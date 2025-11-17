Hilarious Celebrity Outfit Recreations By John Drops (30 Pics)

Who hasn’t wondered how they would look wearing the most glamorous outfits to famous events like the Met Gala or Golden Globes? However, some people take their dreams further, as John Drops did with his recreations of beautiful outfits using slightly simpler materials.

It all started when then 24-year-old advertising student João Paulo Anjos was watching the 2014 VMAs and noticed that the Balmain dress Kim Kardashian was wearing looked very similar to the rug at home. In a super-fast production, John Drops grabbed the mat, put a black cloth on his head, and that is how the first look was born.

John is now a bit of a celebrity himself, collecting over 1 million followers on Instagram.

#1 Gkay

#2 Cardi B

#3 Dua Lipa

#4 Sabrina Sato

#5 Cardi B

#6 Shakira

#7 Dua Lipa

#8 Anitta

#9 Sabrina Sato

#10 Beyoncé

#11 Lil Nas X

#12 Lizzo

#13 Kim Kardashian

#14 Paris Hilton And Kim Kardashian

#15 Anitta

#16 Paris Hilton And Kim Kardashian

#17 Emma Stone

#18 Rihanna

#19 Camilla De Lucas

#20 Angela Bassett

#21 Mindy Kaling

#22 Viola Davis

#23 Lili Reinhart

#24 Beyoncé

#25

#26 Anitta

#27 Pabllo Vittar

#28 Zendaya

#29 Viola Davis

#30 Rihanna

