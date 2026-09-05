63 Stories About Women Doing Crazy Things To Get A Crush To Like Them And It’s Both Impressive And Scary

Ah, love. It can make our heads spin and have us going to surprising lengths just to get the person we want. On paper, that sounds incredibly romantic. In reality, there’s a fine line between sweeping someone off their feet and giving them grounds for a restraining order.
TikTok user @micheigh asked women to share the most unhinged things they’ve ever done to impress a guy, and they had plenty to confess. Were their tactics genius or completely insane? Scroll down to read them and let us know what you think in the comments.
#1
i memorised his id number, opened his uni application to see where he gonna go and applied to the same uni.
Image source: m🫧n, lookstudio / magnific (not the actual photo)
#2
Infiltrated his bloodline. befriended his mom, tracked and studied her, became her favorite. every “coincidence” was precision. She thought she set us up – nah, she executed my plan. 6 years in.
Image source: ◠.¸¸. ઇଓ, drobotdean / magnific (not the actual photo)
#3
I pretended to like Tyler the creator because I needed an excuse to talk to him, than he surpised me with Tyler the creator tickets shortly after. I had to learn all the songs & now I love Tyler lol.
Image source: t372559, Lygonstreet / Wikipedia
#4
I spent 5 hours finding his Spotify, memorized every single song and added them to my playlists and we bonded over our music taste. We are engaged now.
Image source: Allison, Dmitriev Production / magnific (not the actual photo)
#5
I stalked him on Snapchat and drove by his house for fun, I searched his house on google to see what the inside look liked, his mom was a dance teacher so I purposely took dance…she loved me.
Image source: …., lookstudio / magnific (not the actual photo)
#6
i “drunk-called” him, but i was not drunk.
Image source: chu츄, benzoix / magnific (not the actual photo)
#7
I studied Calculus so harddddd so that my name will be next to him on the ranking.
Image source: Judith 🌼, wayhomestudio / magnific (not the actual photo)
#8
Made fake accounts to flirt with myself and turned them down and let him log into my account so he saw how loyal I was.
Image source: emilia ౨ৎ, The Yuri Arcurs Collection / magnific (not the actual photo)
#9
Tried so hard to get into detention where he was at but I was such a good student each teacher kept forgiving me I was like PLEASE PUNISH ME.
Image source: esand_112, tonodiaz / magnific (not the actual photo)
#10
I would wait by the stair case and I memorized his laugh so whenever I heard it down the hall I would walk at the right moment to perfectly bump into him. Even if it was just to look at him.
Image source: Gomez <3, magnific (not the actual photo)
#11
Confiscated his water bottle and noticed it was Kirkland water so i tried to go to costco every chance i possibly could to see if i would catch him there.
Image source: 𝖷𝖾𝗇 𓆟𓆝𓆜, isaac1112 / magnific (not the actual photo)
#12
I found his baby picture on Facebook and made it my Lock Screen. Whenever someone asked I’d say “that’s what my kids are gonna look like”.
Image source: Ble.jay 💙, jannoon028 / magnific (not the actual photo)
#13
In high school I learned of the pavlovian method so I would give my crush his favorite candy every time I saw him. I stopped cause it started working and I felt too bad.
Image source: nia, blackhats / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#14
found his apartment complex based on a white wall. he’s married with a kid now.
Image source: Hailey, Alphabeee / magnific (not the actual photo)
#15
Everyone is talking about the Pavlovian theory, but I wrote a three page love letter in French.
Image source: Lilly ✝️, Daniel_R / magnific (not the actual photo)
#16
once i drew i pic of him as a knight saving me as a princess on a horse and he found it and ripped it up in front of me.
Image source: juno!! 🕊🩸
#17
I asked him about his childhood. From that, analyze what might have been missing and use it to my advantage to create a closeness with him.
Image source: MarissaAlvarez1109
#18
scroll through reels and find the ones he liked and write what they were about in my notes app and then bring it up in person.
Image source: user38271638571
#19
i chased a squirrel in the middle of us talking (hunger games was super popular the time and everyone wanted to prove they were athletic). the squirrel outran me.
Image source: charlene
#20
found his biological dad (hes been adopted like his whole life), and I told him I found him and showed him the photo I was 11 byw.
Image source: Elise 🌜🍦
#21
Paid him $120 to unblock me.
Image source: 👾
#22
At the coffee shop I worked at, I’d read the name on their credit card before I swiped it, sneakily write it down on receipt paper and then stalk them online afterwards.
Image source: Punk Flamingo
#23
i used to pretend I lived in the same direction as him so I could see him for longer. (this went on for a year, I actually lived a 20 minute walk in the opposite direction ) now we’re dating and when he came to my house for the first time he said “i thought you lived down that way?” I just said “oh yeah I moved.”
Image source: 𝐸.
#24
told him I wanted him to start going to a therapist and scheduled him in w a friend of mine who mind you is NOT a therapist.
Image source: lili 🎀
#25
Learned chess just for him,even tho i dont understand a single thing then i got so addicted i play everyday he joined a contest in our school and i ended up playing with him and i won +.
Image source: pomelo
#26
I watched all of one piece.
Image source: choso
#27
I almost fell off a cliff/tree branch hanging over a river just so he could catch me (he grabbed my waist so a wins a win).
Image source: A 🫧
#28
I created a fake account pretending to be this pretty girl and started talking to him and eventually established that this fake girl and him both knew ME and then as the girl I started talking bad about myself with him to get him to defend me and make him realise that I was the one for him… it backfired and turns out this guy actually had a deep rooted hatred for me and thought I was a weirdo I got offended obviously and made it WORSE by staging that this girl was my stalker and telling him that this girl was stalking me and uhh yeah not my proudest moment.
Image source: boo
#29
i sneaked a copy of his birth certificate.
Image source: nala
#30
he lived in Canada so i booked a flight and said i was there “for vacation” and that we should hang out.
Image source: Cassandra
#31
Watched a video that was 3 hours worth of quantum physics and took notes just to impress him the next day in school.
Image source: Enjy
#32
one time, after my fiancé and I started dating, he went to visit his parents 3hrs away. He was driving fast so I found him on highway cameras.
Image source: eli
#33
maybe not unhinged, but it embarrasses me. he said his favorite animal was an elephant (to someone else) so the next day i wore an elephant t shirt, grey pants, and a chunky silver elephant necklace.
Image source: galeisnthere
#34
he was a psychiatrist and I read 230 psychology newsletters in a row from his university dating back 1980, looking for publications by/abt him, so I could casually bring up that same opinion in sesh.
Image source: mads
#35
his mom was deep into religious stuff so i did the same, joined the same church activities and eventually became friends w her. she introduced me to him and we dated for two months.
Image source: hiismoon
#36
in fifth grade i memorized both my crush’s parents’ license plates, his address, and his direct family’s chinese names. i would also stalk his roblox to figure out which games he liked and then on -.
Image source: mitosis
#37
i blocked my stories to 1,300 followers ONE BY ONE, except him, because putting him in close friends was too much and i would look intense.
Image source: marlenearciniega_
#38
I did the triangle method on him four times while he was talking to me and he wad like ik what you’re doing.
Image source: Shaylaaaaa❤︎
#39
i made my auntie put my grandma in a retirement home he was a waiter at.
Image source: lynnie
#40
i watched his dads funeral on a facebook livestream.
Image source: scottyknowsabtyouandfiona
#41
Whenever he would ask me for help in class i would give him the wrong answers just for him to ask me for more help.
Image source: First Name Last Name
#42
anything and I mean ANYTHING I posted on social media would be for the person I had a crush on when it was obsessive. Like everything revolved around said person.
Image source: Maddz
#43
i emailed him through the schools email and asked for his number…
Image source: hailey
#44
I followed him from work to the grocery store so I could “bump into him” randomly. we’re married now and i told him. he calls me joe (from you) sometimes.
Image source: 🌙cierra✨️
#45
girl, I didnt even need to memorize his schedule. I had this mans email and password to his school schedule. Meaning I had access to grades, classes, gpa, and by day 2 I had all my classes switched.
Image source: Lisa_minniion💕
#46
i just bothered him & told him to give me a chance until “he decided” that he liked me. we’ve been together for almost 2 years now.
Image source: carrie.
#47
Pretended to be into military history.
Image source: Annelise
#48
maybe not as unhinged but I bought TWO pairs of Vans bc I knew he liked them. first time he saw me wearing them, he kept on telling me how cool my shoes were, I was over the moon.
Image source: Lili
#49
Made him feel special, disapear for 1-2 days nd make him look for me then come back and repeat till he gets attached. Works well.
Image source: Aria ⁷
#50
suggested we play a game of hangman during class so i could sneakily learn his interests and then subtly dropped them during class discussions, my teacher also helped me too.
Image source: tashyboo😝
#51
i payed 3 etsy witches to manifest him. idk if it worked but he’s with me sooo.
Image source: kingcum4000
#52
i mean like i took note of his wardrobe every week in school and tried to line mine up so we could match.
Image source: angelique 🦥🍂
#53
in third grade a guy said he liked pigtails so i immediately went to the bathroom and put my hair in the most heinous, lopsided, pigtails imaginable.
Image source: bella <3
#54
i had like 3 classes with him and would stare at him all day. even if he was sitting behind me i would sit sideways so i could see him. yes he knew.
Image source: brennanmcv
#55
saw a german man on facebook moving to dallas and started learning german on duolingo just in case he ever messaged me back. (he didn’t).
Image source: jalyn 🫧
#56
I knew where he lived, so I bought 3 boxes of Hershey’s and went to his house to “sell” him some chocolate for “a good cause”. His girlfriend opened the door (I didn’t know he had a gf).
Image source: Ale
#57
i took pictures of him at school, went home and printed it out, i then put it in a book, wrote my thoughts, kissed it, and made a circle with a star dw im better now. promise.
Image source: keyystarss⭐️
#58
Pretended I couldn’t see the board in 3rd grade so I could get glasses because he had glasses and I thought he would like me. Plot twist, he did not like me and now my vision is the worst.
Image source: Shacana
#59
pretended my snap got hacked, deleted it and made a new account just so it would say i added him from quick add instead of search………
Image source: Sarah Ann
#60
i made a guy account and befriended him to change his opinion about relationships cuz he used to hate relationship and lovey stuff.
Image source: 𝓢𝓸𝓾𝓱𝓪🪽
#61
i made him a batch of cookies, which my friend convinced me to spit in to make him fall in love with me……. we’ve now been dating for almost two years.
Image source: sierra 🌞🌞
#62
i wrote him a very long letter, describing my feelings, and gave it to him in the MIDDLE OF CLASS. mind you i had already told him i liked him, several times, and he rejected me every. time.
Image source: .
#63
in 4th grade, there were poles in the playground at recess that was part of the park and my crush at the time was playing soccer in the field, i started to pole dance and yelled his name to look at me.
Image source: keylin
Follow Us