85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Depending on how you approached the internet over the last decade, Tumblr was either a haven or a place one only saw in some rather unhinged posts shared elsewhere. Love it or hate it, it’s a community like no other, bursting at the seams with some absolutely great content.
In case you needed an internet-post-based pick-me-up, we’ve gathered some of the best and funniest Tumblr posts for your viewing enjoyment. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and examples in the comments section down below.
#1 We Will Test Out Your Metaphor!
Image source: Justthisdudeyaknow
#2 For The Positive Side Of Movies
Image source: Key_Associate7476
#3 We’re Breaking Through!
Image source: [deleted]
#4 Scurvy
Image source: MelanieWalmartinez
#5 Controversial Opinions
Image source: LadyStardustAlright
#6 My Gender Is Whatever Is Most Convenient To The Bit
Image source: Justthisdudeyaknow
#7 They Better Hurry Up
Image source: RevolutionaryOwlz
#8 Shocking, I Know
Image source: Neuta-Isa
#9 Day That Lives In Infamy
Image source: Neuta-Isa
#10 Homophobic Wrens
Image source: Lemon_Lime_Lily
#11 Know Your Audience
Image source: Eireika
#12 A Ring Of Dance And Stone
Image source: onlynorthstar
#13 *undiagnoses Myself*
Image source: MelanieWalmartinez
#14 Cookie Clicker Capitalism
Image source: linuxaddict334
#15 My Old Person Trait
Image source: Nyxalithen
#16 Management Catching Flies
Image source: VermicelliMedium2485
#17 Cheese
Image source: MelanieWalmartinez
#18 Gender
Image source: MelanieWalmartinez
#19 Drunk But Still Staring At Her Selfies
Image source: ApkaHunYawwr
#20 Moon: Japan 😍😍
Image source: MelanieWalmartinez
#21 *eye Twitches*
Image source: KimiMoons
#22 “It Didn’t” “But What If It Did?”
Image source: Temporary-Snow333
#23 Boybands And Polycules
Image source: DatBittsch
#24 The Devs Made A Grave Mistake
Image source: AlphaCat77
#25 Two Kinds Of People
Image source: Ashish_ank
#26 What An Attention Seeker
Image source: Ashish_ank
#27 Cigarette
Image source: ATN-Antronach
#28 Title
Image source: MToucan60
#29 Bang For Your Buck
Image source: AscendedDragonSage
#30 Social Cognihazard
Image source: ATN-Antronach
#31 Roflmao
Image source: MelanieWalmartinez
#32 I Would Have Safeworded
Image source: Infamous-Rutabaga-50
#33 Is There An Actual Woke Alcohol Brand? I Don’t Really Drink
Image source: Fragrant-Upstairs932
#34 Guy vs. Man
Image source: MelanieWalmartinez
#35 People’s Bodies Are Not The Problem Here
Image source: CharlieFiner
#36 Who Will Join Me?
Image source: infinitysaga
#37 What
Image source: piggicakes
#38 Bro Not Gonna Wake Up In The Morning 😭
Image source: Temporary-Snow333
#39 Made Up Words
Image source: MelanieWalmartinez
#40 My Steak Is Too Juicy, My Lobster Too Buttery…
Image source: MelanieWalmartinez
#41 Prey
Image source: MelanieWalmartinez
#42 AI-Sober
Image source: Eireika
#43 Class Names
Image source: MelanieWalmartinez
#44 Unconventional Meme Storage
Image source: AlphaCat77
#45 A Butterfly In A Steel Plant
Image source: ApkaHunYawwr
#46 Respectfully, Please Stop Vaping In My Face. I’m Tired
Image source: Temporary-Snow333
#47 Sincerity Audacity
Image source: MustardGoddess
#48 Official Diagnosis
Image source: Kelcipher
#49 The Last Neanderthal
Image source: Temporary-Snow333
#50 Confess And Get The Fuck Out
Image source: Ashish_ank
#51 Your What On The Poor?
Image source: gur40goku
#52 Nonbinary Wine
Image source: MelanieWalmartinez
#53 Tumblr vs. The New York Times
Image source: AlphaCat77
#54 Girl What?
Image source: PandaBear905
#55 Organically
Image source: AscendedDragonSage
#56 The Copper Legacy
Image source: MustardGoddess
#57 Clocking Out
Image source: AscendedDragonSage
#58 This Made Me Sad, So You’re All Seeing It Too
Image source: Neuta-Isa
#59 Pros And Cons Of AI
Image source: Infamous-Rutabaga-50
#60 Genuinely Insane Stance
Image source: Neuta-Isa
#61 American Schools Aren’t Teaching Phonics Anymore
Image source: PandaBear905
#62 Space Space Wanna Go Space Yes Please Space
Image source: SuppressWarnings
#63 As A Former Southern Teen, This Is Accurate LOL
Image source: Lemon_Lime_Lily
#64 My Name Is Fictional Woman And I Can Be Pregnant Without Repercussions
Image source: TemaTomo
#65 Start Taking Some Notes People!
Image source: evan-the-dude
#66 The Continued Tribulations Of Mr Smeagol
Image source: Infamous-Rutabaga-50
#67 If You’re Planning To Support The New Show In Any Capacity Just Know That I Do Think Less Of You As A Person :)
Image source: netflist
#68 This Is Me And My Same Color T-Shirt And Shorts
Image source: Ashish_ank
#69 Born To Bake. Forced To Game
Image source: Heroic-Forger
#70 One Radical Claim
Image source: Eireika
#71 Just In Case,,,
Image source: GlitteringTone6425
#72 Cat
Image source: MelanieWalmartinez
#73 R/Curatedtumblr × R/Greentext Crossover Episode
Image source: cunt_dykeula
#74 Ancient Sumerian Has Arrived
Image source: MustardGoddess
#75 Mmm, Bitter Almonds
Image source: Justthisdudeyaknow
#76 That’s How It Works
Image source: evan-the-dude
#77 Diagnosed In One Sentence
Image source: MustardGoddess
#78 The Moon, The Tides, And The French
Image source: Infamous-Rutabaga-50
#79 A Healthy Marriage
Image source: Infamous-Rutabaga-50
#80 Ey, I’m Riddling Here!
Image source: RevolutionaryOwlz
#81 95 Miles In A 25 Mile Zone
Image source: evan-the-dude
#82 This Is Really Cool!
Image source: Lemon_Lime_Lily
#83 Anyway Here’s Wonderwall
Image source: AlphaCat77
#84 Hp “Worldbuilding”
Image source: Pizzadramon
#85 Alcohol
Image source: The_Horse_Head_Man
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