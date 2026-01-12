Teen Gets Ignored By Mom For Years, Finally Learns Why She’s So Mad

Divorce can get very messy, especially when there are kids involved. They often feel like they’re torn between “choosing” between mom and dad – and some parents don’t make it any easier.
A teen has poured her heart out to strangers on the net, years after her parents split. She says she drifted away from her mom at some point after her divorce and chose to live primarily with her father – a move that angered her mother. Now that the tables have turned and her dad is remarried, the 19-year-old is regretting her decision. Even more so since she found out the real reason her parents called it quits and her mom went into a temporary downward spiral.
Divorce can have a negative impact on kids no matter how old they are
A teen’s choice to live with her father has now come back to bite her, and she’s regretting her decision
People had lots to say about the situation and many felt therapy was needed
Divorce can be tough on kids but not all children react the same way
When a family is torn apart by divorce, it can be messy for everyone.
The parents are navigating new ways of relating (or not relating) to each other, while at the same time figuring out how best parent their children separately. When it comes to the kids, some handle the split in a calm and understanding way, while others struggle, and may continue to do so for years to come. The effects can be seen in many areas of their life.
“Trying to understand the changing dynamics of the family may leave them distracted and confused,” explain the therapists at Family Means. “This interruption in their daily focus can mean one of the effects of divorce on children would be seen in their academic performance. The more distracted children are, the more likely they are to not be able to focus on their school work.”
The divorce can also have a negative impact on the children’s social life or friendships. They might have a difficult time relating to others, become withdrawn and/or have less social contacts.
“Divorce can bring several types of emotions to the forefront for a family, and the children involved are no different. Feelings of loss, anger, confusion, anxiety, and many others, all may come from this transition,” adds the site. “Divorce can leave children feeling overwhelmed and emotionally sensitive.”
The experts say that it’s important the children have an outlet for their emotions – someone to talk to, someone who will listen, etc. as this will help them process what they’re feeling.
Another effect, which can be both negative and positive, is that children have to learn to adapt to change when divorce happens. But sometimes, there can be too many changes at once, or too frequently. New family dynamics, a new house or living situation, a different school, friends, and more, can be overwhelming.
Then, of course, there’s guilt…
“Children often wonder why a divorce is happening in their family. They will look for reasons, wondering if their parents no longer love each other, or if they have done something wrong,” notes the Family Means site. “These feelings of guilt are a very common effect of divorce on children, but also one which can lead to many other issues.”
It explains that guilt increases pressure, can lead to depression, stress, and other health problems. “Providing context and counseling for a child to understand their role in a divorce can help reduce these feelings of guilt.”
Some called out the teen and told her to grow up
