You’re Bad At Panoramas You Say?

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: reddit.com

#36 Panorama Fail – Niagara Falls

For some reason, my aunt can’t figure out how to take panoramic pictures on her phone, which leads to a lot of horrible but great pictures, like this gem from Niagara Falls.

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: psalmoflament

#37 “You’ve Got To Put Your Behind In Your Past.” – Pumbaa, The Lion King

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: kinghenrydood

#38 Table Selfie Gone Wrong

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: PizzaTwinnie

#39 Friend Took A (Failed) Panoramic Of Me

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: Tomate1337

#40 Took A Panoramic Photo At A Museum And Ended Up Making It Look Like This Girl Has The Ultimate Selfie Hand

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: Strid3r21

#41 Wife And I Bought A Car, Accidentally Took A Pic With Panorama. Guess I’m An Alien

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: cat_lizard

#42 My 1st Try At A Panoramic Picture. Didn’t Work Too Well

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: tarazye

#43 Panorama Fail

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: therealrichii

#44 My Friend Stood Up During A Panoramic Photo And All That I Got Were His Disembodied Floating Legs

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: hulkrules22085

#45 “Nobody Move, I’m Taking A Panoramic”

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: gravitr0n

#46 Weird Doggo

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: EVASrebecca

#47 I See Your Panorama Of Your Brother, And Give You One Of My Girlfriend Moving During One

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: NearlyOutOfMilk

#48 Tried To Take A Panoramic Of My Girlfriend And She Moved

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: reddit.com

#49 Camera Adds 10 Pounds, Panoramic Camera Adds 120 Pounds

49 Panoramic Photo Fails That Are Actually Accidental Masterpieces

Image source: reddit.com

