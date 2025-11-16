82 Best Romance Novels That Will Make Your Heart Skip A Beat

Is it too much to ask for the same type of love as the best romance novels and romantic movies describe it? Is it naive to believe in happily-ever-after as romantic novels portray it?
Romance is not dead in the 21st century. However, romance is a rare gem to find in the age of tinder-swindlers, open relationships, and let’s chill together but also see other people. The dating world isn’t the same as it was 20 or even 10 years ago. With the rise of dating apps, singles have lost what was so special and romantic about dating.
You see a cutie standing in a queue waiting to get their coffee. They try to politely decline your offer to pay for it but ultimately agree. Some small talk later, you exchange numbers and meet at a nearby park the next day. And that, kids, is how I met your mother. And perhaps it’s rather hackneyed and a little clichéd for the beginning of a romance novel, but in real life, that’s too darn cute.
However, it’s the chivalry and romantic acts that are missing these days. And no, Tinder pick-up lines don’t do it justice. No, I don’t want to meet up at your place. I want you to walk on the outside of the pavement, check if I got home safe, or just sit in a car and chat about life because I know that petrol is expensive these days. I don’t want you to slay dragons for me or fight evil stepmothers or witches, but, heck, let’s not allow chivalry to die, pretty please!
Let me reveal a little secret about a hidden world where romance and chivalry are thriving. It’s the universe of romance novels and love books. Perhaps it’s the only place romance and chivalry will never perish because all those fairytale-like love stories are inked into sheets of paper.
Below, we’ve compiled a list of, in our opinion, the best novels of all time, romance edition. Did some of your favorite steamy romance novels make it to the list? Also, let us know if more romance novels are missing from the list!
#1 Pride And Prejudice By Jane Austen
Pride and Prejudice is perhaps Jane Austen’s most famous novel and arguably one of the greatest works of English literature. It’s a love story of Elizabeth Bennet, the second daughter of the middle-class Bennet family, and Mr. Darcy, a wealthy English aristocrat. Despite their initial misperceptions of one another, a slow-burning romance develops between Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy, who come to admire one another. They both must unlearn their pride and prejudice to obtain true happiness. It’s incredible how a book that was published 200 years ago has captivated millions of people throughout the years. However, those who have read it at least once will be able to explain why this is the case. If you want to start reading Austen (and yes, you do), this novel is a great place to start.
#2 Jane Eyre By Charlotte Brontë
Orphaned as a young child, Jane has always felt like an outsider. When she gets to Thornfield Hall, where the pompous and brooding Edward Rochester has hired her to look after his ward Adèle, her bravery is again tested. However, Jane is drawn to his conflicted yet good-hearted spirit. She falls in love. And she falls hard. But there’s more than meets the eye. The walls of Thornfield Hall hide a terrifying secret. There is a reason why the bestsellers of our time fade quickly from our memories while millions worldwide remember and revere a book written nearly 200 years ago. Jane Eyre is more than just a lovely book about an enduring love story. It’s a tribute to the power of unadulterated emotion, which cuts across all boundaries of time and culture. It’s that kind of book that prompts readers to believe in love (again) or hold on to the illusion of it. Beautiful and unforgettable – that’s what Jane Eyre is.
#3 Dark Lover By J.R. Ward
J.R. Ward’s New York Times bestselling Black Dagger Brotherhood series begins with the first book, Dark Lover. It centers on the only remaining purebred vampire and leader of the Black Dagger Brotherhood Wrath. He has a grievance against the slayers who murdered his parents many years ago. However, his plans change when one of his most reliable fighters is killed, leaving a half-breed daughter orphaned. Wrath is forced to lay down his dagger and take care of his daughter, Beth, a half-breed vampire unaware of her vampire heritage. Soon, she’s introduced to a fascinating world of all things supernatural. And, you guessed it, they fall in love. But it’s not a “and they lived happily ever after.” It gets a bit more intense than that. But, heck, is it funny, sexy, and raw! Three words to describe the book, although many more would be needed to describe the entire series of now-20 novels. So if you have some time on your hands, pick it up because it’s an enjoyable, wild, and sizzling hot ride.
#4 Shanna By Kathleen E. Woodiwiss
The protagonist of Shanna is, you guessed it, Shanna, a young woman who resides on an island with her trading merchant father. Shanna is portrayed as a “spoiled little rich girl” and not-so-much of a likable character. However, that preconception changes, and she gets a more favorable impression from the reader towards the end of the book. Or perhaps we just “grow” to like her by the end. Her father, worried about dying of old age, gives her one year to find and choose a husband, or else he will select one for her. Shanna fails to find someone affluent and well-educated, so she decides to arrange a marriage with a man condemned to death. But her plan doesn’t go as expected. If you like a chonky romance tale that you will not finish reading in one sitting (think 600+ pages), give Shanna a read. And take your time with it because it’s definitely worth it!
#5 Morning Glory By LaVyrle Spencer
The story takes place at the end of the Great Depression and the beginning of World War II – not exactly the perfect setting for a historical romance novel. However, it turns out to be one of the most beautiful love tales ever. The plot follows two protagonists – Will and Elly. Will is an ex-criminal who desperately needs a job, but the past keeps haunting him. Elly is a young widow who is expecting a child. She needs a man in the house. Someone who could work the land, make repairs, and be a partner in a way that her spouse never was. It is a touching tale of two lonely people finding each other and falling in love. Life has harmed both Will and Elly, and it is incredibly moving to see how this harm is restored by the love they discover in one another. It is not a fast-paced novel. It’s a warm and comforting read, with which you should take your time.
#6 Indigo By Beverly Jenkins
Hester Wyatt fled slavery as a young kid. Today, she is a part of Michigan’s Underground Railroad, giving other runaways a shot at freedom. Hester doesn’t think twice when one of her fellow conductors brings her a wounded man to hide. However, Galen Vachon, also known as “Black Daniel,” is not just another runaway. He’s a vital figure in the North’s Underground Railroad network and has a price on his head. The time spent together as Hester heals the hunky, arrogant man turns out to be the start of an unforgettable love story. Love, lust, betrayal, suspense, and lessons on African American history are all in this historical romance book. But beware, you may be swooning over Galen by the end of the book!
#7 Lord Of Scoundrels By Loretta Chase
The novel begins with a flashback to protagonist Sebastian Dain’s early years, allowing readers to understand why Sebastian behaves the way he does – like “a spoiled, selfish, spiteful brute.” Sebastian was so neglected and unloved as a child that he has grown into a ruthless adult who uses women and drinking to mask his concerns about his insecurities. He had never experienced love and believed he was unworthy of it and that no woman would want to date him. But then he meets Jessica. The book hooks you from the very beginning. The writing, attitude, sass, humor, and, oh, the chemistry! It is worth every page and every hour spent on it.
#8 The Viscount Who Loved Me By Julia Quinn
The Viscount Who Loved Me is the second book in Quinn’s Bridgerton trilogy, set in Regency England, and centers on the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton. After seeing Anthony’s womanizer side in the first book, here, Anthony ultimately decides to settle down and wed Edwina Sheffield. However, he faces a significant hurdle: Kate Sheffield, Edwina’s sister, who is aware of Anthony’s ruined reputation and his debauchery addiction. She has no desire to let her sister wed this infamous heartbreaker, which sets off their conflict. Well, what happens would be giving away spoilers. It’s a steamy, sassy, and emotional love story. It’s definitely worth giving a read! P.S. There’s a Netflix TV series based on the books, which does not disappoint!
#9 Bet Me By Jennifer Crusie
Minerva Dobbs knows that a happily-ever-after doesn’t exist, especially with a man who asked her to dinner to win a bet. So what if he’s a very handsome and popular man? However, her date, Calvin Morrisey, also thinks that commitment is impossible, especially with a woman as temperamental as her. At the end of the dinner, they cut their losses and agree to never see each other again. The book includes the two components we look for in a romantic comedy. The humor is excellent, and the characters are relatable – with enough strengths and flaws to make them seem realistic. If you’re looking for a funny love story with a lot of heart in it, this is your book. We give it five betting stars!
#10 Devil In Winter By Lisa Kleypas
#10 Devil In Winter By Lisa Kleypas
#11 A Hunger Like No Other By Kresley Cole
Image source: amazon.com
#12 Delaney’s Desert Sheikh By Brenda Jackson
Following her medical school graduation, Delaney departs for a getaway to her cousin’s lavish, remote cabin. However, it soon becomes clear that she isn’t the only one staying there. Jamal, a handsome stranger who seems to be a Sheikh seeking to woo Delaney, is staying at the cabin too. And there is volcanic sexual tension between them. You can feel it through the pages. This novel is simple and quick to read, but it draws you into the worlds of a clever woman and a stubborn, self-righteous Sheikh. The instant you pick up this book, you get attached.
Image source: amazon.com
#13 Slave To Sensation By Nalini Singh
Image source: amazon.com
#14 Vision In White By Nora Roberts
#14 Vision In White By Nora Roberts
#15 Nine Rules To Break When Romancing A Rake By Sarah MacLean
Image source: amazon.com
#16 The Duchess War By Courtney Milan
Image source: amazon.com
#17 Tangled By Emma Chase
#17 Tangled By Emma Chase
#18 The Magpie Lord By KJ Charles
#18 The Magpie Lord By KJ Charles
#19 Glitterland By Alexis Hall
#19 Glitterland By Alexis Hall
#20 Ante Up By Christina C. Jones
#20 Ante Up By Christina C. Jones
#21 Outlander By Diana Gabaldon
#21 Outlander By Diana Gabaldon
#22 Sense And Sensibility By Jane Austen
Image source: amazon.com
#23 The Princess Bride By William Goldman
Image source: amazon.com
#24 Emma By Jane Austen
#24 Emma By Jane Austen
#25 Love In The Time Of Cholera By Gabriel Garcia Márquez
Image source: amazon.com
#26 North And South By Elizabeth Gaskell
Image source: amazon.com
#27 Wuthering Heights By Emily Brontë
Image source: amazon.com
#28 The Time Traveler’s Wife By Audrey Niffenegger
Image source: amazon.com
#29 A Knight In Shining Armor By Jude Deveraux
Image source: amazon.com
#30 The Bride By Julie Garwood
#30 The Bride By Julie Garwood
#31 A Walk To Remember By Nicholas Sparks
Image source: amazon.com
#32 Ross Poldark By Winston Graham
#32 Ross Poldark By Winston Graham
#33 Eleanor & Park By Rainbow Rowell
#33 Eleanor & Park By Rainbow Rowell
#34 The Kiss Quotient By Helen Hoang
#34 The Kiss Quotient By Helen Hoang
#35 Anna Karenina By Leo Tolstoy
#35 Anna Karenina By Leo Tolstoy
#36 Rebecca By Daphne du Maurier
#36 Rebecca By Daphne du Maurier
#37 Me Before You By Jojo Moyes
#37 Me Before You By Jojo Moyes
#38 Beach Read By Emily Henry
#38 Beach Read By Emily Henry
#39 Kiss An Angel By Susan Elizabeth Phillips
Image source: amazon.com
#40 The Fault In Our Stars By John Green
Image source: amazon.com
#41 Secrets Of A Summer Night By Lisa Kleypas
Image source: amazon.com
#42 Absolutely Positively By Jayne Ann Krentz
Image source: amazon.com
#43 Red, White & Royal Blue By Casey McQuiston
Image source: amazon.com
#44 Maurice By E.M. Forster
#44 Maurice By E.M. Forster
#45 The Thorn Birds By Colleen McCullough
Image source: amazon.com
#46 Tipping The Velvet By Sarah Waters
Image source: amazon.com
#47 The Hating Game By Sally Thorne
#47 The Hating Game By Sally Thorne
#48 It Ends With Us By Colleen Hoover
Image source: amazon.com
#49 Forever… By Judy Blume
#49 Forever… By Judy Blume
#50 To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before By Jenny Han
Image source: amazon.com
#51 The Selection By Kiera Cass
#51 The Selection By Kiera Cass
#52 An Extraordinary Union By Alyssa Cole
Image source: amazon.com
#53 Tess Of The d’Urbervilles By Thomas Hardy
Image source: amazon.com
#54 Gone With The Wind By Margaret Mitchell
Image source: amazon.com
#55 A Long Petal Of The Sea By Isabel Allende
Image source: amazon.com
#56 Something Borrowed By Emily Giffin
Image source: amazon.com
#57 Normal People By Sally Rooney
#57 Normal People By Sally Rooney
#58 Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda By Becky Albertalli
Image source: amazon.com
#59 The Song Of Achilles By Madeline Miller
Image source: amazon.com
#60 Rush By Maya Banks
#60 Rush By Maya Banks
#61 Bared To You By Sylvia Day
#61 Bared To You By Sylvia Day
#62 On Dublin Street By Samantha Young
Image source: amazon.com
#63 Tonight And Forever By Brenda Jackson
Image source: amazon.com
#64 Acting On Impulse By Mia Sosa
#64 Acting On Impulse By Mia Sosa
#65 Hate To Want You By Alisha Rai
#65 Hate To Want You By Alisha Rai
#66 The Lady’s Guide To Celestial Mechanics By Olivia Waite
Image source: amazon.com
#67 Romeo And Juliet By William Shakespeare
Image source: amazon.com
#68 The Notebook By Nicholas Sparks
#68 The Notebook By Nicholas Sparks
#69 Birdsong By Sebastian Faulks
#69 Birdsong By Sebastian Faulks
#70 The Proposal By Jasmine Guillory
#70 The Proposal By Jasmine Guillory
#71 On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous By Ocean Vuong
Image source: amazon.com
#72 Fangirl By Rainbow Rowell
#72 Fangirl By Rainbow Rowell
#73 Anna And The French Kiss By Stephanie Perkins
Image source: amazon.com
#74 Aristotle And Dante Discover The Secrets Of The Universe By Benjamin Alire Sáenz
Image source: amazon.com
#75 More Happy Than Not By Adam Silvera
Image source: amazon.com
#76 The Grand Sophy By Georgette Heyer
Image source: amazon.com
#77 Twice In A Lifetime By Clare Lydon
Image source: amazon.com
#78 Katherine By Anya Seton
#78 Katherine By Anya Seton
#79 Long Shot By Kennedy Ryan
#79 Long Shot By Kennedy Ryan
#80 Delta Of Venus By Anaïs Nin
#80 Delta Of Venus By Anaïs Nin
#81 Twilight By Stephenie Meyer
#81 Twilight By Stephenie Meyer
#82 Fifty Shades Of Grey By E. L. James
Image source: amazon.com
