Woman Crushed After Hubby’s Friend Reveals He Is Gay, Finds Out He Only Married Her Out Of Pity

Unfortunately, we live in a world where social evils like homophobia exist, and it can be difficult for people to come out of the closet. However, that doesn’t mean they make a scapegoat out of someone just to hide their orientation. That’s just brutal, isn’t it?
Well, this woman was devastated to find out that her husband was actually gay and only married her out of pity. Little did she know that there was more pain to follow after he found out who exposed him. Scroll down to uncover all the drama and heartbreak that followed!
More info: Reddit
Betrayal from a partner can be excruciating, especially when they have been hiding something like their orientation
LightFieldStudios / Envato (not the actual photo)
The poster sensed something weird when her husband introduced her to his “old friend” at another buddy’s marriage
DragonImages / Envato (not the actual photo)
Suddenly, this guy cornered the poster and confessed that her husband was gay, but when she confronted him, he drove away
drobotdean / Magnific (not the actual photo)
When he returned, his friend was with him, and she was shattered to learn that he only married her out of pity and also cheated on her
photoroyalty / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Her husband had gone to confront him for telling the truth, but realized that he wanted to be with him, and berated her for being cruel to the guy
The poster’s life came crumbling down after realizing how little he cared about her, and even chose the other guy over their marriage
In today’s story, the dazed original poster (OP) shares how her marriage came to a bitter end. It started to unravel at her husband’s friend’s wedding reception, where he introduced her to his “old friend.” She sensed a strange vibe but thought nothing of it until the guy cornered her when she was alone. He confessed that her husband was gay, and the author was stumped.
She had smelled something fishy just a year into their marriage when he got close to his male clients at the gym. There were other signs as well, which she had shrugged off, but this was huge, so she confronted him the next day. Instead of any explanation, her husband swore at his friend and drove off. He was absent for 24 hours when she went to her mom’s house in distress.
The OP was going to file a missing person’s report when he called her from their home. She immediately drove there, and the poor woman was yelling at him in tears, but he didn’t utter a word. Much to her horror, she saw his “friend” emerge from her room, and she absolutely lost it. As she wouldn’t stop cursing him despite her husband’s continuous protests, the guy just left.
That’s when her spouse spilled the truth about how he had married her out of pity, and even had an affair with that guy. Also, he was furious at him for telling her the truth, but then the man convinced him to come out. However, he had the audacity to ask her to be nicer to the guy for bringing out the truth, and the OP was completely traumatized that he barely cared about her.
shisuka / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Studies point out that discrimination based on orientation and gender identity is a serious concern in the United States, as 39% of Americans still believe that being gay is morally wrong. While it can be a difficult world for gay people, that is not justification enough for what the poster’s husband did to her. Even his actions after she found out the truth were really cruel.
Experts highlight that “finding out about a spouse’s gay identity can turn a person’s world upside down. It can make them feel lonely and isolated as they keep second-guessing themselves for not spotting the signs from the beginning. There’s a lot of self-doubt. Their self-esteem can be affected. They’re, in a sense, being rejected, but not to do with anything about who they are.”
Moreover, research also emphasizes that for most women, marital separation and the process of negotiating the loss of the marriage are more traumatic than the husband’s gay identity. I think it was the same for the poster, as she was hurt more about the idea of losing him. However, it was a double betrayal that she went through when she also found out about his infidelity.
Sadly, professionals stress that betrayal creates a unique kind of pain that can feel unbearable, unlike other forms of hurt. It doesn’t just cause sadness or anger; rather, it fundamentally shakes our sense of reality and our ability to trust. Well, I really hope the poster found the strength to overcome all the pain. Don’t you agree? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Folks online didn’t hesitate to call out the poster’s husband for destroying her life and acting like a complete jerk to her
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