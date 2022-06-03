Wild Things That Happened on The Set of The Evil Dead

The 1981 movie The Evil Dead is what many would consider a horror classic. Although it’s been more than 40 years since the movie’s release, it continues to be loved by many. What lots of viewers don’t know, however, is that The Evil Dead’s scary story doesn’t only include what we saw in the movie. According to reports, there were several strange things that took place on set. Some of these things can be chalked up to minor inconveniences or even a unique creative approach. However, those who believe in the supernatural world might argue that there was something a little sinister present while the movie was being made. Keep reading to learn about some strange things that happened on the set of The Evil Dead.
The Crew Got Lost in the Woods
The start of the filming process is usually one of the most exciting times. However, that wasn’t exactly the case with The Evil Dead. Not long after filming began, a van carrying several crew members got lost in the woods and it took over an hour for the vehicle to be found.
The Film Was Really Shot at A Cabin
There are quite a few stories out there about filming locations for scary movies really being haunted, and it looks like The Evil Dead is no exception. If you’ve seen the film, then you’ll definitely remember the cabin. That said, you’ll be happy to know that the cabin really does exist and it’s located in Tennessee. On top of that, there are some people who believe that it really might be haunted. Although the cabin sustained some damage during filming, it still exists today.
Ash’s Shotgun Was Loaded
It’s no secret that when guns are used in TV shows and movies, they aren’t loaded with real ammunition. Either that, or the guns are fake. However, things went a little differently on the set of The Evil Dead. During an interview with DVD Talk, Bruce Campbell said, “We used real ammunition in the shotgun”. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the filming process because things could’ve easily gone left with a loaded firearm on set.
The Weather Was Unusually Cold
The Evil Dead was filmed during the winter months, so some cold weather was to be expected. However, what no one could’ve anticipated was the weather in Tennessee reaching record lows. As you can probably guess, the cold temperatures definitely impacted the filming process. In his book, If Chins Could Kill, Bruce Campbell wrote, “The muddy driveway to the cabin froze, rendering this difficult-at best road impassable by car.” He added, “The cabin, lacking any hint of insulation whatsoever, became astoundingly cold inside. A roaring fire and two space heaters didn’t seem to help any.” Sam Rami, who directed the movie, has also talked about how painful the cold weather was.
The Cast Got High Together
I think it’s safe to say that being under the influence while working (no matter what your job is) is generally frowned upon. As a result, film and TV scenes that show characters getting drunk and/or high are nothing more than acting. However, things were a little different back when The Evil Dead was filmed in the early 1980s. While on set, the cast actually smoked together. Although being under the influence definitely made filming a little more difficult, everything worked out well.
In an interview with Conan O’Brien in 2016, Bruce Campbell revealed, “We did, in fact, smoke marijuana because we had heard, in the famous Jack Nicholson [movie] ‘Five Easy Pieces’ — no, ‘Easy Rider’ — that he smoked like 47 joints before he shot that scene. And I thought, if he can go on to become a very famous, notable actor, we can do the same thing. And I had never smoked before. I was 21, and … we also found out that the weed in Tennessee was pretty good, apparently. And so we did not really film the scene successfully.”
Sam Raimi Slept in the Cabin
One of the reasons why The Evil Dead is such a special movie is because it had a really dedicated cast and crew. Sam Rami was so dedicated that he decided to sleep in the cabin in order to prevent people from stealing equipment. Now that you know that filming took place at a creepy cabin and it was extremely cold, that makes Sam’s on-set slumber party even more interesting. Fortunately, it looks like his dedication paid off because as far as we know nothing was stolen from the cabin.