Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out

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There are probably few things as frustrating as having to repeatedly tell someone to stop doing something, and them persisting anyway. It’s bad enough when it happens in the wild, but in your own home, among people who should have your back? That can be downright infuriating.

That’s exactly the position one woman found herself in after she reluctantly agreed to let her husband’s best friend stay with them. She’d never really “vibed” with him and didn’t like the way he spoke to her, but her husband said he’d keep him “in line.” Unfortunately, that turned out to be easier said than done. Between unsolicited critiques and one “hon” too many, what was supposed to be a week-long stay quickly turned into a full-blown standoff.

A woman reluctantly let her husband’s best friend stay with them, even though she’d never liked the way he talked to her

Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out

NataKor5/Envato (not the actual photo)

Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out

It didn’t take long for his condescending comments to push her to her limit

Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out

Dimaberlin/Envato (not the actual photo)

Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out

VeryConcernedHuman

The poster explained that her husband usually has her back, just not when Tod is involved

Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out

Commenters sided with the poster, agreeing she wasn’t the jerk in the situation

Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out
Woman Has Enough Of Husband’s Friend Who Excuses His Behavior With Autism, Kicks Him Out

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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