Hilarious Celebrity Outfit Recreations By John Drops (30 Pics)

Who hasn’t wondered how they would look wearing the most glamorous outfits to famous events like the Met Gala or Golden Globes? However, some people take their dreams further, as John Drops did with his recreations of beautiful outfits using slightly simpler materials.
It all started when then 24-year-old advertising student João Paulo Anjos was watching the 2014 VMAs and noticed that the Balmain dress Kim Kardashian was wearing looked very similar to the rug at home. In a super-fast production, John Drops grabbed the mat, put a black cloth on his head, and that is how the first look was born.
John is now a bit of a celebrity himself, collecting over 1 million followers on Instagram.
#1 Gkay
Image source: johndrops
#2 Cardi B
Image source: johndrops
#3 Dua Lipa
Image source: johndrops
#4 Sabrina Sato
Image source: johndrops
#5 Cardi B
Image source: johndrops
#6 Shakira
Image source: johndrops
#7 Dua Lipa
Image source: johndrops
#8 Anitta
Image source: johndrops
#9 Sabrina Sato
Image source: johndrops
#10 Beyoncé
Image source: johndrops
#11 Lil Nas X
Image source: johndrops
#12 Lizzo
Image source: johndrops
#13 Kim Kardashian
Image source: johndrops
#14 Paris Hilton And Kim Kardashian
Image source: johndrops
#15 Anitta
Image source: johndrops
#16 Paris Hilton And Kim Kardashian
Image source: johndrops
#17 Emma Stone
Image source: johndrops
#18 Rihanna
Image source: johndrops
#19 Camilla De Lucas
Image source: johndrops
#20 Angela Bassett
Image source: johndrops
#21 Mindy Kaling
Image source: johndrops
#22 Viola Davis
Image source: johndrops
#23 Lili Reinhart
Image source: johndrops
#24 Beyoncé
Image source: johndrops
#25
Image source: johndrops
#26 Anitta
Image source: johndrops
#27 Pabllo Vittar
Image source: johndrops
#28 Zendaya
Image source: johndrops
#29 Viola Davis
Image source: johndrops
#30 Rihanna
Image source: johndrops
