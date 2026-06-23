85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

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Depending on how you approached the internet over the last decade, Tumblr was either a haven or a place one only saw in some rather unhinged posts shared elsewhere. Love it or hate it, it’s a community like no other, bursting at the seams with some absolutely great content.

In case you needed an internet-post-based pick-me-up, we’ve gathered some of the best and funniest Tumblr posts for your viewing enjoyment. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and examples in the comments section down below.

#1 We Will Test Out Your Metaphor!

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: Justthisdudeyaknow

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

#2 For The Positive Side Of Movies

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: Key_Associate7476

#3 We’re Breaking Through!

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#4 Scurvy

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: MelanieWalmartinez

#5 Controversial Opinions

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: LadyStardustAlright

#6 My Gender Is Whatever Is Most Convenient To The Bit

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: Justthisdudeyaknow

#7 They Better Hurry Up

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: RevolutionaryOwlz

#8 Shocking, I Know

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: Neuta-Isa

#9 Day That Lives In Infamy

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: Neuta-Isa

#10 Homophobic Wrens

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: Lemon_Lime_Lily

#11 Know Your Audience

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: Eireika

#12 A Ring Of Dance And Stone

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: onlynorthstar

#13 *undiagnoses Myself*

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: MelanieWalmartinez

#14 Cookie Clicker Capitalism

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: linuxaddict334

#15 My Old Person Trait

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: Nyxalithen

#16 Management Catching Flies

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: VermicelliMedium2485

#17 Cheese

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: MelanieWalmartinez

#18 Gender

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: MelanieWalmartinez

#19 Drunk But Still Staring At Her Selfies

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: ApkaHunYawwr

#20 Moon: Japan 😍😍

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: MelanieWalmartinez

#21 *eye Twitches*

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: KimiMoons

#22 “It Didn’t” “But What If It Did?”

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: Temporary-Snow333

#23 Boybands And Polycules

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: DatBittsch

#24 The Devs Made A Grave Mistake

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: AlphaCat77

#25 Two Kinds Of People

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: Ashish_ank

#26 What An Attention Seeker

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: Ashish_ank

#27 Cigarette

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: ATN-Antronach

#28 Title

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: MToucan60

#29 Bang For Your Buck

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: AscendedDragonSage

#30 Social Cognihazard

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: ATN-Antronach

#31 Roflmao

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: MelanieWalmartinez

#32 I Would Have Safeworded

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: Infamous-Rutabaga-50

#33 Is There An Actual Woke Alcohol Brand? I Don’t Really Drink

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: Fragrant-Upstairs932

#34 Guy vs. Man

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: MelanieWalmartinez

#35 People’s Bodies Are Not The Problem Here

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: CharlieFiner

#36 Who Will Join Me?

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: infinitysaga

#37 What

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: piggicakes

#38 Bro Not Gonna Wake Up In The Morning 😭

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: Temporary-Snow333

#39 Made Up Words

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: MelanieWalmartinez

#40 My Steak Is Too Juicy, My Lobster Too Buttery…

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: MelanieWalmartinez

#41 Prey

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: MelanieWalmartinez

#42 AI-Sober

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: Eireika

#43 Class Names

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: MelanieWalmartinez

#44 Unconventional Meme Storage

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: AlphaCat77

#45 A Butterfly In A Steel Plant

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: ApkaHunYawwr

#46 Respectfully, Please Stop Vaping In My Face. I’m Tired

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: Temporary-Snow333

#47 Sincerity Audacity

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: MustardGoddess

#48 Official Diagnosis

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: Kelcipher

#49 The Last Neanderthal

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: Temporary-Snow333

#50 Confess And Get The Fuck Out

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: Ashish_ank

#51 Your What On The Poor?

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: gur40goku

#52 Nonbinary Wine

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: MelanieWalmartinez

#53 Tumblr vs. The New York Times

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: AlphaCat77

#54 Girl What?

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: PandaBear905

#55 Organically

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: AscendedDragonSage

#56 The Copper Legacy

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: MustardGoddess

#57 Clocking Out

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: AscendedDragonSage

#58 This Made Me Sad, So You’re All Seeing It Too

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: Neuta-Isa

#59 Pros And Cons Of AI

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: Infamous-Rutabaga-50

#60 Genuinely Insane Stance

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: Neuta-Isa

#61 American Schools Aren’t Teaching Phonics Anymore

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: PandaBear905

#62 Space Space Wanna Go Space Yes Please Space

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: SuppressWarnings

#63 As A Former Southern Teen, This Is Accurate LOL

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: Lemon_Lime_Lily

#64 My Name Is Fictional Woman And I Can Be Pregnant Without Repercussions

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: TemaTomo

#65 Start Taking Some Notes People!

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: evan-the-dude

#66 The Continued Tribulations Of Mr Smeagol

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: Infamous-Rutabaga-50

#67 If You’re Planning To Support The New Show In Any Capacity Just Know That I Do Think Less Of You As A Person :)

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: netflist

#68 This Is Me And My Same Color T-Shirt And Shorts

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: Ashish_ank

#69 Born To Bake. Forced To Game

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: Heroic-Forger

#70 One Radical Claim

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: Eireika

#71 Just In Case,,,

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: GlitteringTone6425

#72 Cat

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: MelanieWalmartinez

#73 R/Curatedtumblr × R/Greentext Crossover Episode

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: cunt_dykeula

#74 Ancient Sumerian Has Arrived

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: MustardGoddess

#75 Mmm, Bitter Almonds

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: Justthisdudeyaknow

#76 That’s How It Works

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: evan-the-dude

#77 Diagnosed In One Sentence

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: MustardGoddess

#78 The Moon, The Tides, And The French

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: Infamous-Rutabaga-50

#79 A Healthy Marriage

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: Infamous-Rutabaga-50

#80 Ey, I’m Riddling Here!

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: RevolutionaryOwlz

#81 95 Miles In A 25 Mile Zone

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: evan-the-dude

#82 This Is Really Cool!

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: Lemon_Lime_Lily

#83 Anyway Here’s Wonderwall

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: AlphaCat77

#84 Hp “Worldbuilding”

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: Pizzadramon

#85 Alcohol

85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)

Image source: The_Horse_Head_Man

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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